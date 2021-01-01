« previous next »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8240 on: Yesterday at 02:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:38:38 pm
Once again, thanks very much
You're welcome. As always.  :)
Offline Chakan

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8241 on: Yesterday at 02:42:07 pm »
My wife has been on anti-depressants for about 2 years (she's pretty much off them now though) and I don't say this lightly, that coupled with therapy saved my marriage.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8242 on: Yesterday at 04:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:42:07 pm
My wife has been on anti-depressants for about 2 years (she's pretty much off them now though) and I don't say this lightly, that coupled with therapy saved my marriage.
That's great to hear.

Coupled with the right help, meds can be very useful for many people.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8243 on: Yesterday at 04:03:40 pm »
Feel so sad to read the stuff in here. But there is nothing wrong with seeking help from time to time - we all do. I burst into tears with my mates in the pub after the match the other day and felt like a complete fucking  tit. But my mates are sound and it's nothing to be ashamed of. We all need a bit of help and a bit of release from time to time :)


My mum was on the Samaritans (Despite having to do four jobs to keep a roof over our house and me and my sis fed) - what a woman! But the point is that they are always there to listen and always there to help.

If you need someone to chat to or someone to help you then they are amazing people.

UK:

https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/
116 123


US:

http://samaritansusa.org/


https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/
Offline Chakan

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8244 on: Yesterday at 04:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:03:31 pm
That's great to hear.

Coupled with the right help, meds can be very useful for many people.

Absolutely agree. She has had a lot of troubles in her life (shitty family/parents etc) and it wasn't until she visited a psychiatrist that told her mainly what the issue was a recommended medication to normalize her brain chemistry that she really started the road to recovery. She had tried a lot of other things before that.

Never too late to seek help.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8245 on: Yesterday at 07:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:03:40 pm
Feel so sad to read the stuff in here. But there is nothing wrong with seeking help from time to time - we all do. I burst into tears with my mates in the pub after the match the other day and felt like a complete fucking  tit. But my mates are sound and it's nothing to be ashamed of. We all need a bit of help and a bit of release from time to time :)


My mum was on the Samaritans (Despite having to do four jobs to keep a roof over our house and me and my sis fed) - what a woman! But the point is that they are always there to listen and always there to help.

If you need someone to chat to or someone to help you then they are amazing people.

UK:

https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/
116 123


US:

http://samaritansusa.org/


https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/

Sounds like you have great mates, as have I, that reflects well on you
something we can be thankful for mate

Your Mum sounds ace
Online Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8246 on: Today at 12:11:38 pm »
Quietly fuming after a "friend" once again insinuated that I'm a benefits cheat because I travel and receive the mobility element of PIP.

Used to turn a blind eye, but this time I kicked off. That's not relieved the chest pains caused by anxiety though. I'm going to be reliving last night for days, maybe weeks.

Why can't people just fuck off??
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8247 on: Today at 12:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:11:38 pm
Quietly fuming after a "friend" once again insinuated that I'm a benefits cheat because I travel and receive the mobility element of PIP.

Used to turn a blind eye, but this time I kicked off. That's not relieved the chest pains caused by anxiety though. I'm going to be reliving last night for days, maybe weeks.

Why can't people just fuck off??

Ask them where it states you cant travel and get PIP. I got PIP as soon as I was an adult for being a permanent wheelchair user. Then, when I went abroad to work I came off it. They didnt question my ability to travel when I was coming off it
Offline ToneLa

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8248 on: Today at 12:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:11:38 pm
Quietly fuming after a "friend" once again insinuated that I'm a benefits cheat because I travel and receive the mobility element of PIP.

Used to turn a blind eye, but this time I kicked off. That's not relieved the chest pains caused by anxiety though. I'm going to be reliving last night for days, maybe weeks.

Why can't people just fuck off??

Sorry to hear you had a "friend" who turned out to be that kind of no-thinking scum. Ironic to have a mental disorder yet there's undiagnosed (presumably of your friend) people who think all wrong

You're better off without the toxicity though. In a way it is good they outed themselves. You're free of them now

I hope you feel like that sooner rather than later, it's their problem entirely
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8249 on: Today at 12:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:11:38 pm
Quietly fuming after a "friend" once again insinuated that I'm a benefits cheat because I travel and receive the mobility element of PIP.

Used to turn a blind eye, but this time I kicked off. That's not relieved the chest pains caused by anxiety though. I'm going to be reliving last night for days, maybe weeks.

Why can't people just fuck off??
I'm sorry to hear that, Red. I honestly cannot stand people like that. So ignorant of the complexities of disability, be it mental, physical or both. Personally, I'd not have such people in my life because they drain you.

Too many people live in ivory towers and have no understanding of what others deal with  on a daily basis. Unless you are trapped in a corner, sat in your own piss and shit, they think you are unworthy of support. It stems from ignorance. A lack of knowledge, a lack of understanding and a lack of empathy. How lucky they are to live in such blissful ignorance, eh.

For many people, their benefit and the safety net it gives them is what is keeping them alive. It can be the only little bit of stability they feel they have in their lives. Yet there are always spiteful little shits trying to undermine that fragment of stability. It makes my blood boil.

Take care mate. You are a genuine human being. Worth a hundred of that type. Hold your head up.
Online Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8250 on: Today at 01:10:58 pm »
The thing that pisses me off is that this person has severe mental health and depression issues of their own.

I know my own condition: EUPD, Complex-PTSD, on the spectrum and likely undiagnosed ADHD. I always struggled interacting with people, trying to get work, job interviews etc. I didn't get my first tax paying job until I was twenty fucking eight years old, and by the time I was thirty seven I was completely burnt out.

But apparently, because I just did a cruise, and can travel to London, this person thinks I don't need the £26 quid a week standard mobility; as if by having it I'm depriving someone else of it.

The mobility award came to me retrospectively when I got my £7k arrears back in March. Apparently, I should have had it six years go. I don't even know what I put on my fucking form six years ago!

I'm desperately trying to avoid projecting, but I've seen this person roll their eyes when I talk about my condition; to my mind, they don't think I'm as bad as I make out. This same person who sees me as "in the system" and doesn't want to end up like me, yet seems to resent the amount of financial support I've been able to get. Because to them, I "seem" capable.

I don't have to explain myself or justify my award to them; they're not a DWP assessor and they're not a bloody therapist either. They should be trying to sort out their own car crash of a life instead of trying to stick a crowbar in mine.

I'm sorry to rant, but I feel deeply hurt and upset. I've always tried to be there for them, and I've never once questioned their circumstances. But for years I feel they've been getting sly digs in on me and now I just feel completely fucked up. If I didn't get out of the house and try to make myself do things, I'd just become a recluse. Then, what's the point of anything?

It's as if you need to be fucking miserable all the time to justify being on benefits!
