Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)

Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 7, 2020, 07:47:34 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October  7, 2020, 07:38:06 PM
Be careful with the screen protector as most advertise as SE/8/7 compatible when the SE's screen is ever so slightly curved,  you end up getting a halo effect.  You need one specially designed for the SE.  I bought mine from Amazon, a company called Omoton, they fit perfectly and come with a little framing tool to help application. I wouldn't go to a shop as most are unaware of the sight difference.

As for the case,  I use a Spigen rugged Armor, which despite the name is quite sleek.  I also have a Spigen Tough Armor which is more protective but bulkier and a Ringke Fusion X which is probably the most stylish but it left the faintest scratch on the back.  All three were £14 or under.
Cheers.

Do you think a verified Apple outlet would be able to apply the SE protector? I guess I'll just ask beforehand to make sure they have one that fits specifically and if not buy my own.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 7, 2020, 07:51:53 PM
Probably, I asked the Apple store if they could fit a protector to an ipad a few years back and they did it without batting an eyelid, might depend on how busy they are but I just walked in, no appointment or anything.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 13, 2020, 09:09:48 PM
If I buy an iPhone direct from apple, can I just stick my O2 sim in it and it will work?
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 13, 2020, 09:10:45 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on October 13, 2020, 09:09:48 PM
If I buy an iPhone direct from apple, can I just stick my O2 sim in it and it will work?

Yeah, it should accept all UK networks.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 13, 2020, 09:20:33 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 13, 2020, 09:10:45 PM
Yeah, it should accept all UK networks.
Marvellous.

iPhone 12 awaits me then..
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 13, 2020, 11:02:21 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on October 13, 2020, 09:20:33 PM
Marvellous.

iPhone 12 awaits me then..

I still have the iPhone X so definitely getting the 12 Max Pro Giant Widescreen this time.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 14, 2020, 04:27:35 AM
Tempted by the 12 mini. I hate big phones, rarely in a situation where I need a big screen and given I carry it around in my pocket I prefer it being smaller. Kept my 6 simply because of the size, but even after a battery replacement its on its last legs unfortunately.

Could do with going and seeing just how big the 12 is in comparison though.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 14, 2020, 07:40:14 AM
I'm getting the 12 mini, 5.4 screen yet smaller than my current SE 20.  Also loving the thickish sides, reminds me of the 5s/SE days.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 14, 2020, 04:43:12 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 14, 2020, 07:40:14 AM
I'm getting the 12 mini, 5.4 screen yet smaller than my current SE 20.  Also loving the thickish sides, reminds me of the 5s/SE days.
Yeah the square sides were great back then.

Loving the SE Ive just got though and by the time I upgrade Im sure theyll be back to the curved design again.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 15, 2020, 12:24:17 PM
I have an iPad 3rd generation (2012) and it cannot be updated to the latest version of ios so various apps have stopped working e.g. YouTube, ITV Player as they need updating but wont update due to the old version of ios, so stuck with the version I have, 9.3.5.
 
I seem to recall reading that Apple have deliberately slowed down older iPads/phones so you need to buy newer hardware, my iPad does seem to have slowed but could just be age.

Anyway I was thinking of jailbreaking it so I can update ios but it seems a bit of a chore and I am wondering - will this update speed it up ?
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 15, 2020, 03:42:37 PM
Every update Ive done my phone or iPad has always appeared faster. However Ive not updated to a version it doesnt officially support so I cant say for sure how thatll work out for you though so not much help  ;D
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 16, 2020, 07:39:18 PM
Has anybody got the HomePod? Im looking on getting one and can see they are releasing a mini version.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 17, 2020, 06:51:00 AM
12 pro ordered...

Buying direct form apple so its cheaper than my old XS per month. Weird.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 17, 2020, 04:02:26 PM
The 12 seems very underwhelming doesn't it? I have the X, and i really don't see the point in upgrading
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 17, 2020, 04:06:50 PM
Quote from: LiamG on October 17, 2020, 04:02:26 PM
The 12 seems very underwhelming doesn't it? I have the X, and i really don't see the point in upgrading
5g
Better screen
Better camera
Much better chip (A14 vs A11)
Ceramic Shield front ( 4x better drop performance)
Bigger battery
Better water resistance.

