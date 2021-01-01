« previous next »
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:06:59 pm »
Should get through against a really poor side though cup upsets can happen of course. A big concern about how they'll act if we are a couple ahead, they tend to go in to try and break legs mode when we lead though of course don't do the same to City. Hopefully any "incompetent human errors" from the officials go our way for once but still waiting for that!
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:09:54 pm »
When playing the Mancs the rules are very simple:

1. Defeat is not an option

2. Destroy them

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:19:27 pm »
Anything can happen, and obviously it's a derby etc. But these have lost as many games as Bournemouth this season. They're absolute crap.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:55:55 pm
Isn't the the referee the same corrupted one who sent off VVD aginst Newcastle and was scared to give Arsenal players yellow cards ?
 https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/43C90rSe6A
Yes, that useless fucking c*nt.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #44 on: Today at 04:43:03 pm »
Who is on VAR for this?

I'll take an easy, straightforward win. 2-0 or even 3-1 to us is fine with me. Save the rest of the goals for the league game.

The good thing about this game is that United can't sit it out and hope for a draw. Can you imagine that bunch of cloggers trying to get through extra time? Our lads were almost dead on their feet in the League Cup final towards the end - and we're way fitter than they are.

Just try to avoid their reckless and late tackles; be mindful to jump out of the way and hit the bastards on the break.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #45 on: Today at 04:43:14 pm »
Thanks for taking the time out for the OP Andy.

Just want Salah and Nunez to start and tear them a new one.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #46 on: Today at 04:52:34 pm »
Another bus parking display from them no doubt. They know if they got involved in a game of football with us theyd get battered. Could be frustrating, as low block teams often are. Early goal would really help.

Wasnt all that arsed about the Fa Cup before this draw, of the three competitions we have left its the one that feels the least important (no doubt others feel differently)  but of course we never want to lose to that despicable bunch.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:43:14 pm
Thanks for taking the time out for the OP Andy.

Just want Salah and Nunez to start and tear them a new one.

Here's hoping they finish the game with their legs intact. At this point I could easily see United just being hellbent on derailing our season.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #48 on: Today at 04:55:41 pm »
being a cup game they simply cant park the bus like they did last time ... 90% of me thinks its going to be a fairly easy game 10% of me thinks they will make it tough  roll on sunday and lets beat this lot ... id love nothing more than to see the goals roll in and be a 5 or 6 nil or more
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:58:11 pm »
Quote from: marmite on Today at 04:55:41 pm
being a cup game they simply cant park the bus like they did last time ... 90% of me thinks its going to be a fairly easy game 10% of me thinks they will make it tough  roll on sunday and lets beat this lot ... id love nothing more than to see the goals roll in and be a 5 or 6 nil or more

They cant do anything else. Literally.

Defending deep and hoof it over the top Ole-ball are their only viable options. Theyre not good enough to do anything but low block counter-attacking against decent sides.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #50 on: Today at 05:20:47 pm »
Fully expect them to try and injure us. It's as close as they will get to having any say in where the title ends up.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #51 on: Today at 05:29:32 pm »
They will press for the first 15 and try and nick one before a low block masterclass. However, I doubt they get the ball off us.

Dominant 2 - 0 to us with 80% possession before Bin Bag gets the sack.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #52 on: Today at 05:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:58:18 pm
I wonder if Gomez starts at CB and we play Robbo.

Think Elliott starts too.

Exactly my thoughts given the Prague minutes:

---------------------Kelleher

Bradley------Jomez---------Virg-----Robbo

----------------------Endo
---------------------------------Mac
------------Elliot

Mo------------------Chaos-------------Diaz

When's Alisson back? Thought Kelleher's distribution, although usually decent, was as poor as I've seen from him against Sparta. His one-on-ones have been Alisson-esque in these few games though, so can't complain.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #53 on: Today at 05:35:58 pm »
Remember how they played against Manchester City . Went one nil up through a wonder strike and then tried to hang on for 80+ minutes like some non league outfit getting giddy on an fa cup runand predictably tired out and fell apart

We will have the possession and move them around.  They dont have much puff.  Even the 7-0 was only 1-0 at HT with Neville bigging up United first half quality and forthcoming reaction straight into the second half!😂😂😂😜😜😜🤪🤪🤪🤪
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #54 on: Today at 05:40:56 pm »
Konate still out for this one? Thought he just felt his hamstring tightening and asked to be taken off as a precaution
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #55 on: Today at 05:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:09:11 pm
Mostly interested to see if Manchester United once again play with 11 behind the ball, defending for their lives, scambling to put two passes together, hoofing long balls up to isolated strikers. No matter the result, seeing them in such a submissive and frankly embarassing state always makes me happy.

That was truly a cowardly display at Anfield and they should have lost given the number of attempts we had.  If they revert to the same tactic at home their fans are going to be angry and loud.  Love seeing them booed at home.

Konate not training and QVD/VVD sharing the Sparta game tells me those two are starting.  There shouldn't be many surprises in the lineup and it will be close to the following:

Keheller
Bradley-QVD-VVD-Gomez
Mac-Endo-Sozbo
Salah-Nunez-Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Tsimikas, Robertson, Gravenberch, Elliot, Gakpo, Danns, McConnell

It's amazing to think that we'll also have Jones/Trent/Jota coming back around our next game.  Fingers crossed that Allison is only a few weeks after this and we can stay relatively healthy the rest of the way.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #56 on: Today at 06:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:42:55 pm
...
:wellin

Bonus CBA points for getting the home/away sides swapped around!

I doubt ten Hag will be able to play the non-league team looking for a cup upset back nine for this one so it will hopefiully be a more open game.  Their front three are lively but lacking in goals whilst we seem to be hitting our stride.

