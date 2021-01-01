Didn't want to lose but having lost, not really feeling particularly upset by it. Like a overwhelming feeling of 'meh-ness'.



Only thing annoying really is that the legendary quad is off, which is a shame and that we'll have to deal with some smug mancs for a bit, but otherwise it was all a bit *shrugs*.



My Manc supporting mate called it an epic - my view was that the scoreline was epic, but the football sure as fuck wasn't. They were decent for the first 20 minutes, but once we found our feet and rhythm we were obviously so much better than they were. Like, there was a literal gulf in class I thought between the two teams and yet, as it transpired, was not enough to do these c*nts.





If anything, I thought we just looked tired, which is in and of itself not suprising given the number of games we've played. Endo in particular looked tired, and he's never looked leggy before.



Do them on the 7th of April and this will be but a memory.