I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) - Aretha Franklin and George Michael
Waiting for a Girl Like You - Foreigner
Youre Going to Lose That Girl by the Beatles
Girl From Mars - Ash
Life On Mars - David Bowie
Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life - Monty Pyton
Life Is Life - Laibach
A Life Less Ordinary - Ash
A Little Less Conversation - Elvis
Give A Little Love - The Bay City Rollers
Give Peace A Chance - John Lennon
Rest In Peace - Extreme
