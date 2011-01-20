« previous next »
Author Topic: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)  (Read 1266 times)

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #40 on: April 3, 2024, 06:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April  3, 2024, 05:26:44 pm
Can't say I've heard any pilots from that age but he sounds like I'd expect, he has got better as a character over time.

In the book, he's the premier pilot of the age among the Protestant nations, having served with numerous countries including Catholic ones (as an impressed employee who got his share, as skilled pilots were prized), and having spent a dozen years in a centralised pilot/shipwright academy where he'd have mixed with people from all over England. The character would probably empathise with Jarvis's assertion that he doesn't belong anywhere.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #41 on: April 3, 2024, 06:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April  3, 2024, 06:29:59 pm
In the book, he's the premier pilot of the age among the Protestant nations, having served with numerous countries including Catholic ones (as an impressed employee who got his share, as skilled pilots were prized), and having spent a dozen years in a centralised pilot/shipwright academy where he'd have mixed with people from all over England. The character would probably empathise with Jarvis's assertion that he doesn't belong anywhere.

Interesting, his character in the series doesn't seem that level gravitas, like he's some average sailor.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #42 on: April 3, 2024, 07:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April  3, 2024, 06:39:58 pm
Interesting, his character in the series doesn't seem that level gravitas, like he's some average sailor.

You don't get opportunity after opportunity to talk about his history. There is one event in the book which proved his gravitas, and it's also in the show, albeit with less capacity for explaining the reasoning. That's when Rodrigues is washed overboard and Blackthorne takes over and takes the ship to safety, when all the Japanese aboard were resigned to the ship being lost with all hands. Rodrigues later admits he'd have headed into the open sea and probably lost the ship, whereas Blackthorne, after taking over, went against Rodrigues's orders and aimed for and achieved the bay. After that, Yabu and Hiromatsu recognised Blackthorne's worth as a valuable figure in his own right.

One of the most underrated figures in the story is the priest in the prison, who was the reason why Toranaga sent Blackthorne there. Toranaga recognised Blackthorne's hunger for survival and his opposition to the Christian establishment in Japan, and sent Blackthorne to the prison with the implied threat of execution but with the opportunity to sweat information out of the priest, whom Toranaga probably viewed as the more valuable of the two. After the Catholics tried to murder Blackthorne in prison, Toranaga brought him out in his usual fashion, and later tried to bring the priest out as well. Unfortunately, the latter mistook his exit as the long awaited order for execution, and died from a heart attack, which left Blackthorne as Toranaga's only anti-Jesuit western asset on scene.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #43 on: April 3, 2024, 10:22:14 pm »
The last episode - i.e. last week (not this week) - was a bit slow and plodding. good back story though. Need to watch this week's episode tonight.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #44 on: April 3, 2024, 11:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April  3, 2024, 06:29:59 pm
In the book, he's the premier pilot of the age among the Protestant nations, having served with numerous countries including Catholic ones (as an impressed employee who got his share, as skilled pilots were prized), and having spent a dozen years in a centralised pilot/shipwright academy where he'd have mixed with people from all over England. The character would probably empathise with Jarvis's assertion that he doesn't belong anywhere.

The book is brilliant.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #45 on: April 4, 2024, 12:06:52 am »
Quote from: jason42 on April  3, 2024, 11:59:21 pm
The book is brilliant.

I ordered it earlier, won't touch it until the show's finished though.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #46 on: April 4, 2024, 08:22:32 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  4, 2024, 12:06:52 am
I ordered it earlier, won't touch it until the show's finished though.

I read it in the 80s when the first show came out. I have read King Rat and Tai Pan as well.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #47 on: April 4, 2024, 12:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April  3, 2024, 07:17:29 pm
You don't get opportunity after opportunity to talk about his history. There is one event in the book which proved his gravitas, and it's also in the show, albeit with less capacity for explaining the reasoning. That's when Rodrigues is washed overboard and Blackthorne takes over and takes the ship to safety, when all the Japanese aboard were resigned to the ship being lost with all hands. Rodrigues later admits he'd have headed into the open sea and probably lost the ship, whereas Blackthorne, after taking over, went against Rodrigues's orders and aimed for and achieved the bay. After that, Yabu and Hiromatsu recognised Blackthorne's worth as a valuable figure in his own right.

One of the most underrated figures in the story is the priest in the prison, who was the reason why Toranaga sent Blackthorne there. Toranaga recognised Blackthorne's hunger for survival and his opposition to the Christian establishment in Japan, and sent Blackthorne to the prison with the implied threat of execution but with the opportunity to sweat information out of the priest, whom Toranaga probably viewed as the more valuable of the two. After the Catholics tried to murder Blackthorne in prison, Toranaga brought him out in his usual fashion, and later tried to bring the priest out as well. Unfortunately, the latter mistook his exit as the long awaited order for execution, and died from a heart attack, which left Blackthorne as Toranaga's only anti-Jesuit western asset on scene.

