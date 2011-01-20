« previous next »
Author Topic: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)  (Read 1593 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #40 on: April 3, 2024, 06:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April  3, 2024, 05:26:44 pm
Can't say I've heard any pilots from that age but he sounds like I'd expect, he has got better as a character over time.

In the book, he's the premier pilot of the age among the Protestant nations, having served with numerous countries including Catholic ones (as an impressed employee who got his share, as skilled pilots were prized), and having spent a dozen years in a centralised pilot/shipwright academy where he'd have mixed with people from all over England. The character would probably empathise with Jarvis's assertion that he doesn't belong anywhere.
Offline Draex

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #41 on: April 3, 2024, 06:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April  3, 2024, 06:29:59 pm
In the book, he's the premier pilot of the age among the Protestant nations, having served with numerous countries including Catholic ones (as an impressed employee who got his share, as skilled pilots were prized), and having spent a dozen years in a centralised pilot/shipwright academy where he'd have mixed with people from all over England. The character would probably empathise with Jarvis's assertion that he doesn't belong anywhere.

Interesting, his character in the series doesn't seem that level gravitas, like he's some average sailor.
Offline Sangria

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #42 on: April 3, 2024, 07:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April  3, 2024, 06:39:58 pm
Interesting, his character in the series doesn't seem that level gravitas, like he's some average sailor.

You don't get opportunity after opportunity to talk about his history. There is one event in the book which proved his gravitas, and it's also in the show, albeit with less capacity for explaining the reasoning. That's when Rodrigues is washed overboard and Blackthorne takes over and takes the ship to safety, when all the Japanese aboard were resigned to the ship being lost with all hands. Rodrigues later admits he'd have headed into the open sea and probably lost the ship, whereas Blackthorne, after taking over, went against Rodrigues's orders and aimed for and achieved the bay. After that, Yabu and Hiromatsu recognised Blackthorne's worth as a valuable figure in his own right.

One of the most underrated figures in the story is the priest in the prison, who was the reason why Toranaga sent Blackthorne there. Toranaga recognised Blackthorne's hunger for survival and his opposition to the Christian establishment in Japan, and sent Blackthorne to the prison with the implied threat of execution but with the opportunity to sweat information out of the priest, whom Toranaga probably viewed as the more valuable of the two. After the Catholics tried to murder Blackthorne in prison, Toranaga brought him out in his usual fashion, and later tried to bring the priest out as well. Unfortunately, the latter mistook his exit as the long awaited order for execution, and died from a heart attack, which left Blackthorne as Toranaga's only anti-Jesuit western asset on scene.
Online newterp

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #43 on: April 3, 2024, 10:22:14 pm »
The last episode - i.e. last week (not this week) - was a bit slow and plodding. good back story though. Need to watch this week's episode tonight.
Offline jason42

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #44 on: April 3, 2024, 11:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April  3, 2024, 06:29:59 pm
In the book, he's the premier pilot of the age among the Protestant nations, having served with numerous countries including Catholic ones (as an impressed employee who got his share, as skilled pilots were prized), and having spent a dozen years in a centralised pilot/shipwright academy where he'd have mixed with people from all over England. The character would probably empathise with Jarvis's assertion that he doesn't belong anywhere.

The book is brilliant.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #45 on: April 4, 2024, 12:06:52 am »
Quote from: jason42 on April  3, 2024, 11:59:21 pm
The book is brilliant.

I ordered it earlier, won't touch it until the show's finished though.
Offline jason42

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #46 on: April 4, 2024, 08:22:32 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  4, 2024, 12:06:52 am
I ordered it earlier, won't touch it until the show's finished though.

I read it in the 80s when the first show came out. I have read King Rat and Tai Pan as well.
Offline Draex

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #47 on: April 4, 2024, 12:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April  3, 2024, 07:17:29 pm
You don't get opportunity after opportunity to talk about his history. There is one event in the book which proved his gravitas, and it's also in the show, albeit with less capacity for explaining the reasoning. That's when Rodrigues is washed overboard and Blackthorne takes over and takes the ship to safety, when all the Japanese aboard were resigned to the ship being lost with all hands. Rodrigues later admits he'd have headed into the open sea and probably lost the ship, whereas Blackthorne, after taking over, went against Rodrigues's orders and aimed for and achieved the bay. After that, Yabu and Hiromatsu recognised Blackthorne's worth as a valuable figure in his own right.

