My overriding memory of that final was (not so) Super Mac and their fans bragging about what he was going to do to us at Wembley. It was barely worth us turning up, according to them. The invisible man had more presence on the day. 😃I remember being gutted that the fabulous goal by Lindsay was wrongly ruled out. I also recall a fabulous YNWA sung in the game, at the correct pace too. (Edit: just checked. Once at 1 hour 23 in the video and another at 1 hour 35.It was a comprehensive triumph for us, and somewhat made up for the loss at Wembley a few seasons earlier to Arsenal, which made the 9 year old me cry for the first time over football.Edit: Just had a watch of it again and although I recall David Coleman uttering the famous " Newcastle were undressed" comment, I'd forgotten the "Keegan two, Heighway one, Liverpool three, Newcastle none" effort. 😃