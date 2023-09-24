« previous next »
Author Topic: Atalanta away selling details  (Read 3564 times)

Online Tiz Lad

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:58:00 am »
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 10:20:08 am
Totally agree but cant see it changing as no progress made on other matters including transparency of how many on each credit - they dont want supporters to know because they can hide the truth !!

Spot on, there will never be transparency on the numbers at each credit level.

Just like there will be zero progress on attendee gets the credit as was outlined in the July ticketing forum minutes, as for that to happen it would have to get past the supporters board, and has been mentioned several times on here, that's turkey's voting for Christmas as the supporters board has a vested interest in keeping it as it is and if possible removing collections
Offline ABJ

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #81 on: Today at 11:27:00 am »
Quote from: Pata on Today at 10:30:48 am
I think they initially took about 210 before putting 60 back into the first sale.
They took 245 initially, not 210 + the 60 odd returns went into the 2nd sale, not the 1st one.
Offline Pata

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #82 on: Today at 11:54:57 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:27:00 am
They took 245 initially, not 210 + the 60 odd returns went into the 2nd sale, not the 1st one.
60 deffo showed up during the 1st sale:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355610.msg19324197#msg19324197
I was out by 35 from where I expected the 1st sale to end up. How many were in the 2nd sale @ Sparta? 135?
Online Barry Banana

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:56:03 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:58:00 am
Spot on, there will never be transparency on the numbers at each credit level.

Just like there will be zero progress on attendee gets the credit as was outlined in the July ticketing forum minutes, as for that to happen it would have to get past the supporters board, and has been mentioned several times on here, that's turkey's voting for Christmas as the supporters board has a vested interest in keeping it as it is and if possible removing collections


Which specific members of the supporters board have this vested interest? And surely many will have vested interests in change.

An experienced Euro away traveller on that board could legitimately and neutrally lay out the challenges of various approaches (such as those discussed in here) and theyd be doing their job. If the club doesnt take action because of the mess it has created thats not on the supporters board.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:56:03 am
Which specific members of the supporters board have this vested interest? And surely many will have vested interests in change.

An experienced Euro away traveller on that board could legitimately and neutrally lay out the challenges of various approaches (such as those discussed in here) and theyd be doing their job. If the club doesnt take action because of the mess it has created thats not on the supporters board.


Supporters board has a large number of SoS members and they are completely opposed to collections for Euro aways, and therefore by it's very inference the attendee gets the credit, as how can that be proven without a collection, therefore maintaining a closed shop, where tickets are passed to whoever the purchaser would like

https://spiritofshankly.com/european-ticket-collection/

The lack of transparency on credits is down to club, and given the fact that a random % of, using this season as an example, 25-37% of the guaranteed sale is held back for hopsitality/sponsors, then that is something that will never change
Online Barry Banana

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 12:10:05 pm
Supporters board has a large number of SoS members and they are completely opposed to collections for Euro aways, and therefore by it's very inference the attendee gets the credit, as how can that be proven without a collection, therefore maintaining a closed shop, where tickets are passed to whoever the purchaser would like

https://spiritofshankly.com/european-ticket-collection/

The lack of transparency on credits is down to club, and given the fact that a random % of, using this season as an example, 25-37% of the guaranteed sale is held back for hopsitality/sponsors, then that is something that will never change


Loads of us are against collections for the legitimate reasons stated in the last minutes: https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/2023-10/Ticketing031023.pdf?lfm_medium=marketing-block-other&lfm_source=cms&lfm_content=basic-page-formatted-text&lfm_page=%2Finfo%2Ffan-forum-ticketing&lfm_campaign=other-marketing-blocks&lfm_page_position=0

And if you read through all the minutes (July 2023 - https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/2023-09/24th%20July%202023%20adhoc%20meeting.pdf?lfm_medium=marketing-block-other&lfm_source=cms&lfm_content=basic-page-formatted-text&lfm_page=%2Finfo%2Ffan-forum-ticketing&lfm_campaign=other-marketing-blocks&lfm_page_position=0) the idea of attendee getting the credit was raised by the board - not the club. The way the minutes are written is a bit shoddy but that part is under points raised by forum members.

