Who is on VAR for this?



I'll take an easy, straightforward win. 2-0 or even 3-1 to us is fine with me. Save the rest of the goals for the league game.



The good thing about this game is that United can't sit it out and hope for a draw. Can you imagine that bunch of cloggers trying to get through extra time? Our lads were almost dead on their feet in the League Cup final towards the end - and we're way fitter than they are.



Just try to avoid their reckless and late tackles; be mindful to jump out of the way and hit the bastards on the break.