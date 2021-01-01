Mostly interested to see if Manchester United once again play with 11 behind the ball, defending for their lives, scambling to put two passes together, hoofing long balls up to isolated strikers. No matter the result, seeing them in such a submissive and frankly embarassing state always makes me happy.



That was truly a cowardly display at Anfield and they should have lost given the number of attempts we had. If they revert to the same tactic at home their fans are going to be angry and loud. Love seeing them booed at home.Konate not training and QVD/VVD sharing the Sparta game tells me those two are starting. There shouldn't be many surprises in the lineup and it will be close to the following:KehellerBradley-QVD-VVD-GomezMac-Endo-SozboSalah-Nunez-DiazSubs: Adrian, Tsimikas, Robertson, Gravenberch, Elliot, Gakpo, Danns, McConnellIt's amazing to think that we'll also have Jones/Trent/Jota coming back around our next game. Fingers crossed that Allison is only a few weeks after this and we can stay relatively healthy the rest of the way.