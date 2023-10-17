Lovren was obviously not a player blessed with world class ability and he definitely divided opinions, but one thing I'll give him is in the first half of 2018 he was by and large superb. The game that always comes to mind is the 3-0 European win over Man City, which is probably one of my favourite defensive performances ever from about minute 30 onwards (Trent had arguably his best game for the club IMO, pocketed an in form Sane)



He was instrumental alongside Van Dijk in the run to Kiev and putting together really solid league form. He was brilliant in the final against Madrid I thought, as were both full backs. Then he had the World Cup and made that shout about being one of the best in the world. In that moment he was playing the best football of his career, in the 2nd half/extra time against England in the semis it was like watching a monster. It's a shame he never really carried that form on in the next two years with us and he'd have came in handy the season after he left, we'd have probably not been too far off top spot if he had stayed, but overall we fared well with Matip and Gomez playing the best stuff of their careers.



On the comparisons to Carragher, I know people look at him as a different figure now but I'll say it all the time, he was some player for us if not perfect. I don't think he ever had the ability that any of the four we have now have got but he played over 700 times for us for a reason. There was a few years where I thought he was genuinely world class. I know loads have completely changed their views on him because of his media work but you have to remember the football for what it was, the same thing is happening with Henderson now. If you go back in the last couple of years where he did struggle, you wouldn't see many on here calling him crap and a donkey, but all of a sudden he is now. Bizarre really.