Author Topic: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113  (Read 19179 times)

I don't think I've felt this low about football since that 2-1 defeat to them in 1999. Going to take me a long time to get over that.

:lmao

Didn't want to lose but having lost, not really feeling particularly upset by it. Like a overwhelming feeling of 'meh-ness'.

Only thing annoying really is that the legendary quad is off, which is a shame and that we'll have to deal with some smug mancs for a bit, but otherwise it was all a bit *shrugs*.

My Manc supporting mate called it an epic - my view was that the scoreline was epic, but the football sure as fuck wasn't. They were decent for the first 20 minutes, but once we found our feet and rhythm we were obviously so much better than they were. Like, there was a literal gulf in class I thought between the two teams and yet, as it transpired, was not enough to do these c*nts.


If anything, I thought we just looked tired, which is in and of itself not suprising given the number of games we've played. Endo in particular looked tired, and he's never looked leggy before.

Do them on the 7th of April and this will be but a memory.
I would be more/very disappointed if we lost the Premier League.
The Carabao and FA cup has lost its luster a while back now.
My No.1 wish is for the Premier League title.
I don't think I've felt this low about football since that 2-1 defeat to them in 1999. Going to take me a long time to get over that.
It's crazy how different our feelings are about this.

You've experienced Athens, Kiev, Paris. Losing the league title by a point on the final day on two occasions. The Hodgson era. This was an FA Cup quarter final loss in the midst of a season where we're challenging for a title, are favourites for the Europa League and have already had our day at Wembley winning the League Cup. Not ideal giving United - what will be - their highlight of the season at our expense, but it's not like the FA Cup will define our season.

I'm pretty rattled by the tragedy chanting, and the videos surfacing of United fans doing the usual Hillsborough imitations, but I'm over the result already. Bigger fish to fry.
I don't think we deserved anything out of that. We seemed mentally checked out and our performance was error-strewn. To their credit (euughh!) United never gave up - I don't think they were jammy and the xG bears that out:

HT: Man Utd (1.86) 1-2 (1.19) Liverpool

After 90 minutes: Man Utd (3.13) 2-2 (1.93) Liverpool

After Extra Time: Man Utd (4.25) 4-3 (2.18) Liverpool


All the same, hate losing to these but we've got bigger fish to fry and with the upcoming recovery period hopefully we have enough fuel to fire us home.

It's crazy how different our feelings are about this.

You've experienced Athens, Kiev, Paris. Losing the league title by a point on the final day on two occasions. The Hodgson era. This was an FA Cup quarter final loss in the midst of a season where we're challenging for a title, are favourites for the Europa League and have already had our day at Wembley winning the League Cup. Not ideal giving United - what will be - their highlight of the season at our expense, but it's not like the FA Cup will define our season.

I'm pretty rattled by the tragedy chanting, and the videos surfacing of United fans doing the usual Hillsborough imitations, but I'm over the result already. Bigger fish to fry.

Yep, it's really strange. This is not an important game relative to the rest of our season, let alone in our lifetimes. Of course we'd have preferred to have won, but I think most of us would be happier with 3 points in our next league game than we would have been with progressing in the Cup.
Just got back. Absolutely gutting but if we win the league, this wont hurt one bit and today was a valuable lesson in being ruthless when youre in control.

The game was won in the second half, they had almost given up. But we spurned countless 2 on 1s, 3 on 2s and on one occasion a 5 on 2. This isnt the first time either. Had several against City last week and home to Arsenal. Its as if theyre not sure how to fashion the opportunity and its something they need to work on as there are some easy goals to be had.

Our corner routines are strangely toothless too. Had a bunch today and against City but Robbos delivery was too slow and high and I cant recall a decent header on goal. Used to be a strength of ours.

I dont mention either to be negative rather I think they are two areas where we can achieve some material gains in the crucial games to come.

PS Their finishing was insanely good, Macheda levels of spawn. Just wasnt our day.



I'm hearing an 18 year old bossed our midfield.  ::)
