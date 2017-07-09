« previous next »
Author Topic: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off  (Read 71210 times)

Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
« Reply #600 on: December 9, 2021, 03:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December  9, 2021, 03:20:10 pm

I watched it last night too, Always wondered about Dawn going back. Did she get another cab and tell her husband what was going on


Brents dating scenes were great

Was the Christmas one on last night? Will have to watch that again. Ive seen the final couple of minutes a load of times (and its still amazing), but not the whole episodes for a while. I presume Dawn left her boyfriend at the airport having opened the secret Santa from Tim but you dont really see do you?
Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
« Reply #601 on: December 9, 2021, 03:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on December  9, 2021, 03:28:53 pm
Was the Christmas one on last night? Will have to watch that again. Ive seen the final couple of minutes a load of times (and its still amazing), but not the whole episodes for a while. I presume Dawn left her boyfriend at the airport having opened the secret Santa from Tim but you dont really see do you?

she got there when the party was still going, Michael Schumacher must be a cabbie

I'm sorry, could we stop talking about my dead mother's breasts?
Quote from: Dench57 on December  9, 2021, 03:38:16 pm
I'm sorry, could we stop talking about my dead mother's breasts?

thats why women wear necklaces
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December  9, 2021, 03:36:49 pm
she got there when the party was still going, Michael Schumacher must be a cabbie



She was on her way to Heathrow and Wernham Hogg is in Slough which is close by. All perfectly plausible I think.
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on December  9, 2021, 03:44:48 pm
She was on her way to Heathrow and Wernham Hogg is in Slough which is close by. All perfectly plausible I think.

Ahh fair enough
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December  9, 2021, 03:20:10 pm

Always wondered about Dawn going back. Did she get another cab and tell her husband what was going on



One of the subtly dramatic moments handled so deftly by a show built around cringe, but about a bit more...
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on December  9, 2021, 03:49:48 pm
One of the subtly dramatic moments handled so deftly by a show built around cringe, but about a bit more...


yeah it was a great bit of TV and great ending
Richard Blackwood! What are you doing here?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December  9, 2021, 03:51:44 pm

yeah it was a great bit of TV and great ending
Perfect song choice too.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December  9, 2021, 03:54:22 pm
Richard Blackwood! What are you doing here?

And not in a racist way.
Quote from: Ray K on December  9, 2021, 03:59:40 pm
Perfect song choice too.

Yaz wasn't it? Or was it Yazoo? What's the cut off?
I'd have said Yaz but Yay's alright.
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 10, 2021, 09:04:44 am
I'd have said Yaz but Yay's alright.

Never type on your phone is what I've taken away from this.
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December 13, 2021, 06:35:11 pm
Just watched episode where they go Chasers. Gareth in side car at the end had me in stitches.

The shifty little glance to the camera as they speed off. :D
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 13, 2021, 06:38:04 pm
The shifty little glance to the camera as they speed off. :D
:lmao it's just brilliant.

Brent "wasting an hour" with a woman and then telling her that her breath stinks had me laughing way more than it should ;D
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December 13, 2021, 06:39:41 pm
:lmao it's just brilliant.

Brent "wasting an hour" with a woman and then telling her that her breath stinks had me laughing way more than it should ;D

When the woman is all over Gareth in the club and her husband/boyfriend is just staring at Gareth. :D

Its all so good.
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 13, 2021, 06:53:11 pm
When the woman is all over Gareth in the club and her husband/boyfriend is just staring at Gareth. :D

Its all so good.
It is genius. Looking forward to episode 6 and then starting season 2.
Ill do you from behind, not up the arse, just from behind

great episode
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 13, 2021, 07:28:31 pm
Ill do you from behind, not up the arse, just from behind

great episode
Then he just bops his head to the music :lmao
That first season is the greatest season of any sitcom
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 13, 2021, 10:28:07 pm
That first season is the greatest season of any sitcom
*series.

But yes, it's undoubtedly the best for me. Will be a hill I'd gladly die on against the mouthbreathers who think the US version is in any way shape or form better.
Quote from: iamnant on December 13, 2021, 10:55:26 pm
*series.

But yes, it's undoubtedly the best for me. Will be a hill I'd gladly die on against the mouthbreathers who think the US version is in any way shape or form better.

I hate the fact this show has now become  known as  The Office UK
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 13, 2021, 11:00:07 pm
I hate the fact this show has now become  known as  The Office UK
It infuriates me that not only that it's become known as The UK Office, but that the American version is now just The Office.
Episode 6 when Gareth puts that woman on the floor after showing his army moves ;D
How good is the Christmas special? Brent finally telling Finchy to F off and Dawn and Tim. Did get me sentimental. Brilliant. Some fantastic acting alongside the comedy.

Was thinking if I should give Extras a spin again.
Extras is great, so many great cameos. It was when Ricky started veering a bit towards more teary emotional stuff though so not quite Office level, but still class. Patrick Stewart the standout for me ;D
