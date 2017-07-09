« previous next »
The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off

Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
Yesterday at 03:28:53 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:20:10 pm

I watched it last night too, Always wondered about Dawn going back. Did she get another cab and tell her husband what was going on


Brents dating scenes were great

Was the Christmas one on last night? Will have to watch that again. Ive seen the final couple of minutes a load of times (and its still amazing), but not the whole episodes for a while. I presume Dawn left her boyfriend at the airport having opened the secret Santa from Tim but you dont really see do you?
Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
Yesterday at 03:36:49 pm
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Yesterday at 03:28:53 pm
Was the Christmas one on last night? Will have to watch that again. Ive seen the final couple of minutes a load of times (and its still amazing), but not the whole episodes for a while. I presume Dawn left her boyfriend at the airport having opened the secret Santa from Tim but you dont really see do you?

she got there when the party was still going, Michael Schumacher must be a cabbie

Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
Yesterday at 03:38:16 pm
I'm sorry, could we stop talking about my dead mother's breasts?
Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
Yesterday at 03:39:27 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 03:38:16 pm
I'm sorry, could we stop talking about my dead mother's breasts?

thats why women wear necklaces
Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
Yesterday at 03:44:48 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:36:49 pm
she got there when the party was still going, Michael Schumacher must be a cabbie



She was on her way to Heathrow and Wernham Hogg is in Slough which is close by. All perfectly plausible I think.
Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
Yesterday at 03:46:28 pm
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Yesterday at 03:44:48 pm
She was on her way to Heathrow and Wernham Hogg is in Slough which is close by. All perfectly plausible I think.

Ahh fair enough
Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
Yesterday at 03:49:48 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:20:10 pm

Always wondered about Dawn going back. Did she get another cab and tell her husband what was going on



One of the subtly dramatic moments handled so deftly by a show built around cringe, but about a bit more...
Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
Yesterday at 03:51:44 pm
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on Yesterday at 03:49:48 pm
One of the subtly dramatic moments handled so deftly by a show built around cringe, but about a bit more...


yeah it was a great bit of TV and great ending
Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
Yesterday at 03:54:22 pm
Richard Blackwood! What are you doing here?
Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
Yesterday at 03:59:40 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:51:44 pm

yeah it was a great bit of TV and great ending
Perfect song choice too.
Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
Yesterday at 04:09:42 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 03:54:22 pm
Richard Blackwood! What are you doing here?

And not in a racist way.
Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
Yesterday at 05:09:31 pm
You think we care as much about your baby as you do? Just cos you let some useless tosser blow his beans up your muff...well done
Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
Yesterday at 06:26:55 pm
Beans? Muff? Beans and muff
Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
Yesterday at 08:47:14 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:59:40 pm
Perfect song choice too.

Yay wasn't it? Or was it Yazoo? What's the cut off?
Re: The Office AKA The UK Office - 'The Good One' - If you don't like it, piss off
Today at 09:04:44 am
I'd have said Yaz but Yay's alright.
