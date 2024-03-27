« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy

Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #43400 on: Yesterday at 11:05:30 am
Things going wrong at work when Ive got next week booked off. Extra stress and probably end up working Tuesday. FFS
9 kemlyn road

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #43401 on: Yesterday at 11:27:25 am
Quote from: reddebs on March 27, 2024, 01:14:48 pm
As if my mood isn't dire enough today there's some stupid arsed bint on the radio chatting wham about her co presenters fucking armpits being mint


What the fuck is this world coming to?

These are university graduates talking total bobbins like a pair of fucking 10yr olds  :butt :butt :butt
And after all the inane chat ,after every song its ,make me  a winner ,your chance to win xxx thousand pounds ,just text and well charge you a fortune for next to no chance of winning a thousand pounds,good luck suckers 
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #43402 on: Yesterday at 10:17:40 pm
Thougjt at the moment it comes with a 15 to one shot of trading a few thousand for a million. Iike those odds.
Can those in the pot agree to split the winnings?
9 kemlyn road

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #43403 on: Yesterday at 10:37:02 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:17:40 pm
Thougjt at the moment it comes with a 15 to one shot of trading a few thousand for a million. Iike those odds.
Can those in the pot agree to split the winnings?
You answer some easy question or something then you win a few grand guaranteed or you can opt to go in the million pound draw instead with a chance to win a million.
Id just pocket the guaranteed sum ,walk away with something.
Depends on the type of gambler you are I suppose.
PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #43404 on: Yesterday at 10:49:19 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 10:37:02 pm
You answer some easy question or something then you win a few grand guaranteed or you can opt to go in the million pound draw instead with a chance to win a million.
Id just pocket the guaranteed sum ,walk away with something.
Depends on the type of gambler you are I suppose.
At the moment I'd def go for the million. A few grand would be nice. A million and I give up work.
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #43405 on: Today at 04:18:19 pm
I have long legs, a big stride and walk quickly. When I walk with people, I often have to slow myself down to their stride. Sometimes, they think I'm slowing down so start to slow down themselves and we end up practically stopping. It's annoying.
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #43406 on: Today at 04:43:39 pm
Also the proliferation of nonsense pages on Facebook just to try and get some 'suggested for you' exposure. Half of them are Harry fucking Potter.
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #43407 on: Today at 05:23:05 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 04:43:39 pm
Also the proliferation of nonsense pages on Facebook just to try and get some 'suggested for you' exposure. Half of them are Harry fucking Potter.
he's a bastard, him.
