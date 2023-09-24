How do you prove a fake - the ones that do it would be far in advance, skill wise, than anything the club has, as vast majority of travel tickets are held on a phone

So you have to carry a passport or driving licence to every game? This will lead to enormous queues when loads generally turn up ½-1 hr before the game.

Club aren't the remotest bit bothered as screenshots still work at home, been next to 2 different lots people at last 2 Euro homes, both times with a screenshot of a ticket