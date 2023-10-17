« previous next »
Most Overrated Footballers?

phil236849

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
October 17, 2023, 10:47:54 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 17, 2023, 10:44:24 pm
Top three are Hansen-Virgil-Lawrenson (in no particular order). Elite centre backs for any era.

Emlyn-Thommo-Smith-Gillespie-Agger-Matip can be talked about in the same conversation too.

I suspect that Konate might join that company. Joe Gomez too possibly.

I've left Hyypia out. Just. But no one else, although Mark Wright could have been a fine Liverpool defender if he'd found the right coach. 

Phil Babb?
markmywords

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Yesterday at 02:28:21 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 17, 2023, 10:44:24 pm
Top three are Hansen-Virgil-Lawrenson (in no particular order). Elite centre backs for any era.

Emlyn-Thommo-Smith-Gillespie-Agger-Matip can be talked about in the same conversation too.

I suspect that Konate might join that company. Joe Gomez too possibly.

I've left Hyypia out. Just. But no one else, although Mark Wright could have been a fine Liverpool defender if he'd found the right coach. 

Agger and matip ahead of hyypia??

I think you are underselling availability in your analysis if nothing else
Jookie

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Yesterday at 02:42:12 pm
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on October 17, 2023, 09:18:41 pm
People including Hansen must have also seen Lawro playing. While the likes of Matip, Hyypia and Carra were genuinely excellent at times, it's VvD, Hansen and Lawro as the top 3 for me.

I think Im in the age range were I only just saw the last season or so ofLawrenson at Liverpool. With Hansen he had another 3-4 seasons in late 80s and 1990. That included that classic 1987-88 team and, up until recently, our last league title for a long time. If you are mid 40s ish I think youll potentially have some memories of back end of Hansens career but not necessarily Lawrensons.

Its why I put Hansen in the best CBs Ive seen for Liverpool but not Lawrenson.
Jookie

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Yesterday at 02:47:23 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 02:28:21 pm
Agger and matip ahead of hyypia??

I think you are underselling availability in your analysis if nothing else

Its all opinions isnt it.

I wouldnt have Agger in same bracket as Hyppia or Matip. Genuinely dont think he had a season where he was elite. He was good in 2006/07 and 2011/12 (where Skrtel was also excellent). Outside of those 2 seasons he didnt play regularly that often. Sometimes due to injury. Sometimes down to managers choice.

Based on pure ability maybe you could put Agger in those upper echelons of centre backs. Based on consistent performance and contribution I find it hard to put him above Hyppia, Matip or Carragher.
Keith Lard

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Yesterday at 06:12:02 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on October 17, 2023, 10:39:10 pm
Remember the time Ronaldo single handily knocked United out of the champions league with a hat trick at OT, in spite of Real's defence, Ronaldo was unstoppable.

 

Greatest modern footballer alongside Messi for me. He was a blend of Jonah Lomu, Roberto Baggio and Lewandowski.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/1gfTu67ZVOI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/1gfTu67ZVOI</a>
Kopenhagen

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on October 17, 2023, 01:43:50 am
For a period Lovren was genuinely world-class, part of the top two and three central defensive partnerships in World Football.

 :o

Pretty solid performer after an inauspicious start, but world class? Never.
Jookie

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Today at 08:39:54 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm
:o

Pretty solid performer after an inauspicious start, but world class? Never.

Lovren was a good player but not world class to me.

Probably depends on how a person defines world class. For me, world class is a player who is arguably in the conversation for being in the best 2-3 players in their position if you were picking a World XI. So a GK is world class if in best 2-3 in the World. Same with lb and rb. For centre back there are generally 2 positions available so Id stretch that to best 4-6 players.

Some players get into that bracket for a season or 2. Other players are consistently in that bracket. Over the last  40 years of watching Liverpool I think weve had a number of players whove been World class for more limited amounts of time (maybe in the conversation for a season or 2 - for example Joel Matip between about 2018-2020). I think the number of players whove been at Liverpool and genuinely been at that level consistently over a 4-5 year period or more is really small - Barnes, Hansen (85-90), Gerrard, Alisson, Trent, Robertson, VvD, Mane, Salah. I think the only others id argue for is Fabinho as one of the best DMs from about 2019 to 2021 but even that was a bit short.

Hyppia, Carragher, Suarez, Alonso, Mascherano, Torres, Matip, Firmino are all players who reached that level at Liverpool but for a much shorter duration. Generally about 1-3 years at that level.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Today at 10:51:26 am
Quote from: elsewhere on October 11, 2023, 12:37:43 am
From current players, Neymar, Dembele,Pogba and Paqueta off the top of my head.

Pique, Victor Valdes also.



Neymar wins the award hands down.

As an emerging talent, hailed as a supergod player who would eclipse Messi & Ronaldo to be the best of his generation. Turned out it was mostly hype. Only ever a very good player, never a great one. Very inconsistent. A diver and play-actor. Zero heart.

Even as that became more and more apparent, the number of fans still fawning over the emperor's new clothes has remained massive. Like they fell for the hype but can't admit they were taken in. That includes some pundits, too.

I'd have peak Salah, Suarez, Mane or Torres over peak Neymar anytime.

PhilV

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Today at 11:49:43 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:51:26 am


Neymar wins the award hands down.

As an emerging talent, hailed as a supergod player who would eclipse Messi & Ronaldo to be the best of his generation. Turned out it was mostly hype. Only ever a very good player, never a great one. Very inconsistent. A diver and play-actor. Zero heart.

Even as that became more and more apparent, the number of fans still fawning over the emperor's new clothes has remained massive. Like they fell for the hype but can't admit they were taken in. That includes some pundits, too.

I'd have peak Salah, Suarez, Mane or Torres over peak Neymar anytime.

Neymar also suffered from a problem a lot of Brazilians seem to have which is the love to party and to prioritize that over football, limiting their career, always "injured" for his sister's birthdays and actually injured for reals a lot due to repeated diving and people going through him for real as a consequence cause he's a bit of a prat.

Great pleasure when Milner clattered him. Neymar is one of those full full full of talent but absolute tiny brain and never made use/improved it, he really could have been fantastic but he himself/his attitude/personality prevented it.
