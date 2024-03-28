« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy

Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 28, 2024, 11:05:30 am
Things going wrong at work when Ive got next week booked off. Extra stress and probably end up working Tuesday. FFS
9 kemlyn road

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 28, 2024, 11:27:25 am
Quote from: reddebs on March 27, 2024, 01:14:48 pm
As if my mood isn't dire enough today there's some stupid arsed bint on the radio chatting wham about her co presenters fucking armpits being mint


What the fuck is this world coming to?

These are university graduates talking total bobbins like a pair of fucking 10yr olds  :butt :butt :butt
And after all the inane chat ,after every song its ,make me  a winner ,your chance to win xxx thousand pounds ,just text and well charge you a fortune for next to no chance of winning a thousand pounds,good luck suckers 
PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 28, 2024, 10:17:40 pm
Thougjt at the moment it comes with a 15 to one shot of trading a few thousand for a million. Iike those odds.
Can those in the pot agree to split the winnings?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 28, 2024, 10:37:02 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March 28, 2024, 10:17:40 pm
Thougjt at the moment it comes with a 15 to one shot of trading a few thousand for a million. Iike those odds.
Can those in the pot agree to split the winnings?
You answer some easy question or something then you win a few grand guaranteed or you can opt to go in the million pound draw instead with a chance to win a million.
Id just pocket the guaranteed sum ,walk away with something.
Depends on the type of gambler you are I suppose.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 28, 2024, 10:49:19 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on March 28, 2024, 10:37:02 pm
You answer some easy question or something then you win a few grand guaranteed or you can opt to go in the million pound draw instead with a chance to win a million.
Id just pocket the guaranteed sum ,walk away with something.
Depends on the type of gambler you are I suppose.
At the moment I'd def go for the million. A few grand would be nice. A million and I give up work.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 29, 2024, 04:18:19 pm
I have long legs, a big stride and walk quickly. When I walk with people, I often have to slow myself down to their stride. Sometimes, they think I'm slowing down so start to slow down themselves and we end up practically stopping. It's annoying.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 29, 2024, 04:43:39 pm
Also the proliferation of nonsense pages on Facebook just to try and get some 'suggested for you' exposure. Half of them are Harry fucking Potter.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 29, 2024, 05:23:05 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 29, 2024, 04:43:39 pm
Also the proliferation of nonsense pages on Facebook just to try and get some 'suggested for you' exposure. Half of them are Harry fucking Potter.
he's a bastard, him.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 29, 2024, 05:56:40 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 29, 2024, 04:43:39 pm
Also the proliferation of nonsense pages on Facebook just to try and get some 'suggested for you' exposure. Half of them are Harry fucking Potter.
Really? Prince Harry is fucking graham Potter?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 31, 2024, 10:09:33 am
Ignorant pissed up women acting the c*nt in town last night :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 31, 2024, 11:03:32 am
Quote from: rob1966 on March 31, 2024, 10:09:33 am
Ignorant pissed up women acting the c*nt in town last night :no
Fodens mam out on the lash again was she ?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 31, 2024, 11:06:55 am
Quote from: rob1966 on March 31, 2024, 10:09:33 am
Ignorant pissed up women acting the c*nt in town last night :no
Always someone who don't know when to stop.

Last night started with a sore throat and today totally lost my voice but other than that feel fine. No idea how I am going to sing at the match later as it's barely a fucking whisper.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 31, 2024, 12:32:00 pm
every tv in the universe is against (or attached to*) a wall.

so why do tv manufacturers make it almost impossible to even see where the ports are eg HDMI when you want to add/change something? 

the back panels are always black - I get that - but why TF is the labelling of connections also in black?  you can't even see where the connections are, never mind what they are. use white lettering FGS.

* easier to get at of course.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 31, 2024, 12:33:54 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on March 31, 2024, 11:03:32 am
Fodens mam out on the lash again was she ?

I knew I recognised her ;D

Quote from: sheepfest on March 31, 2024, 11:06:55 am
Always someone who don't know when to stop.

Last night started with a sore throat and today totally lost my voice but other than that feel fine. No idea how I am going to sing at the match later as it's barely a fucking whisper.

We were at one of the bars in Mathew Street (blame the missus and her mate for that  ::)  ) and these pissed up over 50's women come in, me and my mate are watching the end of the Bayern v Dortmund game stood at the end of the bar, two of them get to the bar and this fucking poison dwarf with them tells my mate to move, no please, no can I just get in and then fucking barges into him 3 times trying to shove him out of the way and then her stupid mates start gobbing off, pissed my mate right off. You can't hit women, which is why they act like that but if she'd done that to a woman she'd have got ribboned.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 31, 2024, 12:36:05 pm
Why does the over 50s bit matter?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 31, 2024, 12:37:04 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March 31, 2024, 12:36:05 pm
Why does the over 50s bit matter?
I think it's called "colour commentary". :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 31, 2024, 12:44:27 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March 31, 2024, 12:36:05 pm
Why does the over 50s bit matter?

