« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 981 982 983 984 985 [986]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9204803 times)

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,547
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39400 on: May 18, 2021, 07:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 18, 2021, 06:50:15 pm
Needed my VPN to watch that but well worth it! ;D

"Impecable!" :D

There can be only one Andres...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39401 on: May 19, 2021, 07:30:39 pm »
.
Burnley 0 - 3 Liverpool : League Match 37 : Wednesday 19th May, 8.15pm ko


LFC Match Reports: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/434685-burnley-premier-league-match-report & www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5803

RAWK - Pre-Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347713.0 & Post-Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347725.0


Burnley XI: Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, Gudmundsson, McNeil, Wood.
Subs: Barnes, Peacock-Farrell, Rodriguez, Pieters, Vydra, Nartey, Dunne, Richardson, Driscoll-Glennon.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Williams, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Milner, Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Neco Williams, Koumetio.



Firmino goal on 43 mins - https://streamye.com/v/f811ff & https://twitter.com/mobilesuite1/status/1395106977756311552

Phillips goal on 52 mins - https://streamye.com/v/c9da88 & https://twitter.com/LiveHQ10/status/1395113223192522756

Oxlade-Chamberlain goal on 88 mins - https://streamye.com/v/933f98 & https://twitter.com/mobilesuite1/status/1395122387826319363



Nat Phillips post match interview - www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZ4EvEqoMf4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=_j3YjDrfyjI

Andy Robertson post match interview - https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/ngjogx/andy_robertson_post_match_interview

Oxlade-Chamberlain post match interview - www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOdK4vr8xmI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=GN-_Yn6oDmc



Klopp post match interview - www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCwpoq9h6N0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1mwn6tVyLU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7IafC2X1F8

Klopp post match conference - www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-APlHz8q_U & www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1iYcVE-XyA



Full Match Replay & Highlights: https://hdmatches.net/2021/05/19/video-burnley-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-19-may-2021

& https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/05/19/burnley-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-2

& https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/nge64l/burnley_vs_liverpool_premier_league_19may2021

& https://player.streamkora.com/player/html/uE4FIimIbfJX4?popup=fromblocked&autoplay=1 (18 minute highlights from www.lfcglobe.co.uk)



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.45pm on Wednesday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Wednesday 19th May MOTD: www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/05/20/bbc-match-of-the-day-2-19th-may-2021-week-37



LFC 2020/21 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results

LFC matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

Streams - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights info' thread)



'Inside Burnley: The best look at Liverpool's last away day of the season | Burnley 0-3 LFC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2eg0cogNz7I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2eg0cogNz7I</a>

« Last Edit: May 22, 2021, 03:26:33 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39402 on: May 22, 2021, 03:33:11 pm »

'Inside Training' (from the Friday 21st May - an 8 minute video - with Henderson back in training):-

https://streamable.com/38bw95
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,630
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39403 on: May 22, 2021, 04:39:37 pm »
No Mo in that video?  :-\
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39404 on: May 23, 2021, 03:07:47 pm »
.
Liverpool 2 - 0 Crystal Palace : League Match 38 : Sunday 23rd May, 4pm kick off


LFC Match Reports: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/435107-match-report-crystal-palace-premier-league & www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5804

RAWK - Pre-Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347731.0 & Post-Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347746.0


Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R. Williams, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Adrian, Tsimikas, N Williams, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Shaqiri, Jota.

Palace XI: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell; McCarthy, Kouyate, Riedewald; Townsend, Ayew, Zaha.
Subs: Butland, Van Aanholt, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.

Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Richard West, Scott Ledger. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Paul Tierney. (Original match referee Andre Marriner is injured)



Mane goal on 36 mins - https://streamye.com/v/21243a & https://goalbackup.xyz/FVYWVW8X & https://twitter.com/NewsFTBL/status/1396490922565804042

Mane goal on 74 mins - https://streamye.com/v/fd5e0e & https://goalbackup.xyz/PBtiTx9o & https://twitter.com/D9INE_BALL2/status/1396505766496899075



'A guard of honour for #LFC kit man Graham Carter who is retiring after 35 years of loyal service':-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1396512341395660805 (with video)



'A guard of honour for @GWijnaldum. A class act both on and off the field. Hes going to be sorely missed but leaves behind so many great memories. Epitomises the team ethic Klopp created here.':-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1396513218672140297 (with video) & https://streamable.com/nrur3e (Gini getting his 'Champions Wall' plaque)

& https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/njc9tb/the_moment_gini_left_the_field_for_a_last_time_as & www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMeL-_kD0zE



'Liverpool FC lap of thanks to end the season at Anfield in front of fans | Liverpool 2-0 Palace' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIF_rWUwkmY

& also here - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1396532127953473539 (with 5 minute video)



Wini post match interview - www.youtube.com/watch?v=PS4KFCOfUCI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=xiWk1aC1ntg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mQi2sHUF9E

& Wini's full interview with LFC - https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/nje3ei/gini_wijnaldum_post_match_interview

Henderson post match interview - www.youtube.com/watch?v=uatMfv66kz0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7am42SPKSQ



Klopp post match interview - www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3lrSB-V5JM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=juHzfkH-Ipc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=z7D8zwgho5o

Klopp post match conference - www.youtube.com/watch?v=9G4SAiygz5s & www.youtube.com/watch?v=viQ69aSfUKk



Full Match Replay & Highlights: https://hdmatches.net/2021/05/23/video-liverpool-vs-crystal-palace-highlights-full-match-23-may-2021

& www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/05/23/liverpool-vs-crystal-palace-highlights-full-match-2

& https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/nj9b0y/liverpool_vs_crystal_palace_premier_league

& https://player.streamkora.com/player/html/cEFwTjnF6V744?popup=fromblocked&autoplay=1 (12 minute highlights from www.lfcglobe.co.uk)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D7PYhEkQg4U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D7PYhEkQg4U</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 23rd May MOTD: www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/05/24/bbc-match-of-the-day-23rd-may-2021-week-38



LFC 2020/21 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results

LFC matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

LFC matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

Streams - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)



'Inside Anfield: Unseen footage from the last day of the season | Liverpool vs Crystal Palace':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x1DvY1oHUEk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x1DvY1oHUEk</a>

« Last Edit: May 24, 2021, 11:23:54 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,784
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39405 on: May 23, 2021, 06:12:03 pm »
Can we have a round of applause for the tireless oojason: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=2015

Thank you so much for your amazing efforts in this thread. You are so, so appreciated for keeping so many of us in touch with the team we love.

:wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,235
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39406 on: May 23, 2021, 06:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on May 23, 2021, 06:12:03 pm
Can we have a round of applause for the tireless oojason: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=2015

Thank you so much for your amazing efforts in this thread. You are so, so appreciated for keeping so many of us in touch with the team we love.

:wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin

Worth quoting this again.

Great job mate. Thank you for your amazing efforts.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39407 on: May 23, 2021, 07:10:05 pm »
.
A Review of Liverpool's 2020/21 Season...










 Some useful links to various 2020/21 threads and info...


LFC.com's 'Season 2020/21 - Fixtures & Results' info: www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results

LFCHistory.net 'Match Info' pages for the 2020/21 Season: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/130

LFCStats.co.uk 2020/21 Season page: http://lfcstats.co.uk/20202021premierleagueresults.html

11vs11.com 2020/21 Season page: www.11v11.com/teams/liverpool/tab/matches/season/2021

Wikipedia page for Liverpool's 2020/21 Season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020%E2%80%9321_Liverpool_F.C._season

Liverpool FC Wiki for the 2020/21 Season: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/2020-21_season

Liverpool Player Appearances for the 2020/21 Season: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Appearances/130

'LFC goals scored this 2020/21 Season' type videos: tba - at end of season

'Every Liverpool Premier League Goal 2020/21': tba - at end of season

LFC YouTube channel's 'Inside Anfield: 2020/21' Playlist: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMuD6EzlFqE&list=PLR8DItC4f5xuvhjc0kSYsFgqAAkdKUUGL

LFC YouTube channel's '2020/21 Video Highlights for each match' Playlist: www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwM6YwMvaAQ&list=PLR8DItC4f5xubYfWTsjlkvWaKzPIdyZxN

All BBC 'Match of The Day' videos for LFC's 2020-21 season[/b]': tba (at end of season... hopefully)

Every Liverpool game in full for 2020/21: tba (at end of season... hopefully)



RAWK's 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

RAWK's 'LFC 2020/2021 Season in pictures' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345813.0

RAWK's '2020/2021 Fixture list' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345847.0

RAWK's 'LFC and Premier League Prediction competitions 2020/21' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329349.0

RAWK's 'Attacking #20' / 'The PL run-in' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346098.0

RAWK's 'Liverpool Transfer Thread - 2020/21': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345734.0

RAWK's 'Jurgen Klopp (2020/21)' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343673.2960

RAWK's 'Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346951.0

RAWK's 'Are You Enjoying It? (2020/21)' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330327.msg17434889#msg17434889

RAWK's 'Squad depth and rotation' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=334841.0

RAWK's 'Results Comparison Thread 2020/21': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346315.0

RAWK's 'The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345980.0

RAWK's 'Goalscorers / Assists 2020/21' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329943.msg17332499#msg17332499

RAWK's 'The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well (extremely well)!' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343958



This thread's 2020/21 'Start of Season' content starts on Page 979 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17317162#msg17317162

There is a mini-index of links for previous seasons, domestic & European cup wins, season reviews, Istanbul '05, Barca & Spurs '19, League Title 19, + more... at the end of this post.









 Season 2020/21 Match Highlights & Game Info:-





August...





Liverpool 3 - 0 VfB Stuttgart : pre-season friendly : Saturday 22nd August

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gZL0BBW7o2U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gZL0BBW7o2U</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/406319-match-report-stuttgart-pre-season-austria

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/9427

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345845.0 (for both Stuttgart & Salberg friendly matches)

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/iem5ra/liverpool_vs_stuttgart_club_friendlies_22aug2020

Full match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/63ne7xl00ztev5u/Full+match+LFC+v+Stuttgart.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Liverpool 2 - 2 Salzburg : pre-season friendly : Tuesday 25th August

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/viVogApbmBY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/viVogApbmBY</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/406623-liverpool-salzburg-friendly-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/9428

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345845.0 (for both Stuttgart & Salberg friendly matches)

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/igdtbb/salzburgo_vs_liverpool_friendlies_25aug2020

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/wwzqj576k0nnt9i/Salzburg+2-2+Liverpool+Full+Match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Liverpool 1 - 1 Arsenal (Arsenal win 5-4 on pens) : 2020 Community Shield : Saturday 29th August

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/apdbgEivE6k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/apdbgEivE6k</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/407082-community-shield-arsenal-liverpool-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5766

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345885.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/iiu7sb/arsenal_vs_liverpool_community_shield_29aug2020

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/k69zqspdxee648z/Liverpool+1-1+Arsenal+(4-5+pens)+Full+Match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)






September...





Liverpool 7 - 2 Blackpool : pre-season friendly : Saturday 5th September

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RmGwl3Ku3jg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RmGwl3Ku3jg</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/407522-match-report-liverpool-blackpool-friendly

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/9429

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345972.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/in2cha/liverpool_vs_blackpool_club_friendly_05092020

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/fdvn4t57xxtqsep/Full+match+LFC+v+Blackpool.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Liverpool 4 - 3 Leeds Utd : League Game No. 1 : Saturday 12th September

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8WBfyjt7rP8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8WBfyjt7rP8</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/liverpool-v-leeds-united-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5767

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346015.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/irfj7a/liverpool_vs_leeds_united_premier_league_12sep2020

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/qovsi99iltj44j5/Liverpool+v+Leeds+Utd+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Chelsea 0 - 2 Liverpool : League Game No. 2 : Sunday 20th September

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dbrDlUnUZsw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dbrDlUnUZsw</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/chelsea-v-liverpool-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5768