I know three of the people on that supporters board and know them to be fair and sensible people who want fair and sensible solutions. You shouting unfounded abuse at them because of a link to Spirit of Shankly isnt helpful.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:17:17 pm
Loads of us are against collections for the legitimate reasons stated in the last minutes: https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/2023-10/Ticketing031023.pdf?lfm_medium=marketing-block-other&lfm_source=cms&lfm_content=basic-page-formatted-text&lfm_page=%2Finfo%2Ffan-forum-ticketing&lfm_campaign=other-marketing-blocks&lfm_page_position=0

And if you read through all the minutes (July 2023 - https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/2023-09/24th%20July%202023%20adhoc%20meeting.pdf?lfm_medium=marketing-block-other&lfm_source=cms&lfm_content=basic-page-formatted-text&lfm_page=%2Finfo%2Ffan-forum-ticketing&lfm_campaign=other-marketing-blocks&lfm_page_position=0) the idea of attendee getting the credit was raised by the board - not the club. The way the minutes are written is a bit shoddy but that part is under points raised by forum members.

I know three of the people on that supporters board and know them to be fair and sensible people who want fair and sensible solutions. You shouting unfounded abuse at them because of a link to Spirit of Shankly isnt helpful.

So how do you possibly police the away policy without collections or are you happy to maintain the closed shop.

Simple question
Online Barry Banana

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:02:49 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 12:44:09 pm
So how do you possibly police the away policy without collections or are you happy to maintain the closed shop.

Simple question

Loads of solutions.

Proof of travel. Full ban for anyone faking.

Proper ID checks at turnstiles - already in place in Italy (and was at Barca too).

Some tech solution - e.g. ticket on personal NFC - full ban for anyone pissing about. (There will be loads in the tech solution space that neither you or I can think about). EDIT: the version of this employed at Rangers could work too.

10% collection as per previous - harsh sanctions for people who dont collect without legitimate reason.

Sending everyone out of their way to get a ticket in an already limited hours trip isnt the only way to ensure correct people attend.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 01:02:49 pm
Loads of solutions.

Proof of travel. Full ban for anyone faking. - How do you prove a fake - the ones that do it would be far in advance, skill wise, than anything the club has, as vast majority of travel tickets are held on a phone

Proper ID checks at turnstiles - already in place in Italy (and was at Barca too). - So you have to carry a passport or driving licence to every game? This will lead to enormous queues when loads generally turn up ½-1 hr before the game.

Some tech solution - e.g. ticket on personal NFC - full ban for anyone pissing about. (There will be loads in the tech solution space that neither you or I can think about). Club aren't the remotest bit  bothered as screenshots still work at home, been next to 2 different lots people at last 2 Euro homes, both times with a screenshot of a ticket

10% collection as per previous - harsh sanctions for people who dont collect without legitimate reason.

Sending someone out of their way to get a ticket in an already limited hours trip isnt the only way to ensure correct people attend.

Online Barry Banana

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:11:07 pm


You seem very negative about legitimate alternatives to the massive inconvenience of collection. Almost like youre not engaging in good faith cos you have an agenda against Spirit of Shankly and the Supporters Board.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 01:24:15 pm
You seem very negative about legitimate alternatives to the massive inconvenience of collection. Almost like youre not engaging in good faith cos you have an agenda against Spirit of Shankly and the Supporters Board.

What I did was offered issues to the alternatives that you put up.

Collections are pointless until the named person gets the credit, so that may as well be scrapped too. But as detailed in those minutes the club has absolutley no intention of changing that policy, so the policy may as well be used properly so that the attendee gets the credit, but that's not what you want as you want no collections, bar 10%

Any tech will require club investment and has been proven with the inadequacies of the current ticketing system, they will do the bare minimum as they know every LFC game home or away sells out

You will also find plenty of people other than me, that have used the turkeys voting for christmas analogy about the suppporters board.
Online 30fiver

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:17:58 pm »
At least 26 added back in, which were not there this morning

308 left at the moment
Online Barry Banana

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:06:02 pm
What I did was offered issues to the alternatives that you put up.

Collections are pointless until the named person gets the credit, so that may as well be scrapped too. But as detailed in those minutes the club has absolutley no intention of changing that policy, so the policy may as well be used properly so that the attendee gets the credit, but that's not what you want as you want no collections, bar 10%

Any tech will require club investment and has been proven with the inadequacies of the current ticketing system, they will do the bare minimum as they know every LFC game home or away sells out

You will also find plenty of people other than me, that have used the turkeys voting for christmas analogy about the suppporters board.

That really isnt what is detailed in those minutes. Those minutes detail that it is an option being seriously considered and that the club will be doing a full review. There were commitments (from the club, not the board) of full plans for that late last year. But no apparent progress and no minutes since October.

The fact other people are throwing shite at volunteers trying to do a good thing without foundation doesnt mean its legitimate for you to do so.

Same with the club - saying they wont do this, they wont do that. You simply cant know what they will or wont do. They frustrate me as much as next person but theyve said theyll review it and while progress is slow - you dont know what the future holds.