I've given up on trying to second guess our line-ups.  Kelleher in goal and then 10 others playing like bosses in front of him.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #57 on: Today at 06:53:13 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 05:40:56 pm
Konate still out for this one? Thought he just felt his hamstring tightening and asked to be taken off as a precaution

He did and Klopp said hes close but unlikely to play.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #58 on: Today at 06:58:51 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 05:49:40 pm
That was truly a cowardly display at Anfield and they should have lost given the number of attempts we had.  If they revert to the same tactic at home their fans are going to be angry and loud.  Love seeing them booed at home.

Konate not training and QVD/VVD sharing the Sparta game tells me those two are starting.  There shouldn't be many surprises in the lineup and it will be close to the following:

Keheller
Bradley-QVD-VVD-Gomez
Mac-Endo-Sozbo
Salah-Nunez-Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Tsimikas, Robertson, Gravenberch, Elliot, Gakpo, Danns, McConnell

It's amazing to think that we'll also have Jones/Trent/Jota coming back around our next game.  Fingers crossed that Allison is only a few weeks after this and we can stay relatively healthy the rest of the way.

One sub short. Clark if fit. Although I think they will want nallo there for insurance. Maybe one of Clark/ McConnell
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #59 on: Today at 07:16:25 pm »
Hopefully Spurs and Villa have both racked up 3 points each by the time we play these, just so their pathetic dreams of getting that 5th Champions League spot have finally bitten the dust just before they step out to play us.

We can then finish off their season by battering them on national TV.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #60 on: Today at 07:58:02 pm »
Taylor and Kavanagh involved of course. No doubt Taylor will be ref when we go there in the league as usual.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:30:45 pm »
Team picks itself, bar Gomez vs Robertson, maybe start with Gomez and finish with Robbo?

What's the bets Utd get a penalty from a high foot? Probably with Penandes holding his face despite not being touched.

We should have too much for them, but this is their Cup Final so they will be up for it. Keep calm and play our game and we should prevail.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:44:59 pm »
 right rivetin read. Best yet.

Formation thingy, something about the ref, speculation.

:scarf

Fin.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:45:43 pm »
Going to this one hopefully utd fans don't do their pitch invasion  thing
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:52:02 pm »
We are winning.

Our league position isn't flattering because of the genuine corruption we have experienced. This Liverpool team, at this moment in time, are as good as the team from 2019/20. Injuries and corruption have robbed us of being at least 5 points clear at the top, but we're witnessing a team that's playing at a much higher level than any other team around us except maybe Arsenal, who are only clear of us in the league on goal difference.

Combined with our greatness is that United are fucking dog shit and they were lucky we didn't have our shooting boots on at Anfield earlier on in the season.

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:01:41 pm »
Press them into oblivion

We made City look amateur for a chunk of the game, just dominate and take control of the game
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:11:01 pm »
They have to play. There's no room for a draw. That plays into our hands. If they succeed in dragging it to extra time, we'll destroy them. But I'm confident it won't come to that.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #67 on: Today at 09:40:30 pm »
My suspicion is klopp will have a plan to make sure we beat these.  Any normal game and we are more than a match. And he will have a plan if they park the bus as he's seen it first hand now. The only real question is does he deploy it on Sunday or does he keep it for the league game. Presumably ten hag isn't so bad as to not be able to react for the league game if klopp goes for it this weekend.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #68 on: Today at 09:58:51 pm »
I expect Man Utd to play like cowards. The Liverpool machine is starting to whir up and they will be terrified of a hammering in front of their own fans. They will pack players in and hope to nick something on the break, or a set piece.

Hopefully we start fast and score an early goal to make them try to play.

It would be nice to see Old Trafford empty out again, and the surrounding streets look like a Lowry painting.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #69 on: Today at 10:24:46 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 05:40:56 pm
Konate still out for this one? Thought he just felt his hamstring tightening and asked to be taken off as a precaution

he would have been out a lot longer than 2 weeks if he carried on playing

as soon as it happened i wasnt expecting him to play for us until after the international break
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #70 on: Today at 10:26:26 pm »
kelleher

bradley quansah virg gomez

elliot endo macca

salah nunez diaz

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #71 on: Today at 10:43:19 pm »
Just beat these scruffy cotton cavemen.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #72 on: Today at 10:45:15 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 05:40:56 pm
Konate still out for this one? Thought he just felt his hamstring tightening and asked to be taken off as a precaution
There's no point risking him anyway.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #73 on: Today at 11:02:01 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 05:40:56 pm
Konate still out for this one? Thought he just felt his hamstring tightening and asked to be taken off as a precaution

That's for other teams, mate. Our players feel a twinge, get announced as "unlikely" for the game in hand and then aren't seen for months. Luckily every player that steps in is fucking excellent.

Think about Trent coming back for one game after an injury and hasn't been seen since haha.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #74 on: Today at 11:05:29 pm »
Normally nervous before games against these.  Quite relaxed about this one, we are clicking into gear and I cant see them sitting back at home.  Should create plenty of chances and expect us to score at least 3. Near 10000 Scousers in the stands will create one hell of an atmosphere.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #75 on: Today at 11:08:12 pm »
How much bigger is the Old Trafford pitch to Anfield? Is it just an optical illusion? Just wondering whether the park the bus tactic is easier to navigate with a little bit more space to operate in.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #76 on: Today at 11:24:39 pm »
These are getting so battered it's not even gonna be funny

OK it'll be hilarious
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #77 on: Today at 11:27:00 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:08:12 pm
How much bigger is the Old Trafford pitch to Anfield? Is it just an optical illusion? Just wondering whether the park the bus tactic is easier to navigate with a little bit more space to operate in.

Its only 4m longer (105 v 101) and the same width (68m), so an extra 2 yards at each end.