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346053.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/iwfq8m/chelsea_vs_liverpool_premier_league_20sep2020

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/pdwdyvj6co4knee/Full+Match+Chelsea+v+Liverpool.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Lincoln City 2 - 7 Liverpool : Carabao League Cup - 3rd Round : Thursday 24th September

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3-i9x_j9Xno" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3-i9x_j9Xno</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/lincoln-city-v-liverpool-carabao-cup

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5805

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346077.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/iz46ir/lincoln_city_vs_liverpool_carabao_cup_24sep2020

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/02yixfmergxid3s/Lincoln+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Liverpool 3 - 1 Arsenal : League Game No. 3 : Monday 28th September

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TwM6YwMvaAQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TwM6YwMvaAQ</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/liverpool-v-arsenal-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5769

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346099.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/j1i65t/liverpool_vs_arsenal_premier_league_28sep2020

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/24orq4tcx0h5nsn/LFC+v+Arsenal+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)






October...





Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal (Arsenal win 5-4 on pens) : Carabao League Cup - 4th Round : Thursday 1st October

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DjRAQHVJj8c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DjRAQHVJj8c</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/liverpool-v-arsenal-carabao-cup

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5806

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346200.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/j3fpbq/liverpool_vs_arsenal_carabao_cup_01oct2020

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/ai1ll9med819m3e/Highlights_LFC_0-0_Arsenal__4-5_on_penalties.ts (all credit to Tono on another site)





Aston Villa 7 - 2 Liverpool : League Game No. 4 : Sunday 4th October

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Nbw3jSafGM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Nbw3jSafGM</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/411170-match-report-aston-villa-liverpool-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5770

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346222.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/j53fwu/aston_villa_vs_liverpool_premier_league_04oct2020

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/bayzag0t6ridcnn/Full_Match_Aston_Villa_v_Liverpool.ts (all credit to Tono on another site)





Everton 2 - 2 Liverpool : League Game No. 5 : Sunday 17th October

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ohlWrmDf9ng" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ohlWrmDf9ng</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/everton-v-liverpool-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5771

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346270.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video' Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17407082#msg17407082

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jctfrb/everton_vs_liverpool_premier_league_17oct2020

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/r1wx9qvvf3eff5d/Everton+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Ajax 0 - 1 Liverpool : Champions League, Group D - Match Day 1 : Wednesday 21st October

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5KzeOKI5nqY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5KzeOKI5nqY</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/412922-match-report-ajax-liverpool-champions-league

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5807

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346300.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jfj1il/ajax_vs_liverpool_champions_league_21oct2020/

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/e0d5l02vfwg8kia/Ajax+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Liverpool 2 - 1 Sheffield Utd : League Game No. 6 : Saturday 24th October

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mt3uyGZA6sc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mt3uyGZA6sc</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/413330-match-report-sheffield-united-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5772

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346321.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jheck2/liverpool_vs_sheffield_united_premier_league

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/gn5v0fjkvlv41vw/LFC+v+Sheff+Utd+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Liverpool 2 - 0 FC Midtjylland : Champions League, Group D - Match Day 2 : Tuesday 27th October

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YILxZAg1JS4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YILxZAg1JS4</a> 

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/413766-match-report-liverpool-midtjylland-champions-league

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5808

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346339.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jj8fsp/liverpool_vs_midtjylland_champions_league

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/c7a2a5so7ikx3oi/LFC+v+Midtjylland+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Liverpool 2 - 1 West Ham Utd : League Game No. 7 : Saturday 31st October

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HfEFF6oi184" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HfEFF6oi184</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/414309-west-ham-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5773

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346371.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jlm935/liverpool_vs_west_ham_united_premier_league

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/arzdbqzm5m4iyyz/Highlights+LFC+2-1+West+Ham.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)






November...





Atalanta 0 - 5 Liverpool : Champions League, Group D - Match Day 3 : Tuesday 3rd November

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uwR4plw3kjs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uwR4plw3kjs</a> 

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/414699-match-report-atalanta-champions-league

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5809

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346394.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jnhfex/atalanta_vs_liverpool_champions_league_03nov2020

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/der5qrpok5mw088/Full+Match+Atalanta+v+Liverpool.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Manchester City 1 - 1 Liverpool : League Game No. 8 : Sunday 8th November

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-lXkuCl1Hxo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-lXkuCl1Hxo</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/415339-manchester-city-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5774

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346420.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jqedk4/manchester_city_vs_liverpool_premier_league

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/edqtkp01rzg4zhh/Man+City+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Liverpool 3 - 0 Leicester City : League Game No. 9 : Sunday 22nd November

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oeq3SktZ5qc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oeq3SktZ5qc</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/416849-match-report-liverpool-leicester-city-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5775

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346490.0
 
https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jz1az3/liverpool_vs_leicester_city_premier_league

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/a85jwastn3m78yh/LFC+v+Leicester+City+Full+Match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Liverpool 0 - 2 Atalanta : Champions League, Group D - Match Day 4 : Wednesday 25th November

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e9AnDP3EJkw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e9AnDP3EJkw</a> 

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/417315-match-report-atalanta-bc-champions-league

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5810

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346507.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/k0zgqa/liverpool_vs_atalanta_champions_league_25nov2020

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/wpzhvew9wrh24ab/LFC+v+Atalanta+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Brighton H&A 1 - 1 Liverpool : League Game No. 10 : Saturday 28th November

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6x3BgfZEwcE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6x3BgfZEwcE</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/417774-brighton-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5776

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346526.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/k2ms6r/brighton_hove_albion_vs_liverpool_premier_league

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/8e2l3awlqorw7mc/Brighton+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)






December...





