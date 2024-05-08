« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy

Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43640 on: May 8, 2024, 10:27:20 pm »
Netflix have cancelled my subscription - AGAIN!

the bastards.

mind you, I've never had a subscription for, and have never used, Netflix.  but today I got what must be the 15th email from them telling me I'm cancelled.

effing Spam.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43641 on: Today at 10:47:58 am »
Ive been without internet for 36 hours.
Its really bad how much we rely on it

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43642 on: Today at 10:49:58 am »
should be able to get a free month though #silverlinings
Offline Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43643 on: Today at 11:08:32 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:47:58 am
Ive been without internet for 36 hours.
Its really bad how much we rely on it

Statutory compensation kicks in after two full working days from when you report the fault. £9.76 per calendar day.

You need to make sure you've logged the issue though.

Doesn't make up for being without the internet, but should cover your bill for the month - not sure when the £9.76 starts though: from point of fault being logged or after the two days.

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43644 on: Today at 11:38:32 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:08:32 am
Statutory compensation kicks in after two full working days from when you report the fault. £9.76 per calendar day.

You need to make sure you've logged the issue though.

Doesn't make up for being without the internet, but should cover your bill for the month - not sure when the £9.76 starts though: from point of fault being logged or after the two days.

Thanks,
Im currently using my hotspot, having paid £12 to increase my data
They are coming to repair it today between 8am - 1PM
If he doesnt get it fixed ill ask about the compensation
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43645 on: Today at 11:56:42 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:47:58 am
Ive been without internet for 36 hours.
Its really bad how much we rely on it



2 thoughts

1) how are you posting without internet.
2) wasn't the internet designed to keep things running in the event of a nuclear war...
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43646 on: Today at 11:58:49 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:56:42 am
2 thoughts

1) how are you posting without internet.
2) wasn't the internet designed to keep things running in the event of a nuclear war...

Mobile phone, using data. I find Ive often disconnected and forgotten to reconnect to the wifi.

Answering on Kennys behalf there!
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43647 on: Today at 12:07:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:56:42 am
2 thoughts

1) how are you posting without internet.
2) wasn't the internet designed to keep things running in the event of a nuclear war...

2 thoughts

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:38:32 am
Thanks,
Im currently using my hotspot, having paid £12 to increase my data

1 You need glasses Paul  ;)
2 Without internet nuclear war would at least provide some interest
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