One of the most underrated figures in the story is the priest in the prison, who was the reason why Toranaga sent Blackthorne there. Toranaga recognised Blackthorne's hunger for survival and his opposition to the Christian establishment in Japan, and sent Blackthorne to the prison with the implied threat of execution but with the opportunity to sweat information out of the priest, whom Toranaga probably viewed as the more valuable of the two. After the Catholics tried to murder Blackthorne in prison, Toranaga brought him out in his usual fashion, and later tried to bring the priest out as well. Unfortunately, the latter mistook his exit as the long awaited order for execution, and died from a heart attack, which left Blackthorne as Toranaga's only anti-Jesuit western asset on scene.

Sounds like I need to read the book, my point was more if he was at the elevated status you mention he doesn't act like that, he seems a bit thick especially early on. Yes he shows his ability as a pilot but as a person he just seems overly difficult and rude, I expect that's meant to show his personality but I don't think it translates well early on. It gets better, mainly after he gets some pillow time ;)
Offline Dench57

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #48 on: April 4, 2024, 02:37:24 pm »
last ep
Spoiler
glad that kid's dead though. absolute waste of screen time
[close]
Offline meady1981

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #49 on: April 4, 2024, 02:38:30 pm »
We all need a bit of pillow time to calm us down once in a while.

I watched a couple of interviews with Cosmo Jarvis. And it turns out hes a little befuddled looking in real life.
Online newterp

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #50 on: April 4, 2024, 03:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on April  4, 2024, 02:37:24 pm
last ep
Spoiler
glad that kid's dead though. absolute waste of screen time
[close]

haha.
Online newterp

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #51 on: April 4, 2024, 03:24:26 pm »
I'm kind of glad I haven't gotten to the book (yet - soon though).

Last night's episode caught me off guard!
Offline Draex

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #52 on: April 4, 2024, 04:01:43 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on April  4, 2024, 02:38:30 pm
We all need a bit of pillow time to calm us down once in a while.

I watched a couple of interviews with Cosmo Jarvis. And it turns out hes a little befuddled looking in real life.

You offering your services in the half time thread meady?
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #53 on: April 4, 2024, 06:11:25 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on April  4, 2024, 02:38:30 pm
We all need a bit of pillow time to calm us down once in a while.

I watched a couple of interviews with Cosmo Jarvis. And it turns out hes a little befuddled looking in real life.

I really don't know what the issue with the actor playing Blackthorne.
I think he's been very good.

He's doing a slightly mannered accent as he's in a period piece.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #54 on: April 4, 2024, 07:10:19 pm »
Really liking this 3 episodes in. Never read the book. It is one of them you really need to concentrate for or you can get easily lost. Also found some of it to be too dark (literally, not metaphorically) but might be my telly.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #55 on: April 4, 2024, 07:22:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April  4, 2024, 03:24:26 pm
I'm kind of glad I haven't gotten to the book (yet - soon though).

Last night's episode caught me off guard!

Bits of it differed from the book apparently - which I've just started reading

Namely
Spoiler
soft lad splitting his head open
[close]

Makes me wonder if they'll change the ending too - could go either way. I had that spoiled for me, but not in a way that I can say the book ending is good or bad. I mean... it sounds explosive

It's been ages since I watched a series "live" with full faith in them to stick the landing
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #56 on: April 4, 2024, 10:52:08 pm »
Blackthorne storming off seemed a bit staged? Wonder whether it's a plan, or would that be considered dishonourable?
Offline Livbes

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #57 on: April 5, 2024, 08:29:29 am »
Quote from: Draex on April  3, 2024, 05:26:44 pm
Can't say I've heard any pilots from that age but he sounds like I'd expect, he has got better as a character over time.

Thats for sure.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #58 on: April 5, 2024, 03:33:20 pm »
Last episode was quality. God knows what happens next though.
Offline Draex

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #59 on: April 5, 2024, 03:40:46 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  5, 2024, 03:33:20 pm
Last episode was quality. God knows what happens next though.

Crimson Sky of course.
Offline Hazell

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #60 on: April 6, 2024, 04:31:45 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on April  4, 2024, 10:52:08 pm
Blackthorne storming off seemed a bit staged? Wonder whether it's a plan, or would that be considered dishonourable?