Liverpool 1 - 0 Ajax : Champions League, Group D - Match Day 5 : Tuesday 1st December

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pM8ZepI3kEI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pM8ZepI3kEI</a> 

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/418196-ajax-champions-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5811

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346553.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/k4skac/liverpool_vs_ajax_champions_league_01dec2020/

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/c1efwaxs7x0urni/LFC+v+Ajax+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Liverpool 4 - 0 Wolves : League Game No. 11 : Sunday 6th December (fans are allowed back at Anfield - 2000 of them)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PeEET2pnYEM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PeEET2pnYEM</a>

LFC Match Report:  www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/418866-wolves-premier-league-match-report 

LFCHistory.net Match Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5777

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346587.0
 
https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/k7zsg1/liverpool_vs_wolverhampton_wanderers_premier

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/nbiktjelnsugnaw/LFC+v+Wolves+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17493205#msg17493205





FC Midtjylland 1 - 1 Liverpool : Champions League, Group D - Match Day 6 : Wednesday 9th December

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e8DTIjD-rgA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e8DTIjD-rgA</a> 

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/419331-midtjylland-champions-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5812

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346606.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/k9wko3/midtjylland_vs_liverpool_champions_league

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/d2z9il9m0g3t4bk/Midtjylland+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Fulham 1 - 1 Liverpool : League Game No. 12 : Sunday 13th December

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PCWOawIPjRo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PCWOawIPjRo</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/419868-fulham-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5778

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346629.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/kcdd9n/fulham_vs_liverpool_premier_league_13dec2020

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/car3ckhwpz30a12/Fulham+v+Liverpool+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Liverpool 2 - 1 Spurs : League Game No. 13 : Wednesday 16th December

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/62n2LWjMqiE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/62n2LWjMqiE</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/420383-match-report-liverpool-tottenham   

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5779

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346655.0
 
https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/kegg99/liverpool_vs_tottenham_hotspur_premier_league

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/4i4513hrir3fl2p/LFC+v+Tottenham+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17512166#msg17512166





Crystal Palace 0 - 7 Liverpool : League Game No. 14 : Saturday 19th December

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AUNK5_lFEeo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AUNK5_lFEeo</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/420827-match-report-crystal-palace-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5780

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346674.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/kg6u4y/crystal_palace_vs_liverpool_premier_league

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/0xewec6ykz8fqr2/Full+Match+Crystal+Palace+v+Liverpool.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Liverpool 1 - 1 WBA : League Game No. 15 : Sunday 27th December

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NHshCMz5ThE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NHshCMz5ThE</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/421400-match-report-west-bromwich-albion-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5781

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346692.0
 
https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/kl6aed/liverpool_vs_west_bromwich_albion_premier_league/

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/9rhzq6s9k0wf82w/LFC+v+West+Brom+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Newcastle 0 - 0 Liverpool : League Game No. 16 : Wednesday 30th December

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dg46qHT1TBg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dg46qHT1TBg</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/421637-newcastle-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5782

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346707.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/kn9bof/newcastle_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/joob3b3zkm0b9c4/Full+match+Newcastle+v+Liverpool.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17535044#msg17535044






January 2021...





Southampton 1 - 0 Liverpool : League Game No. 17 : Monday 4th January

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hIYZXscer_s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hIYZXscer_s</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/421876-southampton-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5783

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346735.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/kqgb02/southampton_vs_liverpool_premier_league_04jan2021

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/zn0mgvf7qi174nm/Southampton+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Aston Villa 1 - 4 Liverpool : FA Cup - 3rd Round : Friday 8th January

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MtNLjvZvzW4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MtNLjvZvzW4</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/422204-match-report-reds-defeat-youthful-villa-to-reach-fa-cup-fourth-round

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5813

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346754.0

https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ktacwh/aston_villa_vs_liverpool_fa_cup_08jan2021/

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/10ucfd0lzjq0xzd/Aston+Villa+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17553550#msg17553550





Liverpool 0 - 0 Manchester Utd : League Game No. 18 : Sunday 17th January

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EClKpe_p5_0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EClKpe_p5_0</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/422892-manchester-united-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5785

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346798.0
 
https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/kz9bjb/liverpool_vs_manchester_united_premier_league

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/qq41tml1wvrv5hm/LFC+v+Man+Utd+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17566252#msg17566252





Liverpool 0 - 1 Burnley : League Game No. 19 : Thursday 21st January

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DE0kC_D5lds" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DE0kC_D5lds</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/423279-liverpool-burnley-match-report 

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5784

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346819.0
 
https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/l266bt/liverpool_vs_burnley_premier_league_21jan2021

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/p0yrd9ara2r8spo/Highlights+LFC+0-1+Burnley.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)






Premier League Table as of Wednesday 27th January, 2021 (after Liverpool's 19th league game of the season - the half-way mark)...









Manchester United 3 - 2 Liverpool : FA Cup - 4th Round : Sunday 24th January

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dR3KHTFZTl8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dR3KHTFZTl8</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/423506-match-report-manchester-united-fa-cup

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5814

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346849.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/l437px/manchester_united_vs_liverpool_fa_cup_24jan2021

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/qq41tml1wvrv5hm/LFC+v+Man+Utd+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17579618#msg17579618





Spurs 1 - 3 Liverpool : League Game No. 20 : Thursday 28th January

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6cNdlZTRhDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6cNdlZTRhDI</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/423841-tottenham-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5786

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346885.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/l76qnk/tottenham_hotspur_vs_liverpool_premier_league

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/vfru2ijbot9q1df/Spurs+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17588196#msg17588196





West Ham Utd 1 - 3 Liverpool : League Game No. 21 : Sunday 31st January

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S8jY6zN3TPc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S8jY6zN3TPc</a>

LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/424228-west-ham-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Page: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5787

RAWK Match Thread: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346908.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/l9fk1l/west_ham_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/pyf1av014o1hvnr/West+Ham+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17595055#msg17595055






February 2021...





