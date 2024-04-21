« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30  (Read 2472 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:32:06 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:20:16 am
I'd be shocked if Mac Allister starts after what Klopp said post match. Sounds like he needs a rest. Would guess it's Endo and 2 from Szoboszlai/Jones/Gravenberch to start

What did he say ? Mac has been overplayed in all fairness.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:38:14 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:32:06 am
What did he say ? Mac has been overplayed in all fairness.

He is knackered. Also we have three away games in a week, dont think there is any chance he plays all three.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:43:51 am »
Draw here written all over.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:47:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:38:14 am
He is knackered. Also we have three away games in a week, dont think there is any chance he plays all three.
I really hope Mac is nowhere near the bench for this one to be honest. He's played way too much football in the past month and I don't want him to get injured again.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:55:40 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:32:06 am
What did he say ? Mac has been overplayed in all fairness.
'As long as he was fresh, together with Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] he set the tempo, the rhythm, the direction of the game. Obviously he was a bit running a bit out of gas. Macca had to go through this game, which is crazy and the way he did it was absolutely insane, but that was the difference.'
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-press-conference-manager-liverpools-europa-league-exit-atalanta
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #45 on: Today at 10:01:19 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:26:40 am
Thats the spirit.

Just ignore him, it isn't worth it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #46 on: Today at 10:03:14 am »
Thanks Zlen

Every recent match I have been expecting us to regain our form but Im now losing confidence that it will happen. Weve been oh so easy to contain and weve been very wasteful in front of goal. The free flowing football has gone and has been replaced by sideways and backwards passing. The whole team has been off form and theres no easy answer. Hopefully Trent starts to ping passes around and gets some good crosses in and that lifts the team. When your form deserts you, you try too hard to force the play rather than sticking to what has worked.

Fulham will be physical and will try to dominate midfield. If we give them space then they can hurt us. We really need to start taking our chances rather than wasting them.

The result could go either way but I feel we need something to spark us into life.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #47 on: Today at 11:37:52 am »
Thanks for the OP Zlen.

Hard to be confident right now, its also difficult to understand whats happening. Were better than what weve produced recently.

Confidence seems low, really need a performance and result to get that back into the players.

Hoping for the best
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:11:53 pm »
One of my favourite aways Fulham and a tickets popped up last minute.

Buzzing, I wonder if theyll do that cringe flag show before the game again like they did in January.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:19:11 am
1-0 Fulham

Honestly can't wait for this season to fuck off now. Bring on the summer.

Come on.

We may well lose tomorrow. I dont think we will but I wouldnt be stunned if it happened, but as long as we get top four then its been a decent season.

For me personally that let off at Wembley after Van Dijks goal alone makes it one of my favourite seasons, that will live long in the memory.

6 games now to thank the manager for everything, and still only 2 points of the pace. Nows not the time for feeling sorry for ourselves.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:15:08 pm »
Can't one team have an off day against us?
