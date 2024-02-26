« previous next »
I'm well impressed with how the academy coaches have taught the young players to use their bodies to overcome older, stronger players. It was on full display yesterday with Bradley, McConnell, and Clark in particular. Caicedo and Enzo are units. They are strong as hell. The young lads didn't have to many issues overcoming that strength with good use of their bodies to gain leverage and space. Fresh legs helps, but Morton does it well, too. Seems like something that is consistently showing up in the youth players now who are near the first team.   
Inglethorpe places all the youth players on stadium stairs, then releases The Nunez...

Holistic training...
As we're likely to effectively send out our under 21s tomorrow night here's a blast from the past of when we last had to take such drastic action:
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50723225
Aston Villa 5 - 0 Liverpool

Aston Villa overwhelmed Liverpool's youngest-ever starting line-up to cruise into the semi-finals of the League Cup.

With the Reds' senior players in action at the Club World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday, under-23s boss Neil Critchley led a side containing five debutants and which had an average age of 19 years, six months and three days.
Hopefully we'll fare a bit better against Southampton.

The team from that game, players in bold are still at LFC:

Kelleher
Hoever - van den Berg - Boyes - Gallacher
Christie-Davies - Chirivella - Kane
Elliott - Longstaff - Hill

Subs: Winterbottom, Clayton, Dixon-Bonner, Bearne, Clarkson, Norris, Stewart

Of those that left this what they're up to now.  They all seem to still be playing professional football at some level:
Ki-Jana Hoever (22): joined Wolves for £9m in 2020 after making four cup appearances.  Currently on loan at Stoke.
Morgan Boyes (22): joined Livingstone in 2022 after making two cup appearances.  Currently on loan at Inverness.
Tony Gallacher (24): joined St. Johnstone in 2022 with his only appearance being the Villa game.
Isaac Christie-Davies (26): joined Barnsley in 2020 after making two cup appearances.  Currently at Eupen in Belgium.
Pedro Chirivella (26): joined Nantes in 2020 after 1 league and 10 cup appearances.  Very much a regular for them since.
Herbie Kane (25): joined Barnsley for £1.25m in 2020 after making two cup appearances.  A near ever present in League One for the past three seasons (including one on loan at Oxford)
Luis Longstaff (22): joined Cove Rangers in 2022 with his only appearance being the Villa game.  Moved to Inverness in 2023.
Ben Winterbottom (22): joined Brentford in 2021 without making an appearances.
Tom Clayton (23): joined Swindon in 2022 after making five cup appearances.
Elijah Dixon-Bonner (23): joined QPR in 2022 after making three cup appearances.
Jack Bearne (22): joined Greenock in 2023 with his only appearance being the Villa game.
Leighton Clarkson (22): joined Aberdeen in 2023 after making three cup appearances.
Layton Stewart (21): joined Preston in 2023 after making one cup appearance.
Yes but lets keep in mind they didnt play them fresh
anyone else we need to keep an eye out for?
Noises on Twitter yesterday saying we are trying to tie up a deal for figueroa and see him as the next big thing
This always feels like it's been pushed by his agents a bit and his reputation is ahead of reality. He's behind Danns, Kone-Doherty, Morrison, Doak and Koumas who are all in the same age group as him.
Could be righthe hasnt seen much game time for us but was away with international footy for quite a while