Liverpool 0 - 1 Brighton H&A : Premier League Game No. 22 : Wednesday 3rd February

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7ooIVFr7Q-U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7ooIVFr7Q-U</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/424777-brighton-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5788

RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346938.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/lbwu4s/liverpool_vs_brighton_hove_albion_premier_league

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/uuqp9y90g7hmax2/Highlights+LFC+0-1+Brighton.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Liverpool 1 - 4 Manchester City : Premier League Game No. 23 : Sunday 7th February

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J6BisOqE1i8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J6BisOqE1i8</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/425150-match-report-manchester-city-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5789

RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346962.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/lepjt4/liverpool_vs_manchester_city_premier_league

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/kq0o4pkm31jdkwf/Highlights+LFC+1-4+Man+City.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17609894#msg17609894





Leicester City 3 - 1 Liverpool : Premier League Game No. 24 : Saturday 13th February

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R9Q-VqUCQ_4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R9Q-VqUCQ_4</a>

LFC Match Report:  www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/425609-leicester-premier-league-match-report 

LFCHistory.net Match Report: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5790

RAWK Match Report: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346990.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/lizkuy/leicester_city_vs_liverpool_premier_league

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/a2yr85hr4jmkae9/Highlights+Leicester+3-1+LFC.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17619535#msg17619535





RB Leipzig 0 - 2 Liverpool : Champions League - Last 16, 1st Leg : Tuesday 16th February

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SrUwdm6h8LA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SrUwdm6h8LA</a>

LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/426048-leipzig-liverpool-match-report-champions-league 

LFCHistory.net Match Report: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5815

RAWK Match Report: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347021.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/llc00v/rb_leipzig_vs_liverpool_champions_league_16feb2021

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/ziehdq26h2jzyoq/RB+Leipzig+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17626631#msg17626631





Liverpool 0 - 2 Everton : Premier League Game No. 25 : Saturday 20th February

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o7qFX_c3Xdk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o7qFX_c3Xdk</a>

LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/426535-merseyside-derby-everton-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Report: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5791

RAWK Match Report: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347051.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/lobsuj/liverpool_vs_everton_premier_league_20feb2021

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/ve1izhf35xeutgw/Highlights+LFC+0-2+Everton.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17632003#msg17632003





Sheffield Utd 0 - 2 Liverpool : Premier League Game No. 26 : Sunday 28th February

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ezPD8--6fwI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ezPD8--6fwI</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/427113-sheffield-united-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5792

RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347081.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/lunnjn/sheffield_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league

Full Match: http://www.mediafire.com/file/1cnemj5u8yckklt/Highlights+Sheff+Utd+0-2+LFC.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)






March...





Liverpool 0 - 1 Chelsea : Premier League Game No. 27 : Thursday 4th March

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GyqKDBvdV9c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GyqKDBvdV9c</a>

LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/427802-chelsea-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Report: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5795

RAWK Match Report: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347109.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/lxtu1r/liverpool_vs_chelsea_premier_league_04mar2021

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/0iwbcltm7c9trjd/Highlights+LFC+0-1+Chelsea.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Liverpool 0 - 1 Fulham : Premier League Game No. 28 : Sunday 7th March

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/udbAtbQ4aVw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/udbAtbQ4aVw</a>

LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/428077-match-report-fulham-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Report: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5793

RAWK Match Report: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347135.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/lzr3tq/liverpool_vs_fulham_premier_league_07mar2021

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/vtuyje9ewcotqhq/Highlights+LFC+0-1+Fulham.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)





Liverpool 2 - 0 RB Leipzig : Champions League - Last 16, 2nd Leg  (LFC lead 2-0) : Tuesday 16th February

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aGa0YSt-pUw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aGa0YSt-pUw</a>

LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/428434-leipzig-champions-league-match-report 

LFCHistory.net Match Report: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5816

RAWK Match Report: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347157.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/m26pol/liverpool_vs_rb_leipzig_champions_league_10mar2021

Full Match: www.mediafire.com/file/zdoylxnlxszu39b/LFC+v+RB+Leipzig+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17657186#msg17657186





Wolves 0  - 1 Liverpool : Premier League Game No. 29 : Monday 15th March

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bg9kBlM5okI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bg9kBlM5okI</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/428895-wolves-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5794

RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347186.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/m5t8ez/wolverhampton_wanderers_vs_liverpool_premier/

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/3zvgy28yjr2fwbc/Full+match+Wolves+v+LFC.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)






April...





Arsenal 0 - 3 Liverpool : Premier League Game No. 30 : Saturday 3rd April

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wkH0H_dMreo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wkH0H_dMreo</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/430231-arsenal-liverpool-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5796

RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347256.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mjensp/arsenal_vs_liverpool_premier_league_03apr2021

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/c06pubwd1402tm2/Arsenal+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17683125#msg17683125





Real Madrid 3 - 1 Liverpool : Champions League - Quarter-Final, 1st Leg : Tuesday 6th April

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kT3zTmyTQqQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kT3zTmyTQqQ</a>

LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/430642-real-madrid-champions-league-match-report 

LFCHistory.net Match Report: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5817

RAWK Match Report: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347524.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mlis3d/real_madrid_vs_liverpool_champions_league

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/w7ut83s8bcld0un/Highlights+Real+Madrid+3-1+LFC.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17686942#msg17686942





Liverpool 2 - 1 Aston Villa : Premier League Game No. 31 : Saturday 10th April

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7slxbYw3J0M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7slxbYw3J0M</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431019-alexander-arnold-s-stoppage-time-goal-seals-comeback-win-over-villa

LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5797

RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347550.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mo520c/liverpool_vs_aston_villa_premier_league_10apr2021

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/nit1vkw8cdaa1ut/LFC+v+Aston+Villa+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17692783#msg17692783





Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid : Champions League - Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg (1st leg finished 3-1 to Madrid) : Wednesday 14th April

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TCcOz2nLyGM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TCcOz2nLyGM</a>

LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431454-real-madrid-champions-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5818

RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347562.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mqx7ss/liverpool_vs_real_madrid_champions_league

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/rzvm54so4ctw6ce/Highlights+LFC+0-0+Real+Madrid.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17698962#msg17698962





Leeds Utd 1 - 1 Liverpool : Premier League Game No. 32 : Monday 19th April

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MONTPHKlJbI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MONTPHKlJbI</a>

LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431822-leeds-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5798

RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347579.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mu7kxq/leeds_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league_19apr2021

