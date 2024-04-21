« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30  (Read 4452 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,062
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:32:06 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:20:16 am
I'd be shocked if Mac Allister starts after what Klopp said post match. Sounds like he needs a rest. Would guess it's Endo and 2 from Szoboszlai/Jones/Gravenberch to start

What did he say ? Mac has been overplayed in all fairness.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,397
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:38:14 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:32:06 am
What did he say ? Mac has been overplayed in all fairness.

He is knackered. Also we have three away games in a week, dont think there is any chance he plays all three.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,252
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:43:51 am »
Draw here written all over.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:47:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:38:14 am
He is knackered. Also we have three away games in a week, dont think there is any chance he plays all three.
I really hope Mac is nowhere near the bench for this one to be honest. He's played way too much football in the past month and I don't want him to get injured again.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:55:40 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:32:06 am
What did he say ? Mac has been overplayed in all fairness.
'As long as he was fresh, together with Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] he set the tempo, the rhythm, the direction of the game. Obviously he was a bit running a bit out of gas. Macca had to go through this game, which is crazy and the way he did it was absolutely insane, but that was the difference.'
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-press-conference-manager-liverpools-europa-league-exit-atalanta
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,437
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:01:19 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:26:40 am
Thats the spirit.

Just ignore him, it isn't worth it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,504
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:03:14 am »
Thanks Zlen

Every recent match I have been expecting us to regain our form but Im now losing confidence that it will happen. Weve been oh so easy to contain and weve been very wasteful in front of goal. The free flowing football has gone and has been replaced by sideways and backwards passing. The whole team has been off form and theres no easy answer. Hopefully Trent starts to ping passes around and gets some good crosses in and that lifts the team. When your form deserts you, you try too hard to force the play rather than sticking to what has worked.

Fulham will be physical and will try to dominate midfield. If we give them space then they can hurt us. We really need to start taking our chances rather than wasting them.

The result could go either way but I feel we need something to spark us into life.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,245
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:37:52 am »
Thanks for the OP Zlen.

Hard to be confident right now, its also difficult to understand whats happening. Were better than what weve produced recently.

Confidence seems low, really need a performance and result to get that back into the players.

Hoping for the best
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 01:11:53 pm »
One of my favourite aways Fulham and a tickets popped up last minute.

Buzzing, I wonder if theyll do that cringe flag show before the game again like they did in January.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 01:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:19:11 am
1-0 Fulham

Honestly can't wait for this season to fuck off now. Bring on the summer.

Come on.

We may well lose tomorrow. I dont think we will but I wouldnt be stunned if it happened, but as long as we get top four then its been a decent season.

For me personally that let off at Wembley after Van Dijks goal alone makes it one of my favourite seasons, that will live long in the memory.

6 games now to thank the manager for everything, and still only 2 points of the pace. Nows not the time for feeling sorry for ourselves.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 01:15:08 pm »
Can't one team have an off day against us?
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 01:41:15 pm »
Can we just be 0-2 up inside 8 minutes because of the most random own goal and a harsh pen?

How long has it been since we had some luck flow our way...feels like we have been clawing any point we can through blood sweat and tears.

An early positive start is imperative. Fulham will have dangerous spells in the game and we really need a cushion for it.
Logged

Offline petercormack

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 02:56:02 pm »
The players returning from injury are slowly getting back up to speed. We had a good 20 min against Atalanta and then faded and played poorly in the 2nd half, especially after Trent went off. Expecting players like Trent to be available for longer than 45 min...may be 60 and this could make the difference.

I then hope that Klopp plays players that are in form, fit and raring to go, may be Gakpo, Elliot etc. I hope that he is prepared to drop those that are just not ready for at least 60 min, or just way out of form. If this happens, then we have a chance of getting something from the game.

Even if the above does happen then I expect the best we can hope for is a score draw, where we at least score from open play and so get some momentum going. I don't think the players have given this up and are still trying.

I'd have personally kept the likes of Clark in the first team longer and got Danns in the team sooner after his injury. These are players that have something to prove and with Klopp leaving there is always the risk that the experienced players decide they can ease off.
Klopp is trying to get his experienced men firing ASAP, and keep them in the team for longer periods, but this has had a negative effect on our play due to them not being ready for extended periods e.g. 60+ min. Doing this whilst the rest of the team was flagging e.g. Mac A & Endo has led to the poor performances. Keeping Clark in the team would have helped immensely with this.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 03:54:39 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 09:43:51 am
Draw here written all over.

If thats the case, then its title gone.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,062
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:55:15 pm »
Jota fit enough to start ?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:57:53 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,825
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:13:17 pm »
Fulham have been a fucking weird team this season. Just as likely to turn into a really good performance as they are to get battered.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,049
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 03:54:39 pm
If thats the case, then its title gone.

Its gone anyway mate, unless both City and Arsenal somehow both implode and we find some form and belief from somewhere. It ain't happening.

I'd drop Salah and put Diaz back on the right with Nunez left, and Jota in the middle. We literally have nothing to lose now anyway. Hopefully, with Diaz on the right, we can lend support to Trent and we can stop teams overloading the right side early on, getting an early goal against us, and then sitting in for the rest of the game and hitting us on the break.

