Author Topic: Gone off in Sydney  (Read 1484 times)

Gone off in Sydney
« on: April 13, 2024, 09:11:02 am »
Sounds like two fellas knifed up in a shopping centre, running around stabbing people.

They reckon one of them is dead, the other on the loose. Could! be over 4 people dead. Obviously we all hope not. Bar the twat with the knife of course.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/live/2024/apr/13/australia-news-live-major-police-incident-in-sydney-after-reports-of-multiple-stabbings

Edit: 5 people dead. One a small child/baby.

Tragic is putting it mildly.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #1 on: April 13, 2024, 09:23:50 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on April 13, 2024, 09:11:02 am
Sounds like two fellas knifed up in a shopping centre, running around stabbing people.

They reckon one of them is dead, the other on the loose. Could! be over 4 people dead. Obviously we all hope not. Bar the twat with the knife of course.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/live/2024/apr/13/australia-news-live-major-police-incident-in-sydney-after-reports-of-multiple-stabbings

5 deceased, solo assailant shot dead by police, multiple people in hospital including a very young child.

My mate was upstairs in the gym. Spread eagled and searched by tactical police in the car park as were most people.

Assailant appears to be wearing an Australian Rugby League jersey.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #2 on: April 13, 2024, 09:27:04 am »
Shame the scum was killed (but understandable) as now he won't face any justice.

No doubt he set out to be killed, while taking as many defenceless normal civilians with him. Loathsome c*nt. He's even stabbed a baby.
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #3 on: April 13, 2024, 09:27:58 am »
The police just had a press conference.

Was apparently just one man doing the stabbings.

9 people stabbed.
5 victims dead on scene.
Others in hospital including a child.

The suspect was shot dead by a police officer who was nearby and responded.
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #4 on: April 13, 2024, 10:58:31 am »
Kinell. Was reading that on the BBC before.

Horrendous. Where do dickheads like this come from


Fucking horrible.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #5 on: April 13, 2024, 11:24:34 am »
Fucking hell, that's horrible. 7 dead now.

Quote from: classycarra on April 13, 2024, 09:27:04 am
Shame the scum was killed (but understandable) as now he won't face any justice.

No doubt he set out to be killed, while taking as many defenceless normal civilians with him. Loathsome c*nt. He's even stabbed a baby.

Yeah, its too dangerous, even when armed with a gun, to try and arrest him on her own, she's done the right thing there.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #6 on: April 13, 2024, 11:39:18 am »
Horrible. Love Sydney. RIP
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #7 on: April 13, 2024, 01:05:20 pm »
Awful news. RIP to those lives lost so senselessly.  :(

Might want to change the thread title? Add some context?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #8 on: April 13, 2024, 02:57:02 pm »
Pretty surreal that this is happening. We're exceptionally lucky in Sydney to have a very low violent crime rate, with seemingly most murders confined to gangs. But earlier this week a school kid stabbed another teen to death and now this. Just read that the mother of the baby that was also stabbed has died. What an absolute tragedy. The eyewitness account of two brothers who helped take the baby and compress its wounds to stop the bleeding is hard to read.
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #9 on: April 14, 2024, 12:34:26 am »
Police have given an update on the suspect. He's an Australian man from Queensland with a history of mental health issues.

Fortunately, if you can say that, it's not terrorist related. Also, the fact it was an Australian born person who committed this heinous act we can put to bed any chance of anti-immigrant group using this as a 'reason' to retaliate or protest, as has been seen in many other parts of the world.

Note: Bondi Junction and Sydney's Eastern Suburbs have a large Jewish community.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #10 on: April 14, 2024, 11:04:22 am »
RIP to those killed and my condolences to their families and those injured.  :(
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #11 on: April 14, 2024, 11:39:40 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 14, 2024, 12:34:26 am
Note: Bondi Junction and Sydney's Eastern Suburbs have a large Jewish community.