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/n4j07m02irmr8o5/Highlights+Leeds+1-1+LFC.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17708416#msg17708416






'Leading European football clubs announce new Super League competition' - Liverpool FC announcement they are joinging the ESL (Sunday 18th April):-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431801-leading-european-football-clubs-announce-new-super-league-competition



LFC statement confirming the club's involvement in the European Super League has been discontinued (Tuesday 20th April):-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431956-liverpool-football-club-statement-20-april-2021



'John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters' - some sort of 'non-apology apology' video on the official Liverpool FC youtube channel (Wednesday 21st April):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-7ehhoj_SV4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-7ehhoj_SV4</a>



'Time for change: next steps' - statement by the Spirit Of Shankly:-

https://spiritofshankly.com/time-for-change-next-steps






Liverpool 1 - 1 Newcastle Utd : Premier League Game No. 33 : Saturday 24th April

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v9VJp2azr2w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v9VJp2azr2w</a>

LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/432238-premier-league-newcastle-united-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Report: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5799

RAWK Match Report: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347610.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/mxhzty/liverpool_vs_newcastle_united_premier_league

Full Match: http://www.nullrefer.com/?https://www.mediafire.com/file/l36nytyokl6mugm/Highlights+LFC+1-1+Newcastle.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17720444#msg17720444






May...





Manchester Utd P - P Liverpool : Premier League Game No. 34 : Sunday 2nd May

Match Postponed due to protests by Man Utd fans in the ground, on the pitch, around the ground, and at the team hotel.

LFC Report / Statement: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/432903-liverpool-football-club-statement-may-2021

RAWK 'Match' Report: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347635.0

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17731244#msg17731244





Liverpool 2 - 0 Southampton : Premier League Game No. 34 : Saturday 8th May

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IaSFB97Nt6E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IaSFB97Nt6E</a>

LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/433397-southampton-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Report: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5801

RAWK Match Report: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347662.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/n7w4xq/liverpool_vs_southampton_premier_league_08may2021

Full Match: www.mediafire.com/file/o8fhgsln2g8srvg/LFC+V+Southampton+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17742228#msg17742228





Manchester Utd 2 - 4 Liverpool : Premier League Game No. 35 : Thursday 13th May

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7Exob0iDI4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7Exob0iDI4w</a>

LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/433974-manchester-united-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Report: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5800

RAWK Match Report: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347686.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/nboif8/manchester_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/oic5w3ck4or223r/Man+Utd+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17750931#msg17750931





West Brom 1 - 2 Liverpool : Premier League Game No. 36 : Sunday 16th May

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rDa5A20jDGs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rDa5A20jDGs</a>

LFC Match Report: http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/434274-alisson-becker-west-brom-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Report: http://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5802

RAWK Match Report: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347706.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ndqljg/west_bromwich_albion_vs_liverpool_premier_league

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/duq61qbqte189or/West+Brom+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17756247#msg17756247





Burnley 0 - 3 Liverpool : Premier League Game No. 37 : Wednesday 19th May

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YbDsqM3PyuA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YbDsqM3PyuA</a>

LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/434685-burnley-premier-league-match-report

LFCHistory.net Match Report: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5803

RAWK Match Report: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347725.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/nge64l/burnley_vs_liverpool_premier_league_19may2021

Full Match: https://www.mediafire.com/file/qik401l5novb50e/Burnley+v+LFC+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17762917#msg17762917





'LFC welcomes fans back to Anfield to finish the season' (for the Crsytal Palace match):-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/433018-lfc-welcomes-fans-back-to-anfield-to-finish-the-season

^ a ballot system was used for the 10,000 available match tickets.





'LFC to create Supporters Board to give fans representation on major fan-facing strategic decisions':-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/434959-lfc-to-create-supporters-board-to-give-fans-representation-on-major-fan-facing-strategic-decisions


'Liverpool announce major boardroom changes in response to Super League fallout':-

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-supporters-board-fsg-breaking-20643189


'Agreement reached after talks with LFC':-

https://spiritofshankly.com/agreement-reached-after-talks-with-lfc & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259408.msg17765439#msg17765439






Liverpool 2 - 0 Crystal Palace : Premier League Game No. 38 : Sunday 23rd May

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D7PYhEkQg4U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D7PYhEkQg4U</a>

LFC Match Report: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/435107-match-report-crystal-palace-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5804

RAWK Match Report: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347746.0

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/nj9b0y/liverpool_vs_crystal_palace_premier_league

Full Match: www.mediafire.com/file/9945lgh136plchx/LFC+v+Crystal+Palace+Full+match.ts/file (all credit to Tono on another site)

RAWK 'Audio / Video Thread' Post: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17770004#msg17770004





Season 2020/21 Final League Table:-



^ For League Tables by each Matchday / Week, go to www.premierleague.com/tables - and then click on 'filter by matchweek' to choose a Table.





-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





 A mini-index of useful links and audio / video content info for previous seasons, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - both domestic and European, etc:-


Liverpool's '2020/21 Season' RAWK Audio / Video Thread content - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17317158#msg17317158 (Page 979)


Liverpool's '2019/20 Season League Title Win' Content Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340 (Page 976)

This thread's '2019/20 Start of Season' content starts at - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16714840#msg16714840 (Page 947)

This thread's '2019 Super Cup Final' post - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16764173#msg16764173 (Page 950)

This thread's '2019 World Club Cup Final' post - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402 (Page 956)

This thread's '2019/20 Title Win Celebrations' content starts at - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17227761#msg17227761 (Page 969)

This thread's '2019/20 Trophy Presentation' content starts at - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17272854#msg17272854 (Page 975)

This thread's '2019/20 End Of Season' content starts at - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17278861#msg17278861 (Page 976)


Season 2018/19 'Season Review' type video links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17180312#msg17180312 (Page 967)

For useful Barcelona & Spurs 2018/19 CL game links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17153657#msg17153657 (Page 965)

For the 2018/19 Champions League Final content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (Page 936)

