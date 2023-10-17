



Pretty solid performer after an inauspicious start, but world class? Never.



Lovren was a good player but not world class to me.Probably depends on how a person defines world class. For me, world class is a player who is arguably in the conversation for being in the best 2-3 players in their position if you were picking a World XI. So a GK is world class if in best 2-3 in the World. Same with lb and rb. For centre back there are generally 2 positions available so Id stretch that to best 4-6 players.Some players get into that bracket for a season or 2. Other players are consistently in that bracket. Over the last 40 years of watching Liverpool I think weve had a number of players whove been World class for more limited amounts of time (maybe in the conversation for a season or 2 - for example Joel Matip between about 2018-2020). I think the number of players whove been at Liverpool and genuinely been at that level consistently over a 4-5 year period or more is really small - Barnes, Hansen (85-90), Gerrard, Alisson, Trent, Robertson, VvD, Mane, Salah. I think the only others id argue for is Fabinho as one of the best DMs from about 2019 to 2021 but even that was a bit short.Hyppia, Carragher, Suarez, Alonso, Mascherano, Torres, Matip, Firmino are all players who reached that level at Liverpool but for a much shorter duration. Generally about 1-3 years at that level.