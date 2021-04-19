« previous next »
New Banner Ideas

From the Spion Kop 106:-


'Our statement regarding last nights announcement:'

https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1384021904550293508



https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1384095535854800901

'We, along with other groups involved in flags, will be removing our flags from The Kop. We feel we can no longer give our support to a club which puts financial greed above integrity of the game.'



https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1384111354219417615

'Shame on you FSG'



Never liked this smiley much but round of applause required


Quote from: oojason on April 19, 2021, 04:46:06 pm


^ https://twitter.com/JayMcKenna87/status/1384045369454043140


This is the way forward. Meme's are needed...
How about:

LEGACY FANS

CHASING AMERICAN SHITHOUSES
OUT OF TOWN SINCE 2010

FUCK OFF YOU GREEDY c*nts
No need to bring nationality into it.
 :wanker
Great stuff Imperator



Give Me Owners Who Understand banner wanted. Fly it, knowing it'll never reach anyone.
Class
Love it. Glad you didnt go with the faint emblem in background as looks much cleaner.
I'm going to give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you are joking. 😂
Stunning, great stuff, Imperator...
I am  :lmao

Top stuff as always.
Absolute work of art that!
It is masterful, brilliant shading and colours.
Awaiting my own banner (a different one) from the maestro now. In the post ! Looking forward to unwrapping and rolling out something special....
Just passed this before...it's huge and so impressive draped over the Hotel.
Shankly would've loved social media.
My all-time favorite quote in Liverpool FC History --- right next to Kloppo's BOOM!
^
Brilliant, as always.  :)
« Reply #10542 on: May 8, 2021, 10:13:11 pm »
I spotted a flag tonight on the kop. Klopp was on it and it said, They all laugh at us, they all mock at us. They all say our days are numbered
I dont think Ive seen that before and it was massive!?
Quote from: ScubaSteve on May  8, 2021, 10:13:11 pm
I spotted a flag tonight on the kop. Klopp was on it and it said, They all laugh at us, they all mock at us. They all say our days are numbered
I dont think Ive seen that before and it was massive!?

It's been there for the last 3 or 4 games. All the flags on that left hand side are the ones organised by Spion Kop 1906, and it was Peter Carney and co that organised the ones on the right hand side.
Nice one mate...not been paying enough attention.
Been working on a simple little banner... ;)
Wow, brilliant that Imperator, world class and one I think could become an instant classic. Can I ask about the significance of the flags on the globe? What do those countries represent or am I missing something obvious  ;D
I love that .
The centrepiece is my version of the "Supporters All Over The World" scarf from the 1970s, and those were the flags that featured.

The 44 countries are those in which the man who commissioned it has watched the Reds in... An unbelievable record.
It's not finished yet, by the way... A few little details to add.
Lovely work mate. I recognised the centrepiece immediately.
Stunning
