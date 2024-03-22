I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) - Aretha Franklin and George Michael
Waiting for a Girl Like You - Foreigner
Youre Going to Lose That Girl by the Beatles
Girl From Mars - Ash
Life On Mars - David Bowie
Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life - Monty Pyton
Life Is Life - Laibach
A Life Less Ordinary - Ash
A Little Less Conversation - Elvis
Give A Little Love - The Bay City Rollers
Give Peace A Chance - John Lennon
Rest In Peace - Extreme
Carry On Screaming - Extreme Noise Terror
Bring The Noise - Anthrax, Public Enemy
Bring Me Sunshine - Morecambe & Wise
Ain't No Sunshine - Bill Withers
Sunshine of Your Love - Cream
For Your Love - The Yardbirds
Love In An Elevator - Aerosmith
In a little while - U2
While My Guitar Gently Weeps - The Beatles
Gently Falls - Into Paradise.
Break it to me gently - Brenda Lee
Break Away - Gallagher and Lyle
Get Away From You - Jason Aldean
I Hate You-The Stranglers
I Hate Everything About You - Three Days Grace
Everything' Gonna Be Alright - Bob Marley
Doesn't Make It Alright - Stiff Little Fingers
Help Me Make It Through the Night (American Outlaws
Help - The Beatles
"With a Little Help From My Friends" by The Beatles.
With A Little Luck - Paul McCartney and Wings
Every Little Thing The Beatles
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - The Police
Little Miss Can't Be Wrong Spin Doctors
Can't Buy Me Love - The Beatles
