When people online chime in unhelpfully
Me: I've got a problem with my Mac, it does X Y Z
Wanker 1: oh I don't have that problem
Wanker 2: no issues here
Me: CAN I HEAR OFF SOMEONE WHO HAS SOLVED THIS PLEASE
OR, you see this on google maps
Hilarious questions asked, like look up a Job Centre and some questions might be "how much do I get" as if the DWP are there
But the replies:
W1: 200
w2. 200
w3. 200
in other words, people posting for the sake of it
... expecting someone to quote this, just simply agreeing or disagreeing