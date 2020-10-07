I have an iPad 3rd generation (2012) and it cannot be updated to the latest version of ios so various apps have stopped working e.g. YouTube, ITV Player as they need updating but wont update due to the old version of ios, so stuck with the version I have, 9.3.5.



I seem to recall reading that Apple have deliberately slowed down older iPads/phones so you need to buy newer hardware, my iPad does seem to have slowed but could just be age.



Anyway I was thinking of jailbreaking it so I can update ios but it seems a bit of a chore and I am wondering - will this update speed it up ?