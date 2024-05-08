sick and tired of having to confirm my cookie preferences every time I click onto a website. at first I tended to just agree, but now I want to tell them all to eff off. but the bastard sites make it a bloody obstacle course. just did one where the list of advertisers went on for bloody ages.



and then of course, half the time when I do finally get it sorted, I get to the site and realize it's just clickbait shite yet again.