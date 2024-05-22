Hitchcock for me by a mile, I don't think anyone's come near his volume of good and great films. Maybe Danny Boyle is the best modern director, he's probably got the greatest artistic range.



Sorry, I thought it was a given (with what Wild Romany Boy had said) that outside of Hitchcock, the best British Director is/are ...I like Danny Boyle, but don't love him - not a big fan of 28 Days/Weeks later (although that is mostly a "me" thing not liking horror in general), Trainspotting is a classic but the sequel is meh (I am going tomorrow night to see a 4k restoration of Transpotting), then there are a bunch of average films (A life less orginary,m strumpet, millions is ok, before he did Slumdog and 127 Hours. Those 3 (Trainspotting, Slumdog and 127 Hours are the only 3 of his films I'd rate a 7 or higher); whereas Edgar Wright I have 5 of his 6 as being at least 8/10s (mainly as I still haven't seen Last Night in Soho); and Nolan at least 6 (Memento, Prestige, Inception, Batman Begins, Dark Knight, Oppenheimer - Interstellar is a maybe) and I haven't seen Tenet. So they are way above him at least for me, even if they have less "range"