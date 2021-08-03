Chucked in a pint or so. About time to be fair. Will do it every so often.
What is the one-off donation link?
In the very first post of the thread, thanks fc
Dropped in a fiver. It's not much and I'm sorry it's not more. Just Christmas is very expensive this year & I've moved into a new house.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Started a sub
only took me 17.5 years
Just donated after many years of browsing with not too much posting! Brilliant site and will continue to donate going forward
Just donated a bit.
Sorry if this has already been mentioned..is there another way to pay other than Paypal?