Sounds like I need to read the book, my point was more if he was at the elevated status you mention he doesn't act like that, he seems a bit thick especially early on. Yes he shows his ability as a pilot but as a person he just seems overly difficult and rude, I expect that's meant to show his personality but I don't think it translates well early on. It gets better, mainly after he gets some pillow time ;)
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #48 on: April 4, 2024, 02:37:24 pm »
last ep
Spoiler
glad that kid's dead though. absolute waste of screen time
[close]
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #49 on: April 4, 2024, 02:38:30 pm »
We all need a bit of pillow time to calm us down once in a while.

I watched a couple of interviews with Cosmo Jarvis. And it turns out hes a little befuddled looking in real life.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #50 on: April 4, 2024, 03:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on April  4, 2024, 02:37:24 pm
last ep
Spoiler
glad that kid's dead though. absolute waste of screen time
[close]

haha.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #51 on: April 4, 2024, 03:24:26 pm »
I'm kind of glad I haven't gotten to the book (yet - soon though).

Last night's episode caught me off guard!
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #52 on: April 4, 2024, 04:01:43 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on April  4, 2024, 02:38:30 pm
We all need a bit of pillow time to calm us down once in a while.

I watched a couple of interviews with Cosmo Jarvis. And it turns out hes a little befuddled looking in real life.

You offering your services in the half time thread meady?
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #53 on: April 4, 2024, 06:11:25 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on April  4, 2024, 02:38:30 pm
We all need a bit of pillow time to calm us down once in a while.

I watched a couple of interviews with Cosmo Jarvis. And it turns out hes a little befuddled looking in real life.

I really don't know what the issue with the actor playing Blackthorne.
I think he's been very good.

He's doing a slightly mannered accent as he's in a period piece.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #54 on: April 4, 2024, 07:10:19 pm »
Really liking this 3 episodes in. Never read the book. It is one of them you really need to concentrate for or you can get easily lost. Also found some of it to be too dark (literally, not metaphorically) but might be my telly.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #55 on: April 4, 2024, 07:22:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April  4, 2024, 03:24:26 pm
I'm kind of glad I haven't gotten to the book (yet - soon though).

Last night's episode caught me off guard!

Bits of it differed from the book apparently - which I've just started reading

Namely
Spoiler
soft lad splitting his head open
[close]

Makes me wonder if they'll change the ending too - could go either way. I had that spoiled for me, but not in a way that I can say the book ending is good or bad. I mean... it sounds explosive

It's been ages since I watched a series "live" with full faith in them to stick the landing
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #56 on: April 4, 2024, 10:52:08 pm »
Blackthorne storming off seemed a bit staged? Wonder whether it's a plan, or would that be considered dishonourable?
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:29:29 am »
Quote from: Draex on April  3, 2024, 05:26:44 pm
Can't say I've heard any pilots from that age but he sounds like I'd expect, he has got better as a character over time.

Thats for sure.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 03:33:20 pm »
Last episode was quality. God knows what happens next though.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 03:40:46 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 03:33:20 pm
Last episode was quality. God knows what happens next though.

Crimson Sky of course.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #60 on: Today at 04:31:45 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on April  4, 2024, 10:52:08 pm
Blackthorne storming off seemed a bit staged? Wonder whether it's a plan, or would that be considered dishonourable?

Somethings a-brewing definitely.

Spoiler
Toranaga's conversation with Gin suggested he's cunning to just surrender himself like that. Wouldn't be surprised if he got Blackthorne to storm off in a huff. His idiotic hotheaded son might have ruined things though.
[close]
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:31:45 pm
Somethings a-brewing definitely.

Spoiler
Toranaga's conversation with Gin suggested he's cunning to just surrender himself like that. Wouldn't be surprised if he got Blackthorne to storm off in a huff. His idiotic hotheaded son might have ruined things though.
[close]

This was my exact guess!
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #62 on: Today at 06:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:40:46 pm
Crimson Sky of course.
They have enough of an army to do that?
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #63 on: Today at 06:28:37 pm »
Not touched their air force yet have they ?
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #64 on: Today at 06:30:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:28:37 pm
Not touched their air force yet have they ?

We saw it crash and burn a few episodes ago.
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 06:32:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:28:37 pm
Not touched their air force yet have they ?

Toranaga's falcons, not to be under-rated...
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #66 on: Today at 06:33:18 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:32:44 pm
Toranaga's falcons, not to be under-rated...
Or the Pigeons that send messages?
