5 foot 2 to 6 foot!



He details: "In the space of such a short time, I think I went from 5ft 2in to 6ft. I was out for like eight months with Osgood and that was a tough time for me. You're thinking, 'Why's this happening to me?'



Must have caught asthma..



If you're going to be out for eight months then having a growth spurt is one of the better reasons! I doubt he'd be near our first team if he was 5ft 5ins. Jay Spearing is one that would have had more of a top flight career if he'd shot up a few inches.My old man was very good friends with the dad of the current Oxford Utd captain. I'm a few years older but used to kick about with him from time to time and he was a winger throughout his youth days at Leicester. He was earmarked to be released by Leicester at 16 but then had a wild growth spurt to 6ft 5ins and was reinvented as a central defender.