For Barcelona 2018/19 CL Semi-Final content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450 (Page 928)

Every Liverpool game in full 2015/16 to 2019/20 : www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in


For a large selection of Liverpool games (and many other teams too; it is free - but have to sign up to view matches) : https://footballia.net/teams/liverpool-fc

Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for older Liverpool match content) : www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos


15 years since the 2005 CL Semi vs Chelsea links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070

15 years since the 2005 CL Final in Istanbul links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17181977#msg17181977

RAWK's 'The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.0

All European Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17178860#msg17178860

2001 UEFA Cup Final links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664

All UEFA Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17174826#msg17174826

All UEFA Super Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752


All League Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17174826#msg17174826

2006 FA Cup Final links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17168077#msg17168077

All FA Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17177332#msg17177332


'Every LFC PL goal from every PL season' type video links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045

'Season Review' type videos; not all seasons are available : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17179242#msg17179242


A batch of 'older' Liverpool videos can be found on Pages 966 to 969 of this thread; Season 1989/90, Barnes, Hansen, Kenny, Cup Final wins, games vs Everton & other rivals etc




-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------




 To find information on how to watch Liverpool (and other matches) on tv / streams / iptv etc, this may be of some help...


RAWK's 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

LiverpoolFC.com's 'Fixtures & Results' Page - www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results (for fixtures of matches + UK tv information)

Live matches coming up on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com & www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Live matches being shown on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com & www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

Online streams for Liverpool games (and for other footy matches in general): MikaelLFC's stream thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.0

Live Score Information during matches (inc line-ups, scorers, subs, game text comms etc) - www.flashscores.co.uk & www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf

Videos of goals, saves, incidents, red cards etc (often put up soon after occurring) - www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com & www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC

Highlights & Full Match Replays - https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights : www.youtube.com/user/LiverpoolFC/videos + see 'Useful Links' for more highlights sites

LFC youtube channel; features match highlights, pre/post game content, interviews etc - www.youtube.com/user/LiverpoolFC/videos

Post-Match Content (interviews etc) - www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new & BT/Sky/BBC/rightsholders websites & EPL/EFL/FA/UEFA/FIFA sites etc for content)

LFC TV Channel's TV Listings Guide & Info - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV - for full match repeats and video highlights of Liverpool matches etc

« Last Edit: May 24, 2021, 11:25:33 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39408 on: May 23, 2021, 07:10:33 pm »
.
I'll post some of the 'End Of Season', 'All Goals This Season', 'Road to the CL', and 'Season Review' type videos etc in this post (as and when they are released)...



 '2pacalypsePast'sGhost' created a YouTube Playlist of video highlights (from Sky Sports) for all of our 38 league matches this 2020/21 season:-

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDdRGNy1sFqmfj6oGQxdJzFfr_yOGFjwT



 Liverpool FC's official youtube channel - a playlist of 'First Team Highlights 2020/21' (49 videos):-

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR8DItC4f5xubYfWTsjlkvWaKzPIdyZxN



 Liverpool FC's official youtube channel - a playlist of 'Inside Anfield' / 'Inside Matchdays' for Season 2020/21:-

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR8DItC4f5xuvhjc0kSYsFgqAAkdKUUGL



 'Road to the Premier League Top Four - Liverpool FC 2020/21' - by 'Liverpool Edits':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vHpCHPgEQUw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vHpCHPgEQUw</a>



 'Road To The Premier League Top 4 ● Liverpool FC 2020/21' - by Gurudooball:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MhCorndgkOk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MhCorndgkOk</a>



 'Liverpool's 2020-21 Goal of the Season contenders' - by LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G3XLiU-sHDA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G3XLiU-sHDA</a>



 'Liverpool's Goal of the Season result | Top 5 Goals 2020/21' - by LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cFNHQek49hM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cFNHQek49hM</a>



 'ALL OF LIVERPOOL'S EPL GOALS 2020/2021' - by Reds Giant Army:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xxGGrXE7YIg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xxGGrXE7YIg</a>



 'Flashback : Liverpool's Premier League Season 2020-21' - by Md. Shamim Reza:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YHHY4PXANw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YHHY4PXANw8</a>



 'Liverpool FC Best Games With Peter Drury's Commentary 2020/2021' - by SkStudioz:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IhTMP3SbTGQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IhTMP3SbTGQ</a>



 'Mohamed Salah - All 33 Goals - 2020/21' - by Clinical Reds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M-Q3M2so7tg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M-Q3M2so7tg</a>



 'Gini Wijnaldum - All 22 Goals for Liverpool' - by Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n4HR9q1DZxk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n4HR9q1DZxk</a>



 'Most Epic Liverpool Comebacks 2021' - by Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XwjkSl5O0fA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XwjkSl5O0fA</a>



 'Liverpool's Top 10 Most UNFORGETTABLE Wins 2020/21' - by Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y5FoLxfOcCg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y5FoLxfOcCg</a>



 'Liverpool FC 2020-21 - Season Review | The Anfield Wrap' (free video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UpzcMbQQLQQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UpzcMbQQLQQ</a>



 'BOSS End of Season Special 2021' - by 'BOSS Night':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mVwJuIooNjE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mVwJuIooNjE</a>





ChaChaMooMoo, Redwhiteandnotblue, Ghost Town, newterp, Doc Red, redgriffin73, Barrow Shaun, DangerScouse & everyone else over the season(s) - thank you very much for your kind words - they are deeply appreciated ;D

« Last Edit: June 8, 2021, 05:08:13 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,201
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39409 on: May 23, 2021, 08:55:34 pm »
Football without oojason is nothing
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,928
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39410 on: May 23, 2021, 11:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 23, 2021, 08:55:34 pm
Football without oojason is nothing

jason is nothing without oo



(all hail oojason)
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,524
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39411 on: May 23, 2021, 11:20:43 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 23, 2021, 07:10:33 pm
.
I'll post some of the 'End Of Season', 'All Goals This Season', and 'Season Review' type videos etc in this post (as and when they are released)...