Unfortunately, despite having nothing to lose, Maca does need a break by all accounts. He deserves one as well. I wouldn't, after the last 2 games, put Jones anywhere near the first XI. That leaves us with Endo, Grav, and Szob for the middle 3 but, to be honest, I'd drop Szob as well. He's looked utterly useless recently. I'd be tempted to go with Elliott.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,760
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 11:40:36 pm »
Score first for a change and go from there, please. This place needs to cheer up, and only a win tomorrow will do that.
Logged

Online Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:55:12 pm »
Well win tomorrow and well win the League. City are not special and will drop points (just like West Ham away two years ago). This team showed its balls on Thursday with a great win and will carry that on till the end.

We might need to rest Mac, but Curts and Doms workrate has been immense these past few games, plus a rested Endo.  Cody has stepped up and even looked Bobbyesque in the 1st half on Thursday. Mo has nothing to prove, but like every insecure overachiever , he will prove it again.

Enjoy these times.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:27:41 am by Oh Jimmy Jimmy »
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:12:10 am »
I look forward to going 1-0 behind in the first half hour
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:40:16 am »
Great OP Zlen.
Excited for this
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 461
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #61 on: Today at 03:38:09 am »
If Liverpool Football Club score more open play goals than Fulham Football Club they have every chance of prevailing with a victory in this game of Association Football.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #62 on: Today at 05:16:12 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 09:43:51 am
Draw here written all over.

Seems unlikely.

Fulham have drawn 1 game at home all season.

Have scored 3 or more goals 7 times at home this season.

If you don't think we win this then chances are we lose.  Neither side is playing for a draw here.
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,463
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #63 on: Today at 05:36:03 am »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Yesterday at 11:55:12 pm
Well win tomorrow and well win the League. City are not special and will drop points (just like West Ham away two years ago). This team showed its balls on Thursday with a great win and will carry that on till the end.

We might need to rest Mac, but Curts and Doms workrate has been immense these past few games, plus a rested Endo.  Cody has stepped up and even looked Bobbyesque in the 1st half on Thursday. Mo has nothing to prove, but like every insecure overachiever , he will prove it again.

Enjoy these times.

This all day 
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #64 on: Today at 06:18:24 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:38:34 pm
Its gone anyway mate, unless both City and Arsenal somehow both implode and we find some form and belief from somewhere. It ain't happening.


Implode

We need Arsenal to draw one game out of 5 and city to lose 1. Its hardly an implosion thats required.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,062
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #65 on: Today at 07:29:43 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:38:34 pm
Its gone anyway mate, unless both City and Arsenal somehow both implode and we find some form and belief from somewhere. It ain't happening.


So its gone but not gone ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,397
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #66 on: Today at 08:03:00 am »
City having to lose one game is what really makes the task tough now. Draw is eminently possible but losing is a different story. Basically they have to drop points in two games.

That said its impossible to think about the title. We have 3 away games in a week with a side that looks spent and is lacking confidence. We have to just focus on winning these three games and getting through all of them before we can even look to talk about the title again.

The fact that the fixtures have fallen like that makes it feel that its not only games but a single challenge in itself.
Logged

Online WestieRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • BELIEVER
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #67 on: Today at 08:18:13 am »
Just a few games left with Jurgen so Im just going to be steadfastly optimistic for every one. I owe him that for all the utter joy he has showered on us since he arrived. Whatever happens here, hes been magnificent and one of a kind.

Reds to win 3-0 - right out of the red  ;)

Up our Reds and to our wonderful manager!!

Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,929
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:24:24 am »
This week was always going to be time when we either book the ticket for title-station, or fall off the wagon. Even without Palace and United results, this week would still test us and could decide everything. What's changed is we have lost any breathing room. So now it looks and is extra hard. But... and its a very iffy but... weeks like this have a momentum of their own. They are like small puzzle rooms inside a big complex, but they are also isolated from the rest and our team will go into this sequence of games fully focussed and very much ready to graft and fight. With a bit of luck we could see the end of it riding high on a newly found wave of confidence. We don't even need to have a spectacular turnaround of form for this to happen, just get a foothold in each game, do the basics right, get a bit of luck and keep our composure.

I'll believe in this scenario until it's no longer possible.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #69 on: Today at 08:34:34 am »
Weve thrown the title away with recent games but a strong finish to the season will set us up for next season. We really need to end Jurgens reign with a few good performances.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,767
  • Truthiness
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:42:56 am »
Harvey Elliott is scoring a sensational winner today, I had a dream about it last night.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #71 on: Today at 08:52:51 am »

I feel numb about this game no expectations at all
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #72 on: Today at 08:55:34 am »
Arsenal need to concede first, they have only won once the entire season when conceding first.
Logged

Online Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 381
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #73 on: Today at 09:05:58 am »
expectations are low, hope is high
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #74 on: Today at 09:09:28 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 09:05:58 am
expectations are low, hope is high

If there ever was a must win game this is it. Hopefully Fulham will try and play and give us space to attack.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 