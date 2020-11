They are good, not sure about the price as Iíve not looked at many but this week there should be plenty of good deals. I would look at reviews comparing it to the Sony xh90 which is around the same price with Dolby vision and hdmi 2.1 (that only matters if you play games and isnít essential even then)



Edit: itís called x900h in the uk



the last console I had was a ps2 mate so that's not really a consideration!as I'm not a channel islander they seem to be £899 everywhere else, which I'm alright with. unfortunately not in stock in either jl or richer sounds which is a bit annoying but I'll get over that.