Supporters board has a large number of SoS members and they are completely opposed to collections for Euro aways, and therefore by it's very inference the attendee gets the credit, as how can that be proven without a collection, therefore maintaining a closed shop, where tickets are passed to whoever the purchaser would like



https://spiritofshankly.com/european-ticket-collection/



The lack of transparency on credits is down to club, and given the fact that a random % of, using this season as an example, 25-37% of the guaranteed sale is held back for hopsitality/sponsors, then that is something that will never change





Loads of us are against collections for the legitimate reasons stated in the last minutes: https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/2023-10/Ticketing031023.pdf?lfm_medium=marketing-block-other&lfm_source=cms&lfm_content=basic-page-formatted-text&lfm_page=%2Finfo%2Ffan-forum-ticketing&lfm_campaign=other-marketing-blocks&lfm_page_position=0 And if you read through all the minutes (July 2023 - https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/2023-09/24th%20July%202023%20adhoc%20meeting.pdf?lfm_medium=marketing-block-other&lfm_source=cms&lfm_content=basic-page-formatted-text&lfm_page=%2Finfo%2Ffan-forum-ticketing&lfm_campaign=other-marketing-blocks&lfm_page_position=0 ) the idea of attendee getting the credit was raised by the board - not the club. The way the minutes are written is a bit shoddy but that part is under “points raised by forum members”.I know three of the people on that supporters board and know them to be fair and sensible people who want fair and sensible solutions. You shouting unfounded abuse at them because of a link to Spirit of Shankly isn’t helpful.