The 12 is far superior.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 17, 2020, 11:31:05 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on October 17, 2020, 06:51:00 AM
12 pro ordered...

Buying direct form apple so its cheaper than my old XS per month. Weird.

How much are you paying?
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 18, 2020, 09:04:25 AM
Quote from: Fordy on October 17, 2020, 11:31:05 PM
How much are you paying?
45 a month I think... my xs was over 50 with O2.  Data staying with o2
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 18, 2020, 11:11:15 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on October 18, 2020, 09:04:25 AM
45 a month I think... my xs was over 50 with O2.  Data staying with o2

45 a month for 1 year?

Can you choose who to have your data with if you buy via Apple?
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 18, 2020, 11:19:21 AM
Quote from: Fordy on October 18, 2020, 11:11:15 AM
45 a month for 1 year?

Can you choose who to have your data with if you buy via Apple?
If you buy direct from Apple its SIM free so you still need a sim only deal from one of the networks
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 18, 2020, 11:21:25 AM
Quote from: Fordy on October 18, 2020, 11:11:15 AM
45 a month for 1 year?

Can you choose who to have your data with if you buy via Apple?
2 years... apparently you can chose your data supplier (if not Im banking people on here!)
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 18, 2020, 08:10:43 PM
Quote from: duvva on October 18, 2020, 11:19:21 AM
If you buy direct from Apple its SIM free so you still need a sim only deal from one of the networks

Sound. Think I might do that.

Not interested in 2 year deal.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 18, 2020, 08:12:03 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on October 18, 2020, 11:21:25 AM
2 years... apparently you can chose your data supplier (if not Im banking people on here!)

2 years? What's you plan? To sell it next year when the 13 comes out?

Can you just buy it over 1 year?
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 18, 2020, 08:49:30 PM
Quote from: Fordy on October 18, 2020, 08:12:03 PM
2 years? What's you plan? To sell it next year when the 13 comes out?

Can you just buy it over 1 year?
Keep it two years.

They never slow down.  Dont know if you can do a year to be honest.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 19, 2020, 06:47:44 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on October 18, 2020, 09:04:25 AM
45 a month I think... my xs was over 50 with O2.  Data staying with o2

I've done the same today, trading in my X as well cos be arsed selling it. I was gonna get it through Sky mobile but noticed they'd tacked on £125 and then they're claiming it's 'interest free', it also drags on for 36 months.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 19, 2020, 06:53:40 PM
Pacific blue Ive gone for...

Such a nice colour...  and yes, Im a total Apple whore.... but I have an S8 for work and its a piece of shit.  Android is terrible (on that anyway).
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 19, 2020, 09:08:08 PM
Graphite for me, everything else I have is space grey ffs 😅
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 26, 2020, 08:24:49 PM
Can you remove/disable the emergency services call thing that pops up when switching off the Iphone 11? I've managed to ring 999 twice now, the first time I was pissed and wondered where the voice asking which service I wanted was coming from. Second time I managed to catch it on the countdown.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 26, 2020, 08:58:08 PM
Think its in the settings mate - under SOS or emergency call.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 26, 2020, 09:10:13 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 26, 2020, 08:58:08 PM
Think its in the settings mate - under SOS or emergency call.

Cheers, I'll have a look.

Bloody stupid thing to have on a phone, I've had a Google and it turns out all it has done is add thousands of false calls to the emergency services.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 26, 2020, 09:14:06 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 26, 2020, 09:10:13 PM
Cheers, I'll have a look.

Bloody stupid thing to have on a phone, I've had a Google and it turns out all it has done is add thousands of false calls to the emergency services.

Ive def read of situations (think it was a story about domestic abuse) where it has enabled someone to ring the police covertly, so it no doubt has its uses.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
October 27, 2020, 11:04:54 AM
Will be going for the blue Pro Max when pre-orders go live, we're moving soon though and can't get 5G in the new place so that's a bit pointless.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
Today at 12:56:14 PM
Since installing the latest iOS update, WhatsApp is disconnecting any calls I make a few seconds after the call is answered. Anyone got any ideas?