I've lived in Sydney 23 of the last 30 years and I have to say I wouldn't have known this. I googled and it seems to be true, approximately 15% in the Junction. I'm just not sure it's part of the public consciousness though. Hell, my wife is technically Jewish and her aunt is a community leader, and this never came up. I suppose a rabid anti Semite would be more dialled in, but it still surprises me that Junction demographics were raised as a potential motive.
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #12 on: April 14, 2024, 10:40:32 pm »
Some heartbreaking stories about the victims. Obviously the young mum. But also the young girl who was engaged, and the poor security guard who apparently try was on his first day on the job. Beyond tragic. Rest in peace, all of them.
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:05:47 am »
Terrible story this.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 14, 2024, 12:34:26 am

Fortunately, if you can say that, it's not terrorist related. Also, the fact it was an Australian born person who committed this heinous act we can put to bed any chance of anti-immigrant group using this as a 'reason' to retaliate or protest, as has been seen in many other parts of the world.


Yep. Story isnt helped by bad dickheads like Rachel Riley feeding such conspiracy theories.
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:54:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:05:47 am
Terrible story this.

Yep. Story isnt helped by bad dickheads like Rachel Riley feeding such conspiracy theories.

Yeah, Riley and Hartley Brewer have exposed themselves as the racist c*nts they are.

They will keep their jobs though I imagine
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:09:00 pm »
What have they said? Or was it just the usual rush to imply the religion of the attacker?
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:09:00 pm
What have they said? Or was it just the usual rush to imply the religion of the attacker?

Yes

They got excited hoping to back up their own prejudice.


Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:09:00 pm
What have they said? Or was it just the usual rush to imply the religion of the attacker?
This. At least in the case of Riley.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:30:41 pm
Yes

They got excited hoping to back up their own prejudice.
No. Not really. At least - from what I have read - in the case of Riley.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:05:55 pm
No. Not really. At least - from what I have read - in the of Riley.

Of course it was
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:54:51 am
Yeah, Riley and Hartley Brewer have exposed themselves as the racist c*nts they are.

you devalue your accusations when you just flop accusations like that out.

she pointed out historical facts of previous stabbing (and other) terror attacks during a famously documented campaign, and pointed out that some people in London and elsewhere are regularly gathering and chanting favourably about replicating and extending those campaigns.

not a single thing race-related in any of that. any explanation how you drew the conclusion she's a racist c*nt because she worries about sectarian violence?

she just wrote it at an ill-timed/judged tweet using a contemporaneous terror attack. which she subsequently apologised for
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:28:14 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:18:38 pm
you devalue your accusations when you just flop accusations like that out.

she pointed out historical facts of previous stabbing (and other) terror attacks during a famously documented campaign, and pointed out that some people in London and elsewhere are regularly gathering and chanting favourably about replicating and extending those campaigns.

not a single thing race-related in any of that. any explanation how you drew the conclusion she's a racist c*nt because she worries about sectarian violence?

she just wrote it at an ill-timed/judged tweet using a contemporaneous terror attack. which she subsequently apologised for

I guess it comes down to whether you see her apology as genuine or as a contrived post-hoc justification.

I'd also guess that opinions on that will likely be a proxy for opinions on the subject that is not to be discussed and so it's probably best just to leave it.
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 06:28:14 pm
I guess it comes down to whether you see her apology as genuine or as a contrived post-hoc justification.

I'd also guess that opinions on that will likely be a proxy for opinions on the subject that is not to be discussed and so it's probably best just to leave it.
yep to the latter. she's someone whose mere existence boils the blood for a lot of people of a certain zealous, noisy - but fortunately now fringe - political persuasion. whatever she says or does they hate, largely on account of her campaigning against racism and bigotr (ironically).

on the former, while you're probably factually accurate it doesn't cover the 'is this racist' question for me. think these things are much more objective than that, or should be, and accusations like KJs should be far more considered. otherwise, you're just training people to ignore you as unreasonable (boy who cried wolf stuff) if you ever make similar accusations again against someone else in the future.

so whether or not the apology is considered sincere isn't relevant to whether she's a racist c*nt - and unless someone (ideally KJ but I don't expect it) can point to her mentioning anything to do with race/ethnicity in her words it feels like you can't objectively come to KJ's conclusion.

