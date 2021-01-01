Agger and matip ahead of hyypia??
I think you are underselling availability in your analysis if nothing else
Its all opinions isnt it.
I wouldnt have Agger in same bracket as Hyppia or Matip. Genuinely dont think he had a season where he was elite. He was good in 2006/07 and 2011/12 (where Skrtel was also excellent). Outside of those 2 seasons he didnt play regularly that often. Sometimes due to injury. Sometimes down to managers choice.
Based on pure ability maybe you could put Agger in those upper echelons of centre backs. Based on consistent performance and contribution I find it hard to put him above Hyppia, Matip or Carragher.