I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) - Aretha Franklin and George Michael
Waiting for a Girl Like You - Foreigner
Youre Going to Lose That Girl by the Beatles
Girl From Mars - Ash
Life On Mars - David Bowie
Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life - Monty Pyton
Life Is Life - Laibach
A Life Less Ordinary - Ash
A Little Less Conversation - Elvis
Give A Little Love - The Bay City Rollers
Give Peace A Chance - John Lennon
Rest In Peace - Extreme
Carry On Screaming - Extreme Noise Terror
Bring The Noise - Anthrax, Public Enemy
Bring Me Sunshine - Morecambe & Wise
Ain't No Sunshine - Bill Withers
Sunshine of Your Love - Cream
For Your Love - The Yardbirds
Love In An Elevator - Aerosmith
In a little while - U2
While My Guitar Gently Weeps - The Beatles
Gently Falls - Into Paradise.
