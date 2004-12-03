I've got it but I won't put it up on a website. It costs £5.99 from play.com if I remember correctly.Also coming soon to DVD the FA Cup final box set all FA Cup final victories from 1965 to 1989
chip your DVD - and the box set is all the FA Cup Finals from 65 to 2001 I believe .... and we should have two copies to give away.
50 years ago today, one of the all time greatest ever FA Cup Final performances as we undress and strip bare Newcastle United https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xFY67LtZn-0
My first trip as a 14-year-old lad to Anfield South.*Sigh*
Thought it would've been the 1950 one Terry .
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.87]