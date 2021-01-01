People including Hansen must have also seen Lawro playing. While the likes of Matip, Hyypia and Carra were genuinely excellent at times, it's VvD, Hansen and Lawro as the top 3 for me.



I think Im in the age range were I only just saw the last season or so ofLawrenson at Liverpool. With Hansen he had another 3-4 seasons in late 80s and 1990. That included that classic 1987-88 team and, up until recently, our last league title for a long time. If you are mid 40s ish I think youll potentially have some memories of back end of Hansens career but not necessarily Lawrensons.Its why I put Hansen in the best CBs Ive seen for Liverpool but not Lawrenson.