i was going to watch that but when i fired it up it was in subtitles and at the time i couldn't be arsed with subs, so swerved it

so im assuming from what you've said it's not subtitles throughout?
so im assuming from what you've said it's not subtitles throughout?

No.
Does anyone know anything about The Sandman? Starts on netflix on August 5th. Neil Gaiman wrote the comics apparently and its a DC thing. Have never heard of it myself, only Sandman I know is the one Spiderman fights. Looks to be well anticipated.
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July 27, 2022, 06:47:00 am
Does anyone know anything about The Sandman? Starts on netflix on August 5th. Neil Gaiman wrote the comics apparently and its a DC thing. Have never heard of it myself, only Sandman I know is the one Spiderman fights. Looks to be well anticipated.

Potential sleeper hit...
Does anyone know anything about The Sandman? Starts on netflix on August 5th. Neil Gaiman wrote the comics apparently and its a DC thing. Have never heard of it myself, only Sandman I know is the one Spiderman fights. Looks to be well anticipated.

I recall The Sandman was a very famous graphic novel decades ago, i dont know anything beyond that in the comic world and as i know i want to watch it, i haven't looked into it any further than knowing the graphic novel and that it is totally unrelated to spiderman
I recall The Sandman was a very famous graphic novel decades ago, i dont know anything beyond that in the comic world and as i know i want to watch it, i haven't looked into it any further than knowing the graphic novel and that it is totally unrelated to spiderman


I have them both on audible,shall move them down the list until after the show.
you have graphic novels on audible?

is that a 'thing'? i dont see the sense of that, i must be being dumb and misunderstanding something lol (sandman novels?)
Snowfall season 5 available to download via BBC now.
Snowfall season 5 available to download via BBC now.

And for the record, was pretty, pretty, pretty good...
From sucked absolute balls. It wishes it was Lost. That had great writing and great characters. Try naming any of the main people in this show. The acting was also brutal. I'm disappointed in myself for watching the whole thing.
you have graphic novels on audible?

is that a 'thing'? i dont see the sense of that, i must be being dumb and misunderstanding something lol (sandman novels?)

https://www.audible.co.uk/series/The-Sandman-Audiobooks/B09BDGVT2G
https://www.audible.co.uk/series/The-Sandman-Audiobooks/B09BDGVT2G

There's some other good full cast dramatisations on there besides those, one that I would not include in that list would be the dramatisation of Unseen Academicals, it was so badly abridged from the original that it trashed characters and plots.
Not sure if I missed it earlier in the thread, but watched first episode of The Terminal List on Amazon with Chris Pratt and thought it was very good. Hope it keeps up.
There's some other good full cast dramatisations on there besides those, one that I would not include in that list would be the dramatisation of Unseen Academicals, it was so badly abridged from the original that it trashed characters and plots.

I hoover them up with the free trials,they usually offer at least 2 a year (6 to 8 credits per account).
https://www.audible.co.uk/series/The-Sandman-Audiobooks/B09BDGVT2G

"Just like the original graphic novels, this audio adaptation contains explicit language and graphic violence, as well as strong sexual content and themes"

thanks, i get it now

tho i cant imagine it without the graphics, my favourite graphic novel of all time is The Crow (actually it would be right up there at the top of any media, film, book, tv etc, for me, one of the best pieces of creative work ever) and tho i'm sure they could dramatise it, as they did with the movie, i'd rather just read the graphic novel again (tho i did watch the film, was doing ok but ultimately totally fucked it up cos hollywood doesn't have imagination beyond kryptonite, twats)

but anyway, each to their, never listened to an audiobook, so im clearly not the target audience
New series started on Prime "Paper Girls" their version of Stranger Things by the look of it but it's about Time Travel. I wlll give it a go.


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/lDz0ioCV1TU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/lDz0ioCV1TU</a>
good choice of cover song for the trailer

i fear that may be the best it has to offer, however, i shall join you in giving it a go  :D
Done with the Outlaws. Enjoyed it, more serious than I thought it initially would be, but good stuff. Can't really see a third season tho - they kinda wrapped it all up.

