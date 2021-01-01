Were nailed on to get Chelsea in semi whilst city get Coventry.
Spent a billion, scrape a late possible winner against a 10 man Championship team and sing "who are ya" straight away after booing their own team for half an hour. An absolute shower
Keown is so weird. You can give dewsbury hall the motm even if hes on the losing side yknow
We'd have to beat City and Chelsea on top of Arsenal and United away if we win today
Great goal that.
Such a cop out to give it to one of the Chelsea losers.
Nah, deflected off the Leicester lad.
Bunch of c*ntsWho knew
Are we entering into the "Chelsea are actually good really" phase again? We had about 5 of these this season and yet they have always been shit
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Not based on that showing surely, they were an example of just lashing money at signings means fuck all if you've no coherent plan in place.