Because it describes them and you'd think by the time you got to your 6th decade you'd have learned to fucking behave on nights out. I've noticed that women over 50 go out as groups, get fucking leatehred like 17 yr olds and act like twats or just annoy everyone. Missus has a mate who by 8pm can barely stand she's that pissed and just either sings her head off or slurs shite at random strangers, then falls over and has to be poured into a taxi.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 31, 2024, 12:47:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 31, 2024, 12:44:27 pm
Because it describes them and you'd think by the time you got to your 6th decade you'd have learned to fucking behave on nights out. I've noticed that women over 50 go out as groups, get fucking leatehred like 17 yr olds and act like twats or just annoy everyone. Missus has a mate who by 8pm can barely stand she's that pissed and just either sings her head off or slurs shite at random strangers, then falls over and has to be poured into a taxi.
aka in some circles "living her best life".  :)

jokes aside, that's bloody pathetic isn't it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 31, 2024, 01:03:43 pm
Quote from: SamLad on March 31, 2024, 12:47:49 pm
aka in some circles "living her best life".  :)

jokes aside, that's bloody pathetic isn't it.

It is. Of all the people I know in my age group, the men are in the main sensible with alcohol and the majority of the women are "get as twatted as possible".
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 31, 2024, 01:31:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 31, 2024, 01:03:43 pm
It is. Of all the people I know in my age group, the men are in the main sensible with alcohol and the majority of the women are "get as twatted as possible".

I'm going to suggest that because as parents men have continued through their 30s and 40s doing that , and women 'abstained' for a couple of decades.
Don't know why I am being so prickly about it today.  I see now it was a bit of an arsey question. Sorry.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 31, 2024, 01:35:43 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March 31, 2024, 01:31:41 pm
I'm going to suggest that because as parents men have continued through their 30s and 40s doing that , and women 'abstained' for a couple of decades.
Don't know why I am being so prickly about it today.  I see now it was a bit of an arsey question. Sorry.

Did the Easter Bunny not leave you any eggs? ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
March 31, 2024, 01:46:50 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March 31, 2024, 01:31:41 pm
I'm going to suggest that because as parents men have continued through their 30s and 40s doing that , and women 'abstained' for a couple of decades.
Don't know why I am being so prickly about it today.  I see now it was a bit of an arsey question. Sorry.
Ill agree with that .men behave like dickheads from teens to mid. 40s then slow down ,women have that break bringing up kids etc then by late 40s are getting their lives back and regress back and of course behave like twats ,especially in the pack mentality.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
April 1, 2024, 07:30:01 am
First chance for a lie in for months and soft bollocks here forgot to turn the alarm off on me phone :no

Proper April Fool :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 09:42:14 am
Meeting scheduled for 8:30am this morning (this went in my diary after I logged off on Thursday evening).

Yeah, decline.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 10:17:33 am
Youngest lad has been off school due to having a minor op, he's back in today. The annoyance is that the eldest finished for Easter on the 22nd, the youngests school, for some odd reason, are doing all their holidays different to every other school in the borough, so he's in for 4 days and then off for a fortnight, so thats at least one child at home for a month and they're getting in my way/disturbing me and I'm mental busy now for the next 12 months :butt

We're OK as I WFH, but imagine parents who don't and who have an 11 yr old in senior school and then a younger kid in primary? You've gotta sort childcare for a month, fucking idiot school. It also means that if you go away during the hols, one of your kids is missing a week of school - youngest had to miss a week as we went to Tenerife in Feb hols.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 10:49:03 am
Was meant to be on holiday this week. Said Id work today because I didnt get everything finished on Friday I needed to. Now the thing I was working on last week has more urgent stuff needed that I have to jump on, so still cant get round to the stuff Id put off.

Idiots at a more senior level making decisions that impact on other people, basically.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 11:31:54 am
People who write "...*checks notes*..." when being smarmy online.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 11:35:22 am
I hate how hard it's getting to google simple information like whether the next season of a TV show or a movie has a release date. The top results are always links to garbage websites that try to force you through an ad-laden article (I assume anyway, I use adblock) before finally giving any actual information at the bottom. The actual information is often "we don't know" too, so you end up scanning down multiple articles just to make sure the first one you read wasn't out of date.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 11:38:07 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:31:54 am
People who write "...*checks notes*..." when being smarmy online.

Similar to this, people who write "Oh you sweet summer child" in a patronising manner.

I don't mind *checks notes* when used sparingly but it's far too common now.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 11:40:39 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:35:22 am
I hate how hard it's getting to google simple information like whether the next season of a TV show or a movie has a release date. The top results are always links to garbage websites that try to force you through an ad-laden article (I assume anyway, I use adblock) before finally giving any actual information at the bottom. The actual information is often "we don't know" too, so you end up scanning down multiple articles just to make sure the first one you read wasn't out of date.

the 'people also ask' panel can be useful with things like this, once you expand them it'll often add more as well and you don't have to leave the results page to see the content so you can get the gist.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 11:49:05 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:40:39 am
the 'people also ask' panel can be useful with things like this, once you expand them it'll often add more as well and you don't have to leave the results page to see the content so you can get the gist.

Yeah that's usually my first port of call but I think that still relies on a site somewhere having the relevant information at the top of the article and the algorithm finding that site.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 09:35:19 am
Amazon! A million times over, Amazon.

This time they are saying I have a copyright violation on my items becuase I use the word Whitby in the title and description :/

Anyone fancy burning the whole company to the ground with me?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 12:40:12 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:35:19 am
Amazon! A million times over, Amazon.

This time they are saying I have a copyright violation on my items becuase I use the word Whitby in the title and description :/

Anyone fancy burning the whole company to the ground with me?
is "Whitby" a trade name somewhere, so they could be open to being sued for trademark violation?
