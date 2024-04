Police have given an update on the suspect. He's an Australian man from Queensland with a history of mental health issues.



Fortunately, if you can say that, it's not terrorist related. Also, the fact it was an Australian born person who committed this heinous act we can put to bed any chance of anti-immigrant group using this as a 'reason' to retaliate or protest, as has been seen in many other parts of the world.



Note: Bondi Junction and Sydney's Eastern Suburbs have a large Jewish community.