FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March

smicer07

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #760 on: Today at 02:38:22 pm
What the fuck is Pearce on about
cdav

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #761 on: Today at 02:38:22 pm
Spent a billion, scrape a late possible winner against a 10 man Championship team and sing "who are ya" straight away after booing their own team for half an hour. An absolute shower
Phineus

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #762 on: Today at 02:38:37 pm
Were nailed on to get Chelsea in semi whilst city get Coventry.
smicer07

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #763 on: Today at 02:38:59 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:38:37 pm
Were nailed on to get Chelsea in semi whilst city get Coventry.

I'll take that as long as we get through
jillcwhomever

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #764 on: Today at 02:40:24 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:38:22 pm
Spent a billion, scrape a late possible winner against a 10 man Championship team and sing "who are ya" straight away after booing their own team for half an hour. An absolute shower

They are nothing more than a cup team now and they can't even actually win a Cup either.  ;D
gerrardsarmy

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #765 on: Today at 02:41:33 pm
Nice little assist from Palmer tbf.
Claire.

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #766 on: Today at 02:41:44 pm
Keown is so weird. You can give dewsbury hall the motm even if hes on the losing side yknow
Phineus

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #767 on: Today at 02:41:56 pm
Completely missed that Coady went to Leicester.
Fromola

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #768 on: Today at 02:42:21 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:38:37 pm
Were nailed on to get Chelsea in semi whilst city get Coventry.

We'd have to beat City and Chelsea on top of Arsenal and United away if we win today
smicer07

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #769 on: Today at 02:42:29 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:41:44 pm
Keown is so weird. You can give dewsbury hall the motm even if hes on the losing side yknow

Such a cop out to give it to one of the Chelsea losers.
Father Ted

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #770 on: Today at 02:43:11 pm
Great goal that.
smicer07

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #771 on: Today at 02:43:26 pm
Oh look the crowd are all happy now. Pochettino in.
The North Bank

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #772 on: Today at 02:43:35 pm
Fun game , great goal that
RyanBabel19

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #773 on: Today at 02:43:39 pm
Shame Palmer and Madueke went there

Wasted talents
Phineus

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #774 on: Today at 02:43:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:42:21 pm
We'd have to beat City and Chelsea on top of Arsenal and United away if we win today

Seems about right.
SamLad

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #775 on: Today at 02:43:43 pm
smicer07

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #776 on: Today at 02:43:56 pm
Nah, deflected off the Leicester lad.
Romford_Red

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #777 on: Today at 02:43:57 pm
"Leicester have represented the quality of Championship very well"

They have?
The North Bank

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #778 on: Today at 02:44:02 pm
Took a deflection to be fair
oojason

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #779 on: Today at 02:44:45 pm

Chelsea [3] - 2 Leicester City; Carney Chukwuemeka 90‎+‎2‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/1btqaw

Chelsea [4] - 2 Leicester City; Noni Madueke 90‎+‎8‎' - https://dubz.link/v/y340h4
Claire.

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #780 on: Today at 02:44:55 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:42:29 pm
Such a cop out to give it to one of the Chelsea losers.

Gusto is one of Chelseas best players but I cant think of much what hes done today, he even said Palmer has a goal and assist 😂
SamLad

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #781 on: Today at 02:45:00 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:43:56 pm
Nah, deflected off the Leicester lad.
ah ok. didn't see that.
rob1966

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #782 on: Today at 02:55:41 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:25:48 pm
Bunch of c*nts

Who knew

I'm still pissed I missed Aggers goal in the 2007 semi due to these c*nts kicking off next to us in the Anny :no
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #783 on: Today at 02:59:35 pm
Are we entering into the "Chelsea are actually good really" phase again? We had about 5 of these this season and yet they have always been shit
rob1966

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #784 on: Today at 03:01:58 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:59:35 pm
Are we entering into the "Chelsea are actually good really" phase again? We had about 5 of these this season and yet they have always been shit

Not based on that showing surely, they were an example of just lashing money at signings means fuck all if you've no coherent plan in place.
TheShanklyGates

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #785 on: Today at 03:03:25 pm
West Ham leading at half time against Villa. I see we've reached the 'top 4 is lava' portion of the season.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #786 on: Today at 03:04:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:01:58 pm
Not based on that showing surely, they were an example of just lashing money at signings means fuck all if you've no coherent plan in place.

BBC are chatting as if they have quality across the pitch and it was a great display.

They looked fucking shit
The North Bank

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #787 on: Today at 03:08:02 pm
The magic of the cup, can the billion pound minnows cause a giant killing against Liverpool.
