Author Topic: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)  (Read 985 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 06:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:26:44 pm
Can't say I've heard any pilots from that age but he sounds like I'd expect, he has got better as a character over time.

In the book, he's the premier pilot of the age among the Protestant nations, having served with numerous countries including Catholic ones (as an impressed employee who got his share, as skilled pilots were prized), and having spent a dozen years in a centralised pilot/shipwright academy where he'd have mixed with people from all over England. The character would probably empathise with Jarvis's assertion that he doesn't belong anywhere.
Online Draex

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:29:59 pm
In the book, he's the premier pilot of the age among the Protestant nations, having served with numerous countries including Catholic ones (as an impressed employee who got his share, as skilled pilots were prized), and having spent a dozen years in a centralised pilot/shipwright academy where he'd have mixed with people from all over England. The character would probably empathise with Jarvis's assertion that he doesn't belong anywhere.

Interesting, his character in the series doesn't seem that level gravitas, like he's some average sailor.
Offline Sangria

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:39:58 pm
Interesting, his character in the series doesn't seem that level gravitas, like he's some average sailor.

You don't get opportunity after opportunity to talk about his history. There is one event in the book which proved his gravitas, and it's also in the show, albeit with less capacity for explaining the reasoning. That's when Rodrigues is washed overboard and Blackthorne takes over and takes the ship to safety, when all the Japanese aboard were resigned to the ship being lost with all hands. Rodrigues later admits he'd have headed into the open sea and probably lost the ship, whereas Blackthorne, after taking over, went against Rodrigues's orders and aimed for and achieved the bay. After that, Yabu and Hiromatsu recognised Blackthorne's worth as a valuable figure in his own right.

One of the most underrated figures in the story is the priest in the prison, who was the reason why Toranaga sent Blackthorne there. Toranaga recognised Blackthorne's hunger for survival and his opposition to the Christian establishment in Japan, and sent Blackthorne to the prison with the implied threat of execution but with the opportunity to sweat information out of the priest, whom Toranaga probably viewed as the more valuable of the two. After the Catholics tried to murder Blackthorne in prison, Toranaga brought him out in his usual fashion, and later tried to bring the priest out as well. Unfortunately, the latter mistook his exit as the long awaited order for execution, and died from a heart attack, which left Blackthorne as Toranaga's only anti-Jesuit western asset on scene.
Offline newterp

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:22:14 pm »
The last episode - i.e. last week (not this week) - was a bit slow and plodding. good back story though. Need to watch this week's episode tonight.
Offline jason42

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:29:59 pm
In the book, he's the premier pilot of the age among the Protestant nations, having served with numerous countries including Catholic ones (as an impressed employee who got his share, as skilled pilots were prized), and having spent a dozen years in a centralised pilot/shipwright academy where he'd have mixed with people from all over England. The character would probably empathise with Jarvis's assertion that he doesn't belong anywhere.

The book is brilliant.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:06:52 am »
Quote from: jason42 on Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm
The book is brilliant.

I ordered it earlier, won't touch it until the show's finished though.
Offline jason42

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:22:32 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:06:52 am
I ordered it earlier, won't touch it until the show's finished though.

I read it in the 80s when the first show came out. I have read King Rat and Tai Pan as well.
Online Draex

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:17:29 pm
You don't get opportunity after opportunity to talk about his history. There is one event in the book which proved his gravitas, and it's also in the show, albeit with less capacity for explaining the reasoning. That's when Rodrigues is washed overboard and Blackthorne takes over and takes the ship to safety, when all the Japanese aboard were resigned to the ship being lost with all hands. Rodrigues later admits he'd have headed into the open sea and probably lost the ship, whereas Blackthorne, after taking over, went against Rodrigues's orders and aimed for and achieved the bay. After that, Yabu and Hiromatsu recognised Blackthorne's worth as a valuable figure in his own right.

One of the most underrated figures in the story is the priest in the prison, who was the reason why Toranaga sent Blackthorne there. Toranaga recognised Blackthorne's hunger for survival and his opposition to the Christian establishment in Japan, and sent Blackthorne to the prison with the implied threat of execution but with the opportunity to sweat information out of the priest, whom Toranaga probably viewed as the more valuable of the two. After the Catholics tried to murder Blackthorne in prison, Toranaga brought him out in his usual fashion, and later tried to bring the priest out as well. Unfortunately, the latter mistook his exit as the long awaited order for execution, and died from a heart attack, which left Blackthorne as Toranaga's only anti-Jesuit western asset on scene.

Sounds like I need to read the book, my point was more if he was at the elevated status you mention he doesn't act like that, he seems a bit thick especially early on. Yes he shows his ability as a pilot but as a person he just seems overly difficult and rude, I expect that's meant to show his personality but I don't think it translates well early on. It gets better, mainly after he gets some pillow time ;)
Online Dench57

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:37:24 pm »
last ep
glad that kid's dead though. absolute waste of screen time
Online meady1981

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:38:30 pm »
We all need a bit of pillow time to calm us down once in a while.

I watched a couple of interviews with Cosmo Jarvis. And it turns out hes a little befuddled looking in real life.
