Thanks Zlen



Every recent match I have been expecting us to regain our form but Im now losing confidence that it will happen. Weve been oh so easy to contain and weve been very wasteful in front of goal. The free flowing football has gone and has been replaced by sideways and backwards passing. The whole team has been off form and theres no easy answer. Hopefully Trent starts to ping passes around and gets some good crosses in and that lifts the team. When your form deserts you, you try too hard to force the play rather than sticking to what has worked.



Fulham will be physical and will try to dominate midfield. If we give them space then they can hurt us. We really need to start taking our chances rather than wasting them.



The result could go either way but I feel we need something to spark us into life.