Somethings a-brewing definitely.

Spoiler
Toranaga's conversation with Gin suggested he's cunning to just surrender himself like that. Wouldn't be surprised if he got Blackthorne to storm off in a huff. His idiotic hotheaded son might have ruined things though.
[close]
Offline Draex

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #61 on: April 6, 2024, 04:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April  6, 2024, 04:31:45 pm
Somethings a-brewing definitely.

Spoiler
Toranaga's conversation with Gin suggested he's cunning to just surrender himself like that. Wouldn't be surprised if he got Blackthorne to storm off in a huff. His idiotic hotheaded son might have ruined things though.
[close]

This was my exact guess!
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #62 on: April 6, 2024, 06:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April  5, 2024, 03:40:46 pm
Crimson Sky of course.
They have enough of an army to do that?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #63 on: April 6, 2024, 06:28:37 pm »
Not touched their air force yet have they ?
Offline Sangria

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #64 on: April 6, 2024, 06:30:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  6, 2024, 06:28:37 pm
Not touched their air force yet have they ?

We saw it crash and burn a few episodes ago.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #65 on: April 6, 2024, 06:32:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  6, 2024, 06:28:37 pm
Not touched their air force yet have they ?

Toranaga's falcons, not to be under-rated...
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #66 on: April 6, 2024, 06:33:18 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on April  6, 2024, 06:32:44 pm
Toranaga's falcons, not to be under-rated...
Or the Pigeons that send messages?
Offline Draex

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #67 on: April 6, 2024, 06:50:53 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  6, 2024, 06:27:07 pm
They have enough of an army to do that?

Well no-one knows exactly what Crimson Sky is.. There is misdirection around misdirection here.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #68 on: April 6, 2024, 07:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April  6, 2024, 06:50:53 pm
Well no-one knows exactly what Crimson Sky is.. There is misdirection around misdirection here.

Which was one of the key subplots in the book that I think the tv series is doing particularly well with...
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #69 on: April 8, 2024, 06:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April  6, 2024, 06:50:53 pm
Well no-one knows exactly what Crimson Sky is.. There is misdirection around misdirection here.
Yes he's publicly declared that it's
Spoiler
a rush assault on Osaka, in front of vassals he doesn't trust
[close]
So I think that's probably a misdirection.

I don't believe for an instant that
Spoiler
Blackthorne storming out was real
[close]
.

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  6, 2024, 06:27:07 pm
They have enough of an army to do that?

Spoiler
I think Toranaga has enough troops to take on Ishido if the Christian Busho's armies switch sides
[close]
Online spartan2785

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #70 on: April 8, 2024, 10:51:19 pm »
I'm waiting for this to finish before I binge it, I don't think I've been this excited for a show in a long time, trailers have made it seem like the show of the last few years.
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #71 on: April 9, 2024, 12:21:22 pm »
Just watched episode 8, was excellent, and very intense.

The episode should be available now from the "usual sources"

Quote from: spartan2785 on April  8, 2024, 10:51:19 pm
I'm waiting for this to finish before I binge it, I don't think I've been this excited for a show in a long time, trailers have made it seem like the show of the last few years.

I wish I'd done that now, probably would have zoomed through in two days of 5 episodes each.

DO NOT search for Shogun in Youtube. One of the first videos that came up on my feed had a major spoiler for this latest episode in the title.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #72 on: April 9, 2024, 10:00:39 pm »
WHAT AN EPISODE! Only two left? :(
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 01:25:31 am »
Outstanding TV.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 11:49:46 am »
Show is varying from the novel, especially in the fates of certain characters, but is capturing the spirit of the book very, very well.

A very powerful episode, great stuff...
Offline Sangria

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 01:44:29 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:49:46 am
Show is varying from the novel, especially in the fates of certain characters, but is capturing the spirit of the book very, very well.

A very powerful episode, great stuff...

I anticipate something that would be a departure from the source (the novel), but which would reflect the source source (the history Shogun is based on).

Novel Toranaga is rather more smug than show Toranaga. Although the Edo neighbours were hilarious.
Online newterp

Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #76 on: Today at 01:47:14 am »
Toranaga is a bad leader. Like Ten Hag.

(I'm kidding - but that was rough ...)
