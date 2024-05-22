« previous next »
The RAWK Film Thread

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: John_P on May 20, 2024, 10:31:46 pm
Yeah I saw it at the pictures last week. Basically just Marty Scorsese talking about them and their career and films for two hours. Which is what you want really. Trying to find a decent blu ray boxed set of all (or as many as possible) of their films now. Seen all the obvious ones but would like to see them all now.

Powell is a fair bet for best British director to be honest. As ever, with these, you'd have to exclude Hitchcock but Powell has some belters.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on May 22, 2024, 03:59:16 pm
Powell is a fair bet for best British director to be honest. As ever, with these, you'd have to exclude Hitchcock but Powell has some belters.

For me I'd consider David Lean to maybe be a slight bit better - Brief Encounter, Great Expectations, Bridge Over the River Kwai, Lawrence of Arabia, Doctor Zhivago is a hell of a top 5 - but it is definitely close.  P&P just put out so so so many films, that they were bound to have a few great ones, but I think for me their consistency was marginally lower. 

Both of the Scott brothers (Tony I feel is underrated), Mike Leigh, Ken Russell could all be in the conversation.  For modern directors, I'd plumb for Chris Nolan and Edgar Wright.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: John_P on May 22, 2024, 03:18:11 pm
The most depressing thing with Netflix is complete lack of promotion for about 90% of the things they put on the platform. Apollo 10 1/2 just got dumped on there one Friday with zero fanfare.

They control what you see, and control how you see it. I hate it with a passion. Netflix is one of the worst things to happen to cinema / movie viewing. The 'search' function where it comes up with movies that aren't even on there either ... absolute twats.

Right, movies ...

If anyone hasn't seen American Animals, I highly recommend it. One of my favourite movies, brilliant mix of documentary and movie, and the clever way it's done it brilliant. Great soundtrack too.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
New Planet of the Apes is great. I love these films. Really well thought out and written.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 05:28:05 pm
For me I'd consider David Lean to maybe be a slight bit better - Brief Encounter, Great Expectations, Bridge Over the River Kwai, Lawrence of Arabia, Doctor Zhivago is a hell of a top 5 - but it is definitely close.  P&P just put out so so so many films, that they were bound to have a few great ones, but I think for me their consistency was marginally lower. 

Both of the Scott brothers (Tony I feel is underrated), Mike Leigh, Ken Russell could all be in the conversation.  For modern directors, I'd plumb for Chris Nolan and Edgar Wright.
Hitchcock for me by a mile, I don't think anyone's come near his volume of good and great films. Maybe Danny Boyle is the best modern director, he's probably got the greatest artistic range.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:52:24 pm
Hitchcock for me by a mile, I don't think anyone's come near his volume of good and great films. Maybe Danny Boyle is the best modern director, he's probably got the greatest artistic range.

Sorry, I thought it was a given (with what Wild Romany Boy had said) that outside of Hitchcock, the best British Director is/are ...

I like Danny Boyle, but don't love him - not a big fan of 28 Days/Weeks later (although that is mostly a "me" thing not liking horror in general), Trainspotting is a classic but the sequel is meh (I am going tomorrow night to see a 4k restoration of Transpotting), then there are a bunch of average films (A life less orginary,m strumpet, millions is ok, before he did Slumdog and 127 Hours.  Those 3 (Trainspotting, Slumdog and 127 Hours are the only 3 of his films I'd rate a 7 or higher); whereas Edgar Wright I have 5 of his 6 as being at least 8/10s (mainly as I still haven't seen Last Night in Soho); and Nolan at least 6 (Memento, Prestige, Inception, Batman Begins, Dark Knight, Oppenheimer - Interstellar is a maybe) and I haven't seen Tenet.  So they are way above him at least for me, even if they have less "range"
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Absolutely loving the Light's commitment to showing the classics - saw Dr Strangelove and Princess Bride last week; this week will see Trainspotting tomorrow and then the Godfather Part 1 on Sunday.  Debating on going to see A Clockwork Orange in an hour, and maybe before Godfather at 3 seeing Goldfinger at 12 on the Sunday.  £15.99 a month for a membership that gets me unlimited visits, absolute bargain this year so far.
