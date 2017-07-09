I watched it last night too, Always wondered about Dawn going back. Did she get another cab and tell her husband what was going onBrents dating scenes were great
people like big dick nick.
Was the Christmas one on last night? Will have to watch that again. Ive seen the final couple of minutes a load of times (and its still amazing), but not the whole episodes for a while. I presume Dawn left her boyfriend at the airport having opened the secret Santa from Tim but you dont really see do you?
I'm sorry, could we stop talking about my dead mother's breasts?
she got there when the party was still going, Michael Schumacher must be a cabbie
She was on her way to Heathrow and Wernham Hogg is in Slough which is close by. All perfectly plausible I think.
Always wondered about Dawn going back. Did she get another cab and tell her husband what was going on
One of the subtly dramatic moments handled so deftly by a show built around cringe, but about a bit more...
yeah it was a great bit of TV and great ending
Richard Blackwood! What are you doing here?
Perfect song choice too.
I'd have said Yaz but Yay's alright.
Just watched episode where they go Chasers. Gareth in side car at the end had me in stitches.
The shifty little glance to the camera as they speed off.
it's just brilliant.Brent "wasting an hour" with a woman and then telling her that her breath stinks had me laughing way more than it should
When the woman is all over Gareth in the club and her husband/boyfriend is just staring at Gareth. Its all so good.
Ill do you from behind, not up the arse, just from behindgreat episode
Then he just bops his head to the music
That first season is the greatest season of any sitcom
*series.But yes, it's undoubtedly the best for me. Will be a hill I'd gladly die on against the mouthbreathers who think the US version is in any way shape or form better.
Page created in 0.048 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]