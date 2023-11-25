Yeah. It's complicated like that. Known this person for a good 8 or 9 years.



She once told me I was that only person that should could get absolutely shitfaced with at a night club one day, then go for a lovely country walk, gym, restaurant or museum on another. Her problem is she thrives on drama, conflict and confrontation. Then she laments how she'll "never learn" to keep her gob shut.



The kind of person who will fall out-make up, fall out-make up, fall out-make up, fall out-make up, fall out-make up, fall out-make up, fall out-make up, fall out-make up;



Whereas I'm the kind of guy who will forgive, forgive, forgive, forgive, forgive, forgive, forgive, forgive, you're out.



She can't help herself. It's who she is. And it's not my job to fix her. She does this kind of shit with her mum all the time, but then they move on and pretend it never happened. I'm not her therapist, or her dad, or her boyfriend. And even if she's learned enough to stay quiet, I know she'll be thinking this stuff.



No clue what drives it. She said she doesn't want to be in the system like me, but engages in self destructive behaviour. Probably all sorts of validation seeking, confirmation bias, low self esteem etc. She seems resentful sometimes; maybe even bitter. I've got no debts and my overheads are low, so I'm fortunate that my benefit affords me a good disposable income. I eat out a lot, as it's easier than cooking and gives me a reason to leave the house. As I see it, I'm putting money back into the economy. Lost count of the number of times I paid for the night out because she was skint. I've never thrown it back in her face; never asked for the money back, although she has sometimes given me a bit back. I never considered our friendship transactional.



Her brother doesn't get anywhere near the financial support he needs or deserves. I've offered several times to work on the forms for both him and her, but get turned down every time. The problem with those in that situation is that they're typically least equipped to communicate their situation and distress. I had a different friend who paid a benefits lawyer £250 to do her form for her. I'd do it for nothing. Writing is one of my residual skills from my time in university.



I don't know why she felt the need to take these repeated sly digs at me. (All couched in very gentle and polite terms of course.) It's £26 a week - you would think my having it was depriving someone else of theirs. That's not how it works. And the economy isn't screwed because of the benefits system, no matter what the government might think Tories might say.



I'm heart broken essentially. I have to let this person go because I'm tired of the toxic behaviour. But you don't erase eight years of (mostly) good times. A part of me wonders if I'm overreacting; if we were just both drunk. But then I remind myself that my benefits are none of her fucking business and it's hard enough without thinking people who are supposed to be your mates are giving you the side-eye. I don't do well out of an unstable environment, and I don't need the paranoia in my life.



But it still fucking hurts.