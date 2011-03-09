Never seen it to be honest















I found Kes to be a bit sad to be in a top 5, superb film, superbly acted.





It really was a superb film and although a lot of the cast werent professional actors they acted natural which made it all the more real.Any man who was at school at this time in the late 60s early 70 will know that was PE lessons exactly how it was from start to finish .After that film came out every PE teacher in the country modelled themselves on Brian glovers character,mr sugden .Very funny at times but also sad and bleak .a classic.