FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113

Peabee

  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,366
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1000 on: Today at 01:12:18 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:01:27 am
I don't think I've felt this low about football since that 2-1 defeat to them in 1999. Going to take me a long time to get over that.

:lmao

We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

n00bert

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,374
  Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1001 on: Today at 01:12:51 am
Didn't want to lose but having lost, not really feeling particularly upset by it. Like a overwhelming feeling of 'meh-ness'.

Only thing annoying really is that the legendary quad is off, which is a shame and that we'll have to deal with some smug mancs for a bit, but otherwise it was all a bit *shrugs*.

My Manc supporting mate called it an epic - my view was that the scoreline was epic, but the football sure as fuck wasn't. They were decent for the first 20 minutes, but once we found our feet and rhythm we were obviously so much better than they were. Like, there was a literal gulf in class I thought between the two teams and yet, as it transpired, was not enough to do these c*nts.


If anything, I thought we just looked tired, which is in and of itself not suprising given the number of games we've played. Endo in particular looked tired, and he's never looked leggy before.

Do them on the 7th of April and this will be but a memory.
smicer07

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 35,034
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1002 on: Today at 01:26:11 am
jckliew

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,208
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1003 on: Today at 01:40:15 am
I would be more/very disappointed if we lost the Premier League.
The Carabao and FA cup has lost its luster a while back now.
My No.1 wish is for the Premier League title.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Clint Eastwood

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,270
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1004 on: Today at 01:43:53 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:01:27 am
I don't think I've felt this low about football since that 2-1 defeat to them in 1999. Going to take me a long time to get over that.
It's crazy how different our feelings are about this.

You've experienced Athens, Kiev, Paris. Losing the league title by a point on the final day on two occasions. The Hodgson era. This was an FA Cup quarter final loss in the midst of a season where we're challenging for a title, are favourites for the Europa League and have already had our day at Wembley winning the League Cup. Not ideal giving United - what will be - their highlight of the season at our expense, but it's not like the FA Cup will define our season.

I'm pretty rattled by the tragedy chanting, and the videos surfacing of United fans doing the usual Hillsborough imitations, but I'm over the result already. Bigger fish to fry.
The Final Third

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,090
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1005 on: Today at 01:44:30 am
I don't think we deserved anything out of that. We seemed mentally checked out and our performance was error-strewn. To their credit (euughh!) United never gave up - I don't think they were jammy and the xG bears that out:

HT: Man Utd (1.86) 1-2 (1.19) Liverpool

After 90 minutes: Man Utd (3.13) 2-2 (1.93) Liverpool

After Extra Time: Man Utd (4.25) 4-3 (2.18) Liverpool


All the same, hate losing to these but we've got bigger fish to fry and with the upcoming recovery period hopefully we have enough fuel to fire us home.