So.. now what to watch this last week..
paper girls - act 1 was ok, setting up the world, premise, characters etc, then act II for some reason devolves into some bullshit teen girl problems and an act III right at the end sets up a second season

which i wont be watching
unless youre a teenage girl, youre probably outside their target audience!
Weve just finished watching Under the Banner of Heaven. Its probably been mentioned on here already. Starring Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Gil Birmingham, Denise Gough, Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, a couple of others. I really enjoyed it and will definitely be reading the book. The use of flashbacks is a choice that a lot of people dont like, but its probably necessary. I think it could have been an episode longer but definitely worth the watch.
Done with the Terminal List. Thought it was mediocre, bordering on shite. Felt like a drawn out, run of the mill revenge flick from 25 years ago. Could probably have been a decent told story, but the combination of oversaturated machismo, weapons and tactical gear porn - combined with the saccharine flashbacks, made it, in my opinion, horribly average.
I actually liked the Terminal list

Throwback to a simpler time of basic storyline that doesn't require a lot of thought when watching, combined with a lot of action and tactical gear porn  ;D


I actually liked the Terminal list

Throwback to a simpler time of basic storyline that doesn't require a lot of thought when watching, combined with a lot of action and tactical gear porn  ;D




;D
Done with the Terminal List. Thought it was mediocre, bordering on shite. Felt like a drawn out, run of the mill revenge flick from 25 years ago. Could probably have been a decent told story, but the combination of oversaturated machismo, weapons and tactical gear porn - combined with the saccharine flashbacks, made it, in my opinion, horribly average.

I enjoyed it for the same reasons you didn't ;D It was a breath of fresh air compared to some of the silly shite that comes out today.
Just watched S1 of ITV's Manhunt, it's great though it makes me feel a bit weird enjoying dramatisations of real crimes.
was a good show, annoyed it didn't last long, and i get what you mean about enjoyment out of hideous crimes - my girl is forever watching real life crime type shows and i've asked a number of times why the hell does she watch so much murder porn (she's one of gentlest of people you'll ever meet, i find it bizarre) and she says she likes finding out how they solve the murders, yeah i get that but still, fucking weird especially for someone of her disposition, just this continuous conveyor belt of murder


bit of a throwback, recently watched The Andromeda Strain TV 'movie' (2008) - 2 episodes about hour and half each (tho wiki says four eps for some reason)

i'd seen the film way back in time but wasn't aware of this TV version, while i cant remember anything much about the original film, they did a good job with the TV show, if Crichton sci fi is your kind of thing (and this is more interesting than a straight up apocalyptic pandemic kind of movie but does sit in that genre i guess), defo worth the watch and i found it to download easily enough

no zombies (which is refreshing in itself), not full of action, just a good interesting sci fi well executed (tho i did find an aspect of the final act unnecessary and wonder whether that was added for TV)

i've just realised it's done by ridley and tony scott, btw i wouldnt watch a trailer for it if you think you might watch it, i've just seen one cos i was gonna post it in here for any who were unsure but imo they show too much, so decided against that
Got around to watching Sherwood. Thought it was brilliant. Recommended
Got around to watching Sherwood. Thought it was brilliant. Recommended
First episode was hard work, then all of a sudden, the unexpected elements picked up no end. Still got a few episodes to go, because I watch one every time the post 9pm tv is crap.
Enjoyed the 1st episode of The Sandman even if every now and again I thought Robert Smith just stuck the 2nd one on at least they all got released the same day.
Loved episode 4 of The Sandman it kicked into another gear........ Or is it the Rum and Coke...
Sandman is not what I was expect from the trailer.

Episode 5 is totally different from the one before a acting tour de force mostly set in one place

It's a wow.

But I'm sure people will totally disagree with me.

And say shut up it's just the rum talking

First episode of Premier League 2022/23 was shit.
New season of Reservation Dogs started on Hulu this week, absolutely incredible show, literally the best new series on tv as far as I am concerned.

Very highly recommended...