Ooo that Jason.
Much appreciated for all the links you've been sharing!
It's the only way I've managed to watch our matches the last few years. :wave
I'm glad RAWK rewards you with a new and improved contract on a yearly basis. Can't have the likes of you shifting on a free to other boards. ;D
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,630
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39412 on: May 24, 2021, 09:38:01 am »
Massive thanks from me to Jason as well, so much hard work over the season and it's very much appreciated! :thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39413 on: May 25, 2021, 01:22:20 pm »
Really good video on the Istanbul final (it's 45 minutes long but worth it!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdQ-20JEmgc
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39414 on: May 26, 2021, 07:59:25 pm »

This one is good, very good...


'Jürgen Klopp - Legacy' - by LFCBenH:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oXZeRXORV9E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oXZeRXORV9E</a>
« Last Edit: May 27, 2021, 12:10:53 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39415 on: May 28, 2021, 10:01:11 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 26, 2021, 07:59:25 pm
This one is good, very good...


'Jürgen Klopp - Legacy' - by LFCBenH:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oXZeRXORV9E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oXZeRXORV9E</a>

Glorious mate. And ta for all the other stuff.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39416 on: June 1, 2021, 01:17:06 pm »

'Race for the Championship 1983/84' - a 90 minute video, from Dave Waller's superb youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8gaP-31tBVg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8gaP-31tBVg</a>


The blurb: 'A video, presented by Brian Moore, telling the story of the 1983/84 season in the Football League.  There isn't much Liverpool footage in the video that isn't in my other 83/84 uploads, but it's still an interesting video.'
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline blood.red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 242
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39417 on: June 3, 2021, 06:09:37 am »
Guys pardon me if this query sounds stupid to you , but with no club football for the next two months i am thinking about joining the liverpool channel on you tube . Is the extra content ( on becmong a member on youtube for LFC ) worth it .
Logged
I have never been to Anfield. But my blood is RED ..... Liverpool is in my blood ...

Offline George19

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39418 on: June 3, 2021, 08:05:48 pm »
DRAMATIC Liverpool Matches Decided in the Last Minutes - PART 2

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DTOfAGiBHY4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DTOfAGiBHY4</a>
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,187
  • Sound
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39419 on: June 3, 2021, 09:37:31 pm »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39420 on: June 4, 2021, 12:31:29 am »
Quote from: blood.red on June  3, 2021, 06:09:37 am
Guys pardon me if this query sounds stupid to you , but with no club football for the next two months i am thinking about joining the liverpool channel on you tube . Is the extra content ( on becmong a member on youtube for LFC ) worth it .
I would assume it's the same stuff they have on LFCTV just on YouTube. I have LFCTV and for the most part, the content is kind of missable barring the documentaries which are really good the recent one on the treble was great and the weekly Press Box show is good if you like listening to football journalists talk Liverpool.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39421 on: June 5, 2021, 09:36:16 am »
Quote from: Medellin on June  3, 2021, 09:37:31 pm
8)

https://streamable.com/n0t2t9

Boss that isn't it - Thomo and Johno on the Kop is lovely
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39422 on: June 6, 2021, 12:15:59 pm »

'Challenging Trent Alexander-Arnold's Vision | Improving A Pro Footballer's Eyesight & Reactions' - 10 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mc4706tddGY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mc4706tddGY</a>


Full Documentary (47 minutes) here - https://www.redbull.com/int-en/films/trents-vision
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39423 on: June 8, 2021, 04:43:27 pm »

'Liverpool FC ● Road to Champions League Victory - 2019' - by Vanemas:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t7_tnbSSXMQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t7_tnbSSXMQ</a>
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39424 on: June 8, 2021, 08:32:43 pm »
.
''Here's to you, Jordan Henderson' | A father's pride in the Liverpool captain' - by LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_SwcGd6bXPM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_SwcGd6bXPM</a>
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39425 on: Yesterday at 10:37:55 am »

'Every Jordan Henderson assist at Liverpool... so far!' - by LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Su-BPWCyutU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Su-BPWCyutU</a>
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39426 on: Yesterday at 12:28:47 pm »

'EP1 "The Early Years" | HENDO: 10 YEARS A RED | DOCU-SERIES' - by RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vk_Kp3vbap4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vk_Kp3vbap4</a>


The blurb:-

'THE EARLY YEARS OF JORDAN HENDERSON. Episode One goes back to Jordans roots and charts his rise from a young hopeful at Fulwell Juniors growing up in Sunderlands Academy, his loan spell at Coventry City and his eventual breakout for the Sunderland AFC first team. All told by those who coached him, raised him, watched and played alongside him.

Get exclusive access to Episodes 2 and 3, PLUS our Exclusives Interviews with Jurgen Klopp, Steven Gerrard, Trent Alexander Arnold- all streaming on www.theredmentv.com'




'The Making of our Jordan Henderson Mural | 10 Years of Redmen TV' - by RedMen TV (from 2020):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/85ogG5If1pI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/85ogG5If1pI</a>



'Jordan Henderson Cries at Emotional Message from Jurgen Klopp' - by Blood Red: LFC (from 2020; on him winning Footballer Of The Year):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VdMF1Uxe0b0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VdMF1Uxe0b0</a>

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:06 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39427 on: Yesterday at 11:51:57 pm »

'"Henderson" lifting trophies [Liverpool TRIPLE major Champions 2019]':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KzAJD_X4zF8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KzAJD_X4zF8</a>



'Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy at Anfield':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UAixsyx70AM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UAixsyx70AM</a>
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39428 on: Yesterday at 11:55:40 pm »

'Jordan Henderson's first interview after lifting the Premier League trophy!':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2W7Bk7EcRMg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2W7Bk7EcRMg</a>



'Jordan Henderson celebrates the Premier League title with Jamie Carragher':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/snOok5C1dww" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/snOok5C1dww</a>
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,928
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39429 on: Today at 02:09:14 am »
surprised we haven't seen any fan compilations yet for the season - especially the last 10 games.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 981 982 983 984 985 [986]   Go Up
« previous next »
 