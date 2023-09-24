« previous next »
Author Topic: Atalanta away selling details  (Read 3171 times)

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:58:00 am »
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 10:20:08 am
Totally agree but cant see it changing as no progress made on other matters including transparency of how many on each credit - they dont want supporters to know because they can hide the truth !!

Spot on, there will never be transparency on the numbers at each credit level.

Just like there will be zero progress on attendee gets the credit as was outlined in the July ticketing forum minutes, as for that to happen it would have to get past the supporters board, and has been mentioned several times on here, that's turkey's voting for Christmas as the supporters board has a vested interest in keeping it as it is and if possible removing collections
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #81 on: Today at 11:27:00 am »
Quote from: Pata on Today at 10:30:48 am
I think they initially took about 210 before putting 60 back into the first sale.
They took 245 initially, not 210 + the 60 odd returns went into the 2nd sale, not the 1st one.
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #82 on: Today at 11:54:57 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:27:00 am
They took 245 initially, not 210 + the 60 odd returns went into the 2nd sale, not the 1st one.
60 deffo showed up during the 1st sale:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355610.msg19324197#msg19324197
I was out by 35 from where I expected the 1st sale to end up. How many were in the 2nd sale @ Sparta? 135?
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:56:03 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:58:00 am
Spot on, there will never be transparency on the numbers at each credit level.

Just like there will be zero progress on attendee gets the credit as was outlined in the July ticketing forum minutes, as for that to happen it would have to get past the supporters board, and has been mentioned several times on here, that's turkey's voting for Christmas as the supporters board has a vested interest in keeping it as it is and if possible removing collections


Which specific members of the supporters board have this vested interest? And surely many will have vested interests in change.

An experienced Euro away traveller on that board could legitimately and neutrally lay out the challenges of various approaches (such as those discussed in here) and theyd be doing their job. If the club doesnt take action because of the mess it has created thats not on the supporters board.
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:56:03 am
Which specific members of the supporters board have this vested interest? And surely many will have vested interests in change.

An experienced Euro away traveller on that board could legitimately and neutrally lay out the challenges of various approaches (such as those discussed in here) and theyd be doing their job. If the club doesnt take action because of the mess it has created thats not on the supporters board.


Supporters board has a large number of SoS members and they are completely opposed to collections for Euro aways, and therefore by it's very inference the attendee gets the credit, as how can that be proven without a collection, therefore maintaining a closed shop, where tickets are passed to whoever the purchaser would like

https://spiritofshankly.com/european-ticket-collection/

The lack of transparency on credits is down to club, and given the fact that a random % of, using this season as an example, 25-37% of the guaranteed sale is held back for hopsitality/sponsors, then that is something that will never change
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 12:10:05 pm
Supporters board has a large number of SoS members and they are completely opposed to collections for Euro aways, and therefore by it's very inference the attendee gets the credit, as how can that be proven without a collection, therefore maintaining a closed shop, where tickets are passed to whoever the purchaser would like

https://spiritofshankly.com/european-ticket-collection/

The lack of transparency on credits is down to club, and given the fact that a random % of, using this season as an example, 25-37% of the guaranteed sale is held back for hopsitality/sponsors, then that is something that will never change


Loads of us are against collections for the legitimate reasons stated in the last minutes: https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/2023-10/Ticketing031023.pdf?lfm_medium=marketing-block-other&lfm_source=cms&lfm_content=basic-page-formatted-text&lfm_page=%2Finfo%2Ffan-forum-ticketing&lfm_campaign=other-marketing-blocks&lfm_page_position=0

And if you read through all the minutes (July 2023 - https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/2023-09/24th%20July%202023%20adhoc%20meeting.pdf?lfm_medium=marketing-block-other&lfm_source=cms&lfm_content=basic-page-formatted-text&lfm_page=%2Finfo%2Ffan-forum-ticketing&lfm_campaign=other-marketing-blocks&lfm_page_position=0) the idea of attendee getting the credit was raised by the board - not the club. The way the minutes are written is a bit shoddy but that part is under points raised by forum members.

I know three of the people on that supporters board and know them to be fair and sensible people who want fair and sensible solutions. You shouting unfounded abuse at them because of a link to Spirit of Shankly isnt helpful.
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:17:17 pm
Loads of us are against collections for the legitimate reasons stated in the last minutes: https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/2023-10/Ticketing031023.pdf?lfm_medium=marketing-block-other&lfm_source=cms&lfm_content=basic-page-formatted-text&lfm_page=%2Finfo%2Ffan-forum-ticketing&lfm_campaign=other-marketing-blocks&lfm_page_position=0

And if you read through all the minutes (July 2023 - https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/2023-09/24th%20July%202023%20adhoc%20meeting.pdf?lfm_medium=marketing-block-other&lfm_source=cms&lfm_content=basic-page-formatted-text&lfm_page=%2Finfo%2Ffan-forum-ticketing&lfm_campaign=other-marketing-blocks&lfm_page_position=0) the idea of attendee getting the credit was raised by the board - not the club. The way the minutes are written is a bit shoddy but that part is under points raised by forum members.

I know three of the people on that supporters board and know them to be fair and sensible people who want fair and sensible solutions. You shouting unfounded abuse at them because of a link to Spirit of Shankly isnt helpful.

So how do you possibly police the away policy without collections or are you happy to maintain the closed shop.

Simple question
