Anyone got the Classis Liverpool-Newcastle FA Cup final?  (Read 494 times)

Vinay

Anyone got the Classis Liverpool-Newcastle FA Cup final?
December 3, 2004, 10:50:23 pm
Has anyone out there got the classic Final and wants to put up his website, or on Torrent to download?
Thanks...
ttnbd

Re: Anyone got the Classis Liverpool-Newcastle FA Cup final?
Reply #1 on: December 3, 2004, 10:52:44 pm
I've got it but I won't put it up on a website.  It costs £5.99 from play.com if I remember correctly.

Also coming soon to DVD the FA Cup final box set all FA Cup final victories from 1965 to 1989
Vinay

Re: Anyone got the Classis Liverpool-Newcastle FA Cup final?
Reply #2 on: December 3, 2004, 11:09:00 pm
Quote from: ttnbd on December  3, 2004, 10:52:44 pm
I've got it but I won't put it up on a website.  It costs £5.99 from play.com if I remember correctly.

Also coming soon to DVD the FA Cup final box set all FA Cup final victories from 1965 to 1989

 :( :( :( :(

England is in Region 2, and the US is in Region 1.  I am afraid the DVD won't play in my DVD player. That was why I asked....
Please...???
Rushian

Re: Anyone got the Classis Liverpool-Newcastle FA Cup final?
Reply #3 on: December 4, 2004, 12:05:12 am
chip your DVD - and the box set is all the FA Cup Finals from 65 to 2001 I believe .... and we should have two copies to give away.
ttnbd

Re: Anyone got the Classis Liverpool-Newcastle FA Cup final?
Reply #4 on: December 4, 2004, 12:10:35 am
oh yeah steve so it is, for some reason I thought it didn't include the rest.  Shame I have 3 of the finals already :(
stoz

Re: Anyone got the Classis Liverpool-Newcastle FA Cup final?
Reply #5 on: December 5, 2004, 06:36:31 pm
Quote from: Rushian on December  4, 2004, 12:05:12 am
chip your DVD - and the box set is all the FA Cup Finals from 65 to 2001 I believe .... and we should have two copies to give away.

Its not the full match though is it, from the 1965 final?  I believe the reason that this has never been previously released, is because the filming company never kept the entire 120 minutes, and the only footage remaining is a highlights package?
Armchair expert

Re: Anyone got the Classis Liverpool-Newcastle FA Cup final?
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:00:19 pm
50 years ago today, one of the all time greatest ever FA Cup Final performances as we undress and strip bare Newcastle United

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xFY67LtZn-0
John C

Re: Anyone got the Classis Liverpool-Newcastle FA Cup final?
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:58:34 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 04:00:19 pm
50 years ago today, one of the all time greatest ever FA Cup Final performances as we undress and strip bare Newcastle United

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xFY67LtZn-0
Loved that game, loved the entire day. My first memory of an FA Cup win and it captured me for life.
kesey

Re: Anyone got the Classis Liverpool-Newcastle FA Cup final?
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:04:39 pm
You can clearly hear the ' going for a wank ' bit of show them the way to gome . It must've got going around about then if any arl arses can confirm it.
Terry de Niro

Re: Anyone got the Classis Liverpool-Newcastle FA Cup final?
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:12:29 pm
My first trip as a 14-year-old lad to Anfield South.
*Sigh*
kesey

Re: Anyone got the Classis Liverpool-Newcastle FA Cup final?
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:12:29 pm
My first trip as a 14-year-old lad to Anfield South.
*Sigh*


Thought it would've been the 1950 one Terry .
Terry de Niro

Re: Anyone got the Classis Liverpool-Newcastle FA Cup final?
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:12:24 am
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm
Thought it would've been the 1950 one Terry .
...

Re: Anyone got the Classis Liverpool-Newcastle FA Cup final?
Reply #12 on: Today at 02:20:05 am
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 04:00:19 pm
50 years ago today, one of the all time greatest ever FA Cup Final performances as we undress and strip bare Newcastle United

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xFY67LtZn-0

loved watching that and the post-match interviews on another video, cheers
Statto Red

Re: Anyone got the Classis Liverpool-Newcastle FA Cup final?
Reply #13 on: Today at 04:23:22 am
Here's the full match

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKiM3anKQqE

I was only as few weeks old at the time of the final, but stories i've heard since, Malcolm McDonald was in the media all that week boasting he was going to tear us a new one, then went missing in the match as we schooled them. ;D

The first half we had more of the play but very few chances, the match opened up in the second half, Alec Lindsay had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside, the ball came off a Newcastle player, Keegan opened up the scoring & the legendary commentary on the 3rd goal

Incidentally Terry Mac was in the Newcastle team that day
