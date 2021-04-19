From the Spion Kop 106:-'Our statement regarding last nights announcement:' https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1384021904550293508https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1384095535854800901'We, along with other groups involved in flags, will be removing our flags from The Kop. We feel we can no longer give our support to a club which puts financial greed above integrity of the game.'https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1384111354219417615'Shame on you FSG'
^ https://twitter.com/JayMcKenna87/status/1384045369454043140
How about:LEGACY FANSCHASING AMERICAN SHITHOUSESOUT OF TOWN SINCE 2010FUCK OFF YOU GREEDY c*nts
No need to bring nationality into it.
In a free state there should be freedom of speech and thought. Tiberius Caesar Augustus, Roman Emperor & General (42 BC - 37 AD)
Love it. Glad you didnt go with the faint emblem in background as looks much cleaner.
I'm going to give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you are joking. 😂
That is fantastic.
Just passed this before...it's huge and so impressive draped over the Hotel.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
I spotted a flag tonight on the kop. Klopp was on it and it said, They all laugh at us, they all mock at us. They all say our days are numberedI dont think Ive seen that before and it was massive!?
It's been there for the last 3 or 4 games. All the flags on that left hand side are the ones organised by Spion Kop 1906, and it was Peter Carney and co that organised the ones on the right hand side.
Been working on a simple little banner...
Wow, brilliant that Imperator, world class and one I think could become an instant classic. Can I ask about the significance of the flags on the globe? What do those countries represent or am I missing something obvious
I am all for authoritarian rule
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.18]