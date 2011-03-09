« previous next »
Author Topic: Favourite 5 British films ever  (Read 1176 times)

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #40 on: May 3, 2024, 12:20:59 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  2, 2024, 11:48:12 pm
Went the Day Well is a great film, my Dad used to love it and introduced me to it and he peaked my interest in all things to do with the second world war
THORA FUCKING HIRD
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #41 on: May 3, 2024, 12:21:42 am »
AND MOTHERFUCKING NAZIS
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #42 on: May 3, 2024, 12:22:49 am »
PYOW PYOW .TAKE THAT HITLER

ON MY MOTHERFUCKING  STAIRLIFT
Offline kavah

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #43 on: May 3, 2024, 02:28:20 am »
Frying Tonight! - love that one  ;D

Emily Bung: You havent taken me out for ages.
Det Sgt. Bung: Dont exaggerate, we went out a couple of months ago, had a lovely time.
Emily Bung: You call that lovely, my poor mothers funeral.
Det Sgt. Bung: Well I enjoyed it!

Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #44 on: May 3, 2024, 05:40:41 am »
1. The Third Man
2. Night And The City
3. Repulsion
4. Peeping Tom
5. The Wicker Man
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #45 on: May 3, 2024, 06:57:57 am »
No morons from outer space?
Offline gjr1

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #46 on: May 3, 2024, 07:09:20 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on May  2, 2024, 05:34:55 pm
If I started trying to list 5 then I'd end up listing 100.

But number one, for always and probably ever, is The Long Good Friday.


I have not seen this film in such a long time. Great picture.


Did anyone mention Scum? One of those films from my teens.


Dont have a top 5. Id be hard pressed to name 5 if I hand them looked in this thread.


Kes was another amazing film from my childhood.
Offline hixxstar

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #47 on: May 3, 2024, 08:41:23 pm »
Some great films mentioned... depends on your age also  8)

Withnail & I
Kes
Scum
just to name a few...

The Hill 1965 - Sean Connery
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0059274/
Offline Alan_X

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #48 on: May 3, 2024, 08:59:06 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on May  3, 2024, 07:09:20 am

I have not seen this film in such a long time. Great picture.


Did anyone mention Scum? One of those films from my teens.


Dont have a top 5. Id be hard pressed to name 5 if I hand them looked in this thread.

Kes was another amazing film from my childhood.

Scum was on my long list as were many of the films mentioned.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #49 on: May 3, 2024, 09:07:58 pm »
 Can I put in an honourable mention for the British Classic Cocknies vs Zombies? My son David was an extra and after filming travelled home on the train in his full zombie make up. Obviously, in London no one said anything.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #50 on: May 3, 2024, 09:11:27 pm »
no love for Quadraphinia?
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #51 on: May 3, 2024, 10:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on May  3, 2024, 09:07:58 pm
Can I put in an honourable mention for the British Classic Cocknies vs Zombies? My son David was an extra and after filming travelled home on the train in his full zombie make up. Obviously, in London no one said anything.
haha nice one ;D
Online Draex

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #52 on: May 3, 2024, 10:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May  3, 2024, 09:11:27 pm
no love for Quadraphinia?

Oo yes, love it, great sound track, shite ending!
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #53 on: May 3, 2024, 10:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Draex on May  3, 2024, 10:20:55 pm
Oo yes, love it, great sound track, shite ending!

Never seen it to be honest
Online John C

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #54 on: May 3, 2024, 11:27:16 pm »
I love the shouts for Oh Mr Porter, but the absolute classic Will Hay film was Ask a Policemen.
That'd probably be number 1 in my top five.

Without a lot of thought:-

Ask a Policeman
Kind Hearts and Coronets
School for Scoundrels
Long Good Friday
Carry on camping or The Life of Brian.

I found Kes to be a bit sad to be in a top 5, superb film, superbly acted.
Loved Scum also, great film.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #55 on: May 3, 2024, 11:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May  2, 2024, 02:50:34 pm
Schreiber-3" border="0

Eddie Murphys got shit on Norman in this Fleem
Close the voting, brilliant film.
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #56 on: May 4, 2024, 06:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May  3, 2024, 10:43:35 pm
Never seen it to be honest
Quote from: John C on May  3, 2024, 11:27:16 pm






I found Kes to be a bit sad to be in a top 5, superb film, superbly acted.

It really was a superb film and although a lot of the cast werent professional actors they acted natural which made it all the more real.
Any man who was at school at this time in the late 60s early 70 will know that was PE lessons exactly how it was from start to finish .
After that film came out every PE teacher in the country modelled themselves on Brian glovers character,mr sugden .
Very funny at times but also sad and bleak .a classic.
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #57 on: May 4, 2024, 07:56:23 pm »
Shaun of the Dead
The Worlds End
I, Daniel Blake
Kes
High Fidelity (shuddup it's British and I don't care)

Offline Alf

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #58 on: May 4, 2024, 08:12:17 pm »
Quadrophenia
Trainspotting
This is England
Educating Rita
The Business
Offline Rob K

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #59 on: May 4, 2024, 08:29:17 pm »
Hot fuzz
Shaun of the dead
Snatch
Lock stock and two smoking barrels
This is England
Offline mattD

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #60 on: May 4, 2024, 09:15:10 pm »
1. Local Hero
2. Withnail & I
3. The Red Shoes
4. The Ladykillers
5. Trainspotting

Local Hero though.... ah man what a film. I pick up new things every time I watch it, themes of loneliness, belonging, community, yearning for things in life we can't have (notice every character has that).... a wry and lovely script.... amazing score, it's the most perfect film ever. I agree with Mark Kermode, one of the greatest films ever made.

Had to limit it to one Powell & Pressburger film, but could easily have chosen Black Narcissus or Matter of Life & Death. Easily as good as Red Shoes.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #61 on: May 5, 2024, 12:05:30 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on May  3, 2024, 08:59:06 pm
Scum was on my long list as were many of the films mentioned.

Yeah, Scum would be on my long list for sure.  Along with 'Nil By Mouth'.

Both are extremely bleak but a must watch at least once.
Online moondog

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
« Reply #62 on: Today at 07:45:49 am »
Help
The Killing Fields
Whisky Galore
Slumdog Millionaire
The Life Of Brian

