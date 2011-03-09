1. Local Hero
2. Withnail & I
3. The Red Shoes
4. The Ladykillers
5. Trainspotting
Local Hero though.... ah man what a film. I pick up new things every time I watch it, themes of loneliness, belonging, community, yearning for things in life we can't have (notice every character has that).... a wry and lovely script.... amazing score, it's the most perfect film ever. I agree with Mark Kermode, one of the greatest films ever made.
Had to limit it to one Powell & Pressburger film, but could easily have chosen Black Narcissus or Matter of Life & Death. Easily as good as Red Shoes.