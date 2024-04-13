I guess it comes down to whether you see her apology as genuine or as a contrived post-hoc justification.



I'd also guess that opinions on that will likely be a proxy for opinions on the subject that is not to be discussed and so it's probably best just to leave it.



yep to the latter. she's someone whose mere existence boils the blood for a lot of people of a certain zealous, noisy - but fortunately now fringe - political persuasion. whatever she says or does they hate, largely on account of her campaigning against racism and bigotr (ironically).on the former, while you're probably factually accurate it doesn't cover the 'is this racist' question for me. think these things are much more objective than that, or should be, and accusations like KJs should be far more considered. otherwise, you're just training people to ignore you as unreasonable (boy who cried wolf stuff) if you ever make similar accusations again against someone else in the future.so whether or not the apology is considered sincere isn't relevant to whether she's a racist c*nt - and unless someone (ideally KJ but I don't expect it) can point to her mentioning anything to do with race/ethnicity in her words it feels like you can't objectively come to KJ's conclusion.just as i was about to post, decided to search her name and funnily enough saw KJs posted about Rachel Riley tweets before - upset that her use of two emojis use wasn't seen as 'violence invoking' or "dangerous" as he claimed it was. so, realistically he's probably just throwing the "racist c*nt" label out because he dislikes her for proxy silly factional stuff you'd expect rather than something less disingenuous - almost entirely predictably