Powell is a fair bet for best British director to be honest. As ever, with these, you'd have to exclude Hitchcock but Powell has some belters.



For me I'd consider David Lean to maybe be a slight bit better - Brief Encounter, Great Expectations, Bridge Over the River Kwai, Lawrence of Arabia, Doctor Zhivago is a hell of a top 5 - but it is definitely close. P&P just put out so so so many films, that they were bound to have a few great ones, but I think for me their consistency was marginally lower.Both of the Scott brothers (Tony I feel is underrated), Mike Leigh, Ken Russell could all be in the conversation. For modern directors, I'd plumb for Chris Nolan and Edgar Wright.