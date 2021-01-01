« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: Most Overrated Footballers?  (Read 49278 times)

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,623
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 10:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:44:24 pm
Top three are Hansen-Virgil-Lawrenson (in no particular order). Elite centre backs for any era.

Emlyn-Thommo-Smith-Gillespie-Agger-Matip can be talked about in the same conversation too.

I suspect that Konate might join that company. Joe Gomez too possibly.

I've left Hyypia out. Just. But no one else, although Mark Wright could have been a fine Liverpool defender if he'd found the right coach. 

Phil Babb?
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #881 on: Today at 02:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:44:24 pm
Top three are Hansen-Virgil-Lawrenson (in no particular order). Elite centre backs for any era.

Emlyn-Thommo-Smith-Gillespie-Agger-Matip can be talked about in the same conversation too.

I suspect that Konate might join that company. Joe Gomez too possibly.

I've left Hyypia out. Just. But no one else, although Mark Wright could have been a fine Liverpool defender if he'd found the right coach. 

Agger and matip ahead of hyypia??

I think you are underselling availability in your analysis if nothing else
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,240
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #882 on: Today at 02:42:12 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 09:18:41 pm
People including Hansen must have also seen Lawro playing. While the likes of Matip, Hyypia and Carra were genuinely excellent at times, it's VvD, Hansen and Lawro as the top 3 for me.

I think Im in the age range were I only just saw the last season or so ofLawrenson at Liverpool. With Hansen he had another 3-4 seasons in late 80s and 1990. That included that classic 1987-88 team and, up until recently, our last league title for a long time. If you are mid 40s ish I think youll potentially have some memories of back end of Hansens career but not necessarily Lawrensons.

Its why I put Hansen in the best CBs Ive seen for Liverpool but not Lawrenson.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,240
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #883 on: Today at 02:47:23 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 02:28:21 pm
Agger and matip ahead of hyypia??

I think you are underselling availability in your analysis if nothing else

Its all opinions isnt it.

I wouldnt have Agger in same bracket as Hyppia or Matip. Genuinely dont think he had a season where he was elite. He was good in 2006/07 and 2011/12 (where Skrtel was also excellent). Outside of those 2 seasons he didnt play regularly that often. Sometimes due to injury. Sometimes down to managers choice.

Based on pure ability maybe you could put Agger in those upper echelons of centre backs. Based on consistent performance and contribution I find it hard to put him above Hyppia, Matip or Carragher.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,104
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #884 on: Today at 06:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:39:10 pm
Remember the time Ronaldo single handily knocked United out of the champions league with a hat trick at OT, in spite of Real's defence, Ronaldo was unstoppable.

 

Greatest modern footballer alongside Messi for me. He was a blend of Jonah Lomu, Roberto Baggio and Lewandowski.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/1gfTu67ZVOI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/1gfTu67ZVOI</a>
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
« Reply #885 on: Today at 07:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 01:43:50 am
For a period Lovren was genuinely world-class, part of the top two and three central defensive partnerships in World Football.

 :o

Pretty solid performer after an inauspicious start, but world class? Never.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 