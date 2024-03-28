Fodens mam out on the lash again was she ?



Always someone who don't know when to stop.



Last night started with a sore throat and today totally lost my voice but other than that feel fine. No idea how I am going to sing at the match later as it's barely a fucking whisper.



I knew I recognised herWe were at one of the bars in Mathew Street (blame the missus and her mate for that) and these pissed up over 50's women come in, me and my mate are watching the end of the Bayern v Dortmund game stood at the end of the bar, two of them get to the bar and this fucking poison dwarf with them tells my mate to move, no please, no can I just get in and then fucking barges into him 3 times trying to shove him out of the way and then her stupid mates start gobbing off, pissed my mate right off. You can't hit women, which is why they act like that but if she'd done that to a woman she'd have got ribboned.