« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1087 1088 1089 1090 1091 [1092]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2569983 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43640 on: May 8, 2024, 10:27:20 pm »
Netflix have cancelled my subscription - AGAIN!

the bastards.

mind you, I've never had a subscription for, and have never used, Netflix.  but today I got what must be the 15th email from them telling me I'm cancelled.

effing Spam.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43641 on: May 10, 2024, 10:47:58 am »
Ive been without internet for 36 hours.
Its really bad how much we rely on it

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,927
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43642 on: May 10, 2024, 10:49:58 am »
should be able to get a free month though #silverlinings
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,893
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43643 on: May 10, 2024, 11:08:32 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 10:47:58 am
Ive been without internet for 36 hours.
Its really bad how much we rely on it

Statutory compensation kicks in after two full working days from when you report the fault. £9.76 per calendar day.

You need to make sure you've logged the issue though.

Doesn't make up for being without the internet, but should cover your bill for the month - not sure when the £9.76 starts though: from point of fault being logged or after the two days.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43644 on: May 10, 2024, 11:38:32 am »
Quote from: Peabee on May 10, 2024, 11:08:32 am
Statutory compensation kicks in after two full working days from when you report the fault. £9.76 per calendar day.

You need to make sure you've logged the issue though.

Doesn't make up for being without the internet, but should cover your bill for the month - not sure when the £9.76 starts though: from point of fault being logged or after the two days.

Thanks,
Im currently using my hotspot, having paid £12 to increase my data
They are coming to repair it today between 8am - 1PM
If he doesnt get it fixed ill ask about the compensation
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,968
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43645 on: May 10, 2024, 11:56:42 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 10:47:58 am
Ive been without internet for 36 hours.
Its really bad how much we rely on it



2 thoughts

1) how are you posting without internet.
2) wasn't the internet designed to keep things running in the event of a nuclear war...
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,268
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43646 on: May 10, 2024, 11:58:49 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May 10, 2024, 11:56:42 am
2 thoughts

1) how are you posting without internet.
2) wasn't the internet designed to keep things running in the event of a nuclear war...

Mobile phone, using data. I find Ive often disconnected and forgotten to reconnect to the wifi.

Answering on Kennys behalf there!
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43647 on: May 10, 2024, 12:07:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 10, 2024, 11:56:42 am
2 thoughts

1) how are you posting without internet.
2) wasn't the internet designed to keep things running in the event of a nuclear war...

2 thoughts

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 11:38:32 am
Thanks,
Im currently using my hotspot, having paid £12 to increase my data

1 You need glasses Paul  ;)
2 Without internet nuclear war would at least provide some interest
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,968
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43648 on: May 10, 2024, 01:52:12 pm »
Thanks!
memory of a goldfish.

Surely your phone counts as using the internet though?

(Pedant Friday here today)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,893
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43649 on: May 10, 2024, 01:53:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 10, 2024, 01:52:12 pm
Thanks!
memory of a goldfish.

Surely your phone counts as using the internet though?

(Pedant Friday here today)

Porn is better on a larger screen though.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,230
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43650 on: May 10, 2024, 03:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on May 10, 2024, 01:53:35 pm
Porn is better on a larger screen though.

Doesnt that depend on the screen size/ penile dimension ratio though?
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43651 on: May 10, 2024, 03:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on May 10, 2024, 01:53:35 pm
Porn is better on a larger screen though.

Is the right answer

RAWK too
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43652 on: May 10, 2024, 03:59:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 10, 2024, 01:52:12 pm
Thanks!
memory of a goldfish.

Surely your phone counts as using the internet though?

(Pedant Friday here today)

True but I had to wait for my extra data purchase to kick in.

Anyway the Openreach guy has fixed it now
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,852
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43653 on: May 10, 2024, 04:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 03:57:18 pm
Is the right answer

RAWK too
RAWK porn even better
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,955
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43654 on: May 10, 2024, 05:08:54 pm »
More and more Youtube content is just AI-written (and often narrated) rubbish with clickbait titles and numerous factual errors.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43655 on: May 10, 2024, 05:51:09 pm »
sick and tired of having to confirm my cookie preferences every time I click onto a website.  at first I tended to just agree, but now I want to tell them all to eff off.  but the bastard sites make it a bloody obstacle course.  just did one where the list of advertisers went on for bloody ages.

and then of course, half the time when I do finally get it sorted, I get to the site and realize it's just clickbait shite yet again.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,850
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43656 on: May 10, 2024, 06:07:04 pm »
When people online chime in unhelpfully

Me: I've got a problem with my Mac, it does X  Y Z
Wanker 1: oh I don't have that problem
Wanker 2: no issues here

Me: CAN I HEAR OFF SOMEONE WHO HAS SOLVED THIS PLEASE

OR, you see this on google maps

Hilarious questions asked, like look up a Job Centre and some questions might be "how much do I get" as if the DWP are there

But the replies:
W1: 200
w2. 200
w3. 200

in other words, people posting for the sake of it

... expecting someone to quote this, just simply agreeing or disagreeing :D
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43657 on: May 10, 2024, 07:00:35 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May 10, 2024, 04:18:06 pm
RAWK porn even better

You mean like Rob asking for a picture of Debs' sword ?

Quote from: rob1966 on May 10, 2024, 06:53:01 pm
Post a pic and lets have a look.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43658 on: May 10, 2024, 07:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 07:00:35 pm
You mean like Rob asking for a picture of Debs' sword ?

😳
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,440
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43659 on: May 10, 2024, 08:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 07:00:35 pm
You mean like Rob asking for a picture of Debs' sword ?
Bloody hell, what have I missed?  :o
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43660 on: May 10, 2024, 08:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 07:00:35 pm
You mean like Rob asking for a picture of Debs' sword ?
better than the other way around.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,129
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43661 on: May 10, 2024, 09:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 07:00:35 pm
You mean like Rob asking for a picture of Debs' sword ?


You fucking perv ;)
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43662 on: Yesterday at 09:05:13 am »
Next door have reignited their obsession with our back garden being bigger than theirs.

They've decided that the land behind their place doesn't belong to the council (it does)so it's 'probably okay' for them to just take it. ::)
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,619
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43663 on: Yesterday at 10:18:35 pm »
National anthems before the boxing.  Just get on with the fight FFS 😤
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,955
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43664 on: Today at 12:20:26 am »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 10:18:35 pm
National anthems before the boxing.  Just get on with the fight FFS 😤

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sGsGCr_BIuU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sGsGCr_BIuU</a>
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,601
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43665 on: Today at 12:46:47 am »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 10:18:35 pm
National anthems before the boxing.  Just get on with the fight FFS 😤
National anthems before anything.
Just fuck them off.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1087 1088 1089 1090 1091 [1092]   Go Up
« previous next »
 