The thing that pisses me off is that this person has severe mental health and depression issues of their own.



I know my own condition: EUPD, Complex-PTSD, on the spectrum and likely undiagnosed ADHD. I always struggled interacting with people, trying to get work, job interviews etc. I didn't get my first tax paying job until I was twenty fucking eight years old, and by the time I was thirty seven I was completely burnt out.



But apparently, because I just did a cruise, and can travel to London, this person thinks I don't need the £26 quid a week standard mobility; as if by having it I'm depriving someone else of it.



The mobility award came to me retrospectively when I got my £7k arrears back in March. Apparently, I should have had it six years go. I don't even know what I put on my fucking form six years ago!



I'm desperately trying to avoid projecting, but I've seen this person roll their eyes when I talk about my condition; to my mind, they don't think I'm as bad as I make out. This same person who sees me as "in the system" and doesn't want to end up like me, yet seems to resent the amount of financial support I've been able to get. Because to them, I "seem" capable.



I don't have to explain myself or justify my award to them; they're not a DWP assessor and they're not a bloody therapist either. They should be trying to sort out their own car crash of a life instead of trying to stick a crowbar in mine.



I'm sorry to rant, but I feel deeply hurt and upset. I've always tried to be there for them, and I've never once questioned their circumstances. But for years I feel they've been getting sly digs in on me and now I just feel completely fucked up. If I didn't get out of the house and try to make myself do things, I'd just become a recluse. Then, what's the point of anything?



It's as if you need to be fucking miserable all the time to justify being on benefits!