BTW - if @tizlad is your Twitter, Id add that while a few decisions might have gone against us - there isnt a PGMOL conspiracy. And calling Klopp and the players disgraceful after one defeat feels over emotional.

You dont need to scream and shout and invent un evidenced theories every time something doesnt go your way. Be a bit calmer.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 02:20:47 pm
That really isnt what is detailed in those minutes. Those minutes detail that it is an option being seriously considered and that the club will be doing a full review. There were commitments (from the club, not the board) of full plans for that late last year. But no apparent progress and no minutes since October.

The fact other people are throwing shite at volunteers trying to do a good thing without foundation doesnt mean its legitimate for you to do so.

Same with the club - saying they wont do this, they wont do that. You simply cant know what they will or wont do. They frustrate me as much as next person but theyve said theyll review it and while progress is slow - you dont know what the future holds.

BTW - if @tizlad is your Twitter, Id add that while a few decisions might have gone against us - there isnt a PGMOL conspiracy. And calling Klopp and the players disgraceful after one defeat feels over emotional.

You dont need to scream and shout and invent un evidenced theories every time something doesnt go your way. Be a bit calmer.

Ah patronization coz you disagree with views and opinions. My views and my opinions at a snapshot in time, you don't like them so be it. As to a disgrace - more paraphrasing nonsense from you. Exact words after United - Zero sympathy for Klopp or players there, very sloppy - totally dominant yet they let a team that's out on their feet back into it, through their own ineptitude. Do you think we didn't throw that game away?

From the minutes - Q - Euro aways have been collections, will this stay?

A - yes. We have no current intention of doing collections for domestic away games
Offline Pata

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:42:24 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:17:58 pm
At least 26 added back in, which were not there this morning
308 left at the moment

16 in 103 & 10 in 101. Nice.

So, I think they sold about 3 tickets in the last 2 hours.
Offline Luke 17

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:24:04 pm »
everyone should be against collections. it's an inconvenience for no benefit. The tickets can still be put in other peoples names so it's literally a waste of everyones time.
Online 30fiver

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 03:24:04 pm
everyone should be against collections. it's an inconvenience for no benefit. The tickets can still be put in other peoples names so it's literally a waste of everyones time.

I think a lot of it is down to the host clubs and authorities wanting to know who is in the ground

I don't think LFC get a kick out of spending thousands on sending their staff over to run a collection point for 2 days for the shits and giggles
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 03:24:04 pm
everyone should be against collections. it's an inconvenience for no benefit. The tickets can still be put in other peoples names so it's literally a waste of everyones time.

I've said this all along - Collections are pointless until the named person gets the credit, so that may as well be scrapped too. Almost Impossible to find a solution that will satisfy the majority, which is why in personal opinion very little will change
Offline eoa106

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 03:24:04 pm
everyone should be against collections. it's an inconvenience for no benefit. The tickets can still be put in other peoples names so it's literally a waste of everyones time.

I tend to agree. Mind you the LFC staff travelling over might enjoy the change of scenery. On a serious note though, I do wonder whether the collection system reduces touting a bit?
Online Tiger Tony

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #99 on: Today at 04:20:36 pm »
Quote from: eoa106 on Today at 03:53:28 pm
I tend to agree. Mind you the LFC staff travelling over might enjoy the change of scenery. On a serious note though, I do wonder whether the collection system reduces touting a bit?
Not when there is massive demand. Just means a buyer has to be lined up and paid before they go on sale. It's a minor inconvenience to touts at most
Offline RedSue

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #100 on: Today at 04:22:00 pm »
Quote from: eoa106 on Today at 03:53:28 pm
I tend to agree. Mind you the LFC staff travelling over might enjoy the change of scenery. On a serious note though, I do wonder whether the collection system reduces touting a bit?

The random collection process meant that you had to name someone (and yes understand that doesnt help with the credit) but does stop touting to highest bidder, as youve know idea if youll be selected but making everyone collect every game is just pointless.

They can see how many people travel in their own name, so could do some analysis on how many people never attend, how many dont do groups etc and then understand the issue and agree a policy accordingly.  None of us know how many people on their own credits and only hear from people using others peoples credits on messsde boards.  Personally I have all credits in my own name, and so do the people I meet up with or sit by at Anfield, so would be good to know actual % in own name.
Online 30fiver

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #101 on: Today at 04:24:35 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 04:22:00 pm
The random collection process meant that you had to name someone (and yes understand that doesnt help with the credit) but does stop touting to highest bidder, as youve know idea if youll be selected but making everyone collect every game is just pointless.

