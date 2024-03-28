Youngest lad has been off school due to having a minor op, he's back in today. The annoyance is that the eldest finished for Easter on the 22nd, the youngests school, for some odd reason, are doing all their holidays different to every other school in the borough, so he's in for 4 days and then off for a fortnight, so thats at least one child at home for a month and they're getting in my way/disturbing me and I'm mental busy now for the next 12 monthsWe're OK as I WFH, but imagine parents who don't and who have an 11 yr old in senior school and then a younger kid in primary? You've gotta sort childcare for a month, fucking idiot school. It also means that if you go away during the hols, one of your kids is missing a week of school - youngest had to miss a week as we went to Tenerife in Feb hols.