just as i was about to post, decided to search her name and funnily enough saw KJs posted about Rachel Riley tweets before - upset that her use of two emojis use wasn't seen as 'violence invoking' or "dangerous" as he claimed it was. so, realistically he's probably just throwing the "racist c*nt" label out because he dislikes her for proxy silly factional stuff you'd expect rather than something less disingenuous - almost entirely predictably
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:53:20 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:44:18 pm
yep to the latter. she's someone whose mere existence boils the blood for a lot of people of a certain zealous, noisy - but fortunately now fringe - political persuasion. whatever she says or does they hate, largely on account of her campaigning against racism and bigotr (ironically).

on the former, while you're probably factually accurate it doesn't cover the 'is this racist' question for me. think these things are much more objective than that, or should be, and accusations like KJs should be far more considered. otherwise, you're just training people to ignore you as unreasonable (boy who cried wolf stuff) if you ever make similar accusations again against someone else in the future.

so whether or not the apology is considered sincere isn't relevant to whether she's a racist c*nt - and unless someone (ideally KJ but I don't expect it) can point to her mentioning anything to do with race/ethnicity in her words it feels like you can't objectively come to KJ's conclusion.

just as i was about to post, decided to search her name and funnily enough saw KJs posted about Rachel Riley tweets before - upset that her use of two emojis use wasn't seen as 'violence invoking' or "dangerous" as he claimed it was. so, realistically he's probably just throwing the "racist c*nt" label out because he dislikes her for proxy silly factional stuff you'd expect rather than something less disingenuous - almost entirely predictably

I dont believe her apology,  she was linking the attack to intifada because she assumed the attacker was an Arab, because Muslims as terrorists is a well known trope
Her tweet was designed to use an awful event in Sydney to stir up hatred against Arabs/Muslims.

Sydney Mall is what they have been calling for



Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:53:20 pm
I dont believe her apology,  she was linking the attack to intifada because she assumed the attacker was an Arab, because Muslims as terrorists is a well known trope
Her tweet was designed to use an awful event in Sydney to stir up hatred against Arabs/Muslims.

Sydney Mall is what they have been calling for
I continue to fail to understand how Riley's jumping to conclusions makes her 'a racist c*nt'. You really need to explain that.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:09:00 pm
What have they said? Or was it just the usual rush to imply the religion of the attacker?

She implied the race of the attacker and tried to link the attack to Islamic violence.

I dont actually think that was the worst thing as she could have just made a mistake and rage tweeted or something. The issue was then afterwards she created some story to make it seem that she wasnt in fact doing that. She should have just said sorry that she didnt fact check and that she shouldnt have linked this to some islamic extremism.

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:03:23 pm »
Such a serious topic but I can't help but snigger every time I read the title.

Too much Carry On as a kid.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:57:29 pm
I continue to fail to understand how Riley's jumping to conclusions makes her 'a racist c*nt'. You really need to explain that.

The apology is the bigger issue in all this.
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:05:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:18:38 pm
you devalue your accusations when you just flop accusations like that out.
Yep.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:07:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:02:50 pm
She implied the race of the attacker and tried to link the attack to Islamic violence.

I dont actually think that was the worst thing as she could have just made a mistake and rage tweeted or something. The issue was then afterwards she created some story to make it seem that she wasnt in fact doing that. She should have just said sorry that she didnt fact check and that she shouldnt have linked this to some islamic extremism.
I think that's reasonable.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:08:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:03:56 pm
The apology is the bigger issue in all this.
Yes. It was far from fulsome. As you said, she should have apologized for jumping to conclusions and without equivocation.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:08:43 pm
Yes. It was far from fulsome. As you said, she should have apologized for jumping to conclusions and without equivocation.

She then did the whole, I cant be racist, i know some people of that race because they helped me.

Either way it was ridiculous and probably it shouldnt really be in this thread or take up much of it.
Re: Gone off in Sydney
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:57:29 pm
I continue to fail to understand how Riley's jumping to conclusions makes her 'a racist c*nt'. You really need to explain that.

Assuming the attacker was a Arab/Muslim so supporting the stereotype that they are  terrorists.



Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