They can see how many people travel in their own name, so could do some analysis on how many people never attend, how many dont do groups etc and then understand the issue and agree a policy accordingly.  None of us know how many people on their own credits and only hear from people using others peoples credits on messsde boards.  Personally I have all credits in my own name, and so do the people I meet up with or sit by at Anfield, so would be good to know actual % in own name.

I think last season with the 4 CL games, there were over 400 who passed on all 4 fixtures

Which bearing in mind Madrid was 1800, minus whatever was scooped off the top by LFC

A lot will have 'attended' Napoli in their own name in spirit and didn't actually travel.
Offline RedSue

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #102 on: Today at 04:40:31 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:24:35 pm
I think last season with the 4 CL games, there were over 400 who passed on all 4 fixtures

Which bearing in mind Madrid was 1800, minus whatever was scooped off the top by LFC

A lot will have 'attended' Napoli in their own name in spirit and didn't actually travel.

Ok so around 25/30% although no idea how accurate those figures are or who provided?

Part of the issue is if you start giving credits match by match, those using others credits wont qualify unless big allocations and those whose tickets are using wont be able to get tickets that others are using. LFC wont let you transfer credits across memberships, so it might not work out quite as well as people hope especially in early stages..
Offline Danny Boy

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #103 on: Today at 04:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:17:17 pm
Loads of us are against collections for the legitimate reasons stated in the last minutes: https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/2023-10/Ticketing031023.pdf?lfm_medium=marketing-block-other&lfm_source=cms&lfm_content=basic-page-formatted-text&lfm_page=%2Finfo%2Ffan-forum-ticketing&lfm_campaign=other-marketing-blocks&lfm_page_position=0

And if you read through all the minutes (July 2023 - https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/2023-09/24th%20July%202023%20adhoc%20meeting.pdf?lfm_medium=marketing-block-other&lfm_source=cms&lfm_content=basic-page-formatted-text&lfm_page=%2Finfo%2Ffan-forum-ticketing&lfm_campaign=other-marketing-blocks&lfm_page_position=0) the idea of attendee getting the credit was raised by the board - not the club. The way the minutes are written is a bit shoddy but that part is under points raised by forum members.

I know three of the people on that supporters board and know them to be fair and sensible people who want fair and sensible solutions. You shouting unfounded abuse at them because of a link to Spirit of Shankly isnt helpful.

Are there any more recent minutes than the link you've posted please? Both really interesting to read - would be good to see the most recent minutes if available.

Thank you
Online 30fiver

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #104 on: Today at 04:58:45 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 04:40:31 pm
Ok so around 25/30% although no idea how accurate those figures are or who provided?

Part of the issue is if you start giving credits match by match, those using others credits wont qualify unless big allocations and those whose tickets are using wont be able to get tickets that others are using. LFC wont let you transfer credits across memberships, so it might not work out quite as well as people hope especially in early stages..

The club
https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/2023-10/Ticketing031023.pdf?lfm_medium=marketing-block-other&lfm_source=cms&lfm_content=basic-page-formatted-text&lfm_page=%2Finfo%2Ffan-forum-ticketing&lfm_campaign=other-marketing-blocks&lfm_page_position=0


And I know it creates an issue, like this season if you gave LASk someone you'd not have got any other game and neither would they
Online Barry Banana

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #105 on: Today at 05:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:34:27 pm
Ah patronization coz you disagree with views and opinions. My views and my opinions at a snapshot in time, you don't like them so be it. As to a disgrace - more paraphrasing nonsense from you. Exact words after United - Zero sympathy for Klopp or players there, very sloppy - totally dominant yet they let a team that's out on their feet back into it, through their own ineptitude. Do you think we didn't throw that game away?

From the minutes - Q - Euro aways have been collections, will this stay?

A - yes. We have no current intention of doing collections for domestic away games

You retweeted people calling Klopp and the team a disgrace.

Anyway - I understood you to be saying the policy of named person getting the credits had been dismissed by the club. It hasnt.
Online Barry Banana

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #106 on: Today at 05:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 04:40:40 pm
Are there any more recent minutes than the link you've posted please? Both really interesting to read - would be good to see the most recent minutes if available.

Thank you

Theres no more recent: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/info/fan-forum-ticketing
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #107 on: Today at 06:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 05:21:53 pm
You retweeted people calling Klopp and the team a disgrace.

Anyway - I understood you to be saying the policy of named person getting the credits had been dismissed by the club. It hasnt.

Well in this case you misunderstood. At present the club has no plans to change collection at European aways is exactly what I was referring to

Why they didn't go through work trialling attendee gets the credit as detailed in the July minutes, you'd have more